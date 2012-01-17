Differential Diagnosis for Physical Therapists
5th Edition
Screening for Referral
Description
Following the standards for competency established by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) related to conducting a screening examination, Differential Diagnosis for Physical Therapists, 5th Edition gives you a consistent way to screen for systemic diseases and medical conditions that can mimic neuromuscular and musculoskeletal problems. This comprehensive text centers on a 5-step screening model that covers past medical history, risk factor assessment, clinical presentation, associated signs and symptoms, and review of symptoms for each client.
Key Features
- 5-Step screening model for differential diagnosis includes past medical history, risk factor assessment, clinical presentation, associated signs and symptoms, and review of symptoms.
- Systems-based approach to the physical therapy screening interview provides a consistent way to screen for systemic disease and medical conditions that can mimic neuromuscular and musculoskeletal problems.
- Three sections of content present material in a logical way that covers:
- An introduction to the screening process
- Viscerogenic causes of neuromusculoskeletal pain and dysfunction
- System origins of neuromusculoskeletal pain and dysfunction
- Cognitive processing and reasoning orientation approach encourages you to gather and analyze data, pose and solve problems, infer, hypothesize, and make clinical judgments.
- Case examples and case studies give real-world examples of hot to integrate screening information into the diagnosis process.
- Screening tools in the book and on the Evolve companion website feature forms and checklists used in professional practice.
- Introductory information on medical screening concepts set the stage for how screening is presented in the rest of the book.
- Reference values for common clinical laboratory tests offer easy access to pertinent information references in a screening exam.
- Red flag histories, risk factors, clinical presentation, signs and symptoms, helpful screening clues, and guidelines for referral bring your attention to the important information a therapist needs to be aware of during the screening process.
Table of Contents
Section One: Introduction to the Screening Process
1. Introduction to Screening for Referral in Physical Therapy
2. Interviewing As a Screening Tool
3. Pain Types and Viscerogenic Pain Patterns
4. Physical Assessment as a Screening Tool
Section Two: Viscerogenic Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Pain and Dysfunction
5. Screening for Hematologic Disease
6. Screening for Cardiovascular Disease
7. Screening for Pulmonary Disease
8. Screening for Gastrointestinal Disease
9. Screening for Hepatic and Biliary Disease
10. Screening for Urogenital Disease
11. Screening for Endocrine and Metabolic Disease
12. Screening for Immunologic Disease
13. Screening for Cancer
Section Three: Systemic Origins of Neuromusculoskeletal Pain and Dysfunction
14. Screening in the Head, Neck, and Back
15. Screening in the Sacrum, Sacroiliac, and Pelvis
16. Screening in the Lower Quadrant: Buttock, Hip, Thigh, Groin, and Leg
17. Screening in the Chest, Breast, and Ribs
18. Screening in the Shoulder and Upper Extremity
Appendices
A. Screening Summary
B. Special Questions to Ask
C. Special Forms to Use
D. Special Tests to Perform
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 17th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740215
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266338
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777426
About the Author
Catherine Goodman
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Multimedia Group, Faculty Affiliate, University of Montana, Missoula, MT