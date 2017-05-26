Differential Diagnosis for Physical Therapists
6th Edition
Screening for Referral
Description
Learn how to screen for red flags and when to refer clients to a medical specialist! Differential Diagnosis for Physical Therapists: Screening for Referral, 6th Edition provides a step-by-step approach to screening for systemic disease and medical conditions that can mimic neuromuscular and musculoskeletal problems. It describes both red flags and yellow flags, so you can recognize the signs and symptoms for conditions outside the scope of physical therapy practice. This edition includes new information on women’s health issues. Written by experienced PT practitioner Catherine Cavallaro Goodman, this book helps you determine whether a client’s symptoms require physical therapy or physician referral!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Five-step screening model is systems- and symptoms-based, and follows the standards for competency established by the American Physical Therapy Association, covering past medical history, risk factor assessment, clinical presentation, associated signs and symptoms, and review of symptoms.
- UNIQUE! Case studies are based on clinical experience and give real-world examples of how to integrate screening information into the diagnostic process and when to treat or refer.
- Evidence for the screening process is based on peer-reviewed literature, reporting on the sensitivity, specificity, and likelihood ratios of yellow (cautionary) and red (warning) flags.
- Key Points to Remember boxes at the end of each chapter provide quick, bulleted summaries of critical information.
- Quick-reference summaries include tables, boxes, follow-up questions, clinical signs and symptoms, and case examples.
- Screening tools and checklists are found in the book and on the Evolve website, and are downloadable and printable for use in the clinic.
- Quick response (QR) codes that can be scanned on a smartphone, tablet, or other mobile device provide links to valuable screening tools such as lists of questions for screening specific problems, checklists, intake forms, and assessment tests
Table of Contents
Section One: Introduction to the Screening Process
1. Introduction to Screening for Referral in Physical Therapy
2. Interviewing as a Screening Tool
3. Pain Types and Viscerogenic Pain Patterns
4. Physical Assessment as a Screening Tool
Section Two: Viscerogenic Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Pain and Dysfunction
5. Screening for Hematologic Disease
6. Screening for Cardiovascular Disease
7. Screening for Pulmonary Disease
8. Screening for Gastrointestinal Disease
9. Screening for Hepatic and Biliary Disease
10. Screening for Urogenital Disease
11. Screening for Endocrine and Metabolic Disease
12. Screening for Immunologic Disease
13. Screening for Cancer
Section Three: Systemic Origins of Neuromusculoskeletal Pain and Dysfunction
14. Screening the Head, Neck, and Back
15. Screening the Sacrum, Sacroiliac, and Pelvis
16. Screening the Lower Quadrant: Buttock, Hip, Thigh, Groin, and Leg
17. Screening the Chest, Breasts, and Ribs
18. Screening the Shoulder and Upper Extremity
Appendices
A. Screening Summary
B. Special Questions to Ask
C. Special Forms to Use
D. Special Tests to Perform
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 26th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323478496
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478434
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478489
About the Editor
John Heick
Rolando T. Lazaro
About the Author
Catherine Goodman
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Multimedia Group, Faculty Affiliate, University of Montana, Missoula, MT