Differential Diagnosis for Physical Therapists

Section One: Introduction to the Screening Process



1. Introduction to Screening for Referral in Physical Therapy



2. Interviewing As a Screening Tool



3. Pain Types and Viscerogenic Pain Patterns



4. Physical Assessment as a Screening Tool



Section Two: Viscerogenic Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Pain and Dysfunction



5. Screening for Hematologic Disease



6. Screening for Cardiovascular Disease



7. Screening for Pulmonary Disease



8. Screening for Gastrointestinal Disease



9. Screening for Hepatic and Biliary Disease



10. Screening for Urogenital Disease



11. Screening for Endocrine and Metabolic Disease



12. Screening for Immunologic Disease



13. Screening for Cancer



Section Three: Systemic Origins of Neuromusculoskeletal Pain and Dysfunction



14. Screening in the Head, Neck, and Back



15. Screening in the Sacrum, Sacroiliac, and Pelvis



16. Screening in the Lower Quadrant: Buttock, Hip, Thigh, Groin, and Leg



17. Screening in the Chest, Breast, and Ribs



18. Screening in the Shoulder and Upper Extremity



Appendices



A. Screening Summary



B. Special Questions to Ask



C. Special Forms to Use



D. Special Tests to Perform