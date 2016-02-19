Differential Algebraic Groups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124176409, 9780080874333

Differential Algebraic Groups, Volume 114

1st Edition

Series Editors: E.R. Kolchin
eBook ISBN: 9780080874333
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th January 1985
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
121.00
102.85
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874333

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

E.R. Kolchin Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, Columbia University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.