Difference Schemes, Volume 19

Much applied and theoretical research in natural sciences leads to boundary-value problems stated in terms of differential equations. When solving these problems with computers, the differential problems are replaced approximately by difference schemes.

This book is an introduction to the theory of difference schemes, and was written as a textbook for university mathematics and physics departments and for technical universities. Some sections of the book will be of interest to computations specialists.

While stressing a mathematically rigorous treatment of model problems, the book also demonstrates the relation between theory and computer experiments, using difference schemes created for practical computations.