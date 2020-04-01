Dietary Sugar, Salt and Fat in Human Health
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Divided into four main sections, Dietary Sugar, Salt and Fat in Human Health explores the biochemical, pharmacological and medicinal aspects related to the overindulgence of dietary salt, sugar, and fat, along with possible remedies.
Beginning with a general overview, the text outlines aspects associated with advancing age and human physiology, such as different aspects of insulin resistance, the advancing age phenomenon, central fat accumulation and metabolic perturbations and the role of the modern Western diet and the influence of dietary sugar, salt, and fat, with with particular focus on their relation to multiple biochemical pathophysiological pathways.
The second section of the book focuses on the roles of dietary sugars and their correlation with the chronic disease epidemic, with an emphasis on carbohydrate metabolism and its biochemistry, GI absorption, the glycemic index and the influence of fructose. The historical background of dietary sugars is discussed alongside Atkin’s hypothesis, and an overview of the correlation between dietary fibre and the glycemic index, including a chapter on sugar addiction.
Section three contains an exhaustive review of the influence of dietary salt and its diverse mechanistic aspects, including salt-sensitive hypertension, contribution of two steroid receptor pathways, vascular NO, intrarenal RAAS system and angiotensin.
The fourth section highlights the biochemistry of dietary saturated, polyunsaturated and trans fat and its influence on human health and various diseases, and further explores NAFLD and gender specific problems. Chapters in this section also investigate the benefits of the Mediterranean diet as well as myths related to cholesterol.
Collected and carefully organized for researchers in nutrition, physiology, epidemiology, or sensory science, this book will also benefit general practitioners, surgeons, nurses, health professionals and practitioners, and students studying the role of diet in cardiometabolic disorders and disease.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how a healthy lifestyle impacts lifespan
- Provides a general overview and outlines aspects associated with advancing age and human physiology
- Focuses on the roles of dietary sugars and their correlation with the chronic disease epidemic
- Contains an exhaustive review of the influence of dietary salt and its diverse mechanistic aspects
- Highlights the biochemistry of dietary saturated, polyunsaturated and trans fat and its influence on human health and various diseases
Readership
Researchers in nutrition, physiology, epidemiology, or sensory science; general practitioners, surgeons, nurses, health professionals and practitioners, as well as students studying the role of diet in cardiometabolic disorders and disease
Table of Contents
General Background
1. Epidemiological Perspectives of Dietary Sugars, Salts and Fats
2. Advancing Age, Influence of Dietary Sugars, Salts and Fats on Metabolic Disorders and Chronic Diseases
3. Dietary Fat, Salt and Sugar: A clinical perspective of the social catastrophe
4. Influences of Food Ingredients on Enterohepatic Circulation of Bile Acids
5. Anemia: Influence of Dietary Fat, Sugar and Salt on Hemoglobin and Blood Health
A. Food Behavior, Food Addiction & Metabolic Syndrome
6. Drivers of Food Behavior
7. Focusing the Fight Against Processed Food Addiction (PFA)
8. Dietary Influences on Pediatric Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
9. An Overview of Addiction to Sugar
B. Dietary Sugar And Health
10. Influence of Dietary Sugars on Blood Pressure Regulation: Historical, Epidemiological, Laboratory, and Clinical Considerations
11. Glycation induced protein aggregation and cellular toxicity: An insight into the disease realm of high dietary sugar intake
12. Probing Various Pro And Con Health Aspects Of The Glucose-Insulin System In Non-Diabetics: Focusing On Insulin Resistance And Dietary Implications
13. Evaluating Proposed Surrogates to Estimate Insulin Resistance in Non-Diabetics: Emphasizing Ratio Triglycerides/HDL-Cholesterol vs. Fasting Blood Glucose
14. Associations of high blood sugar with oxidative stress and inflammation in patients with type 2 diabetes
15. Assessing The Triglyceride/Hdl-Cholesterol Ratio As A Surrogate For Insulin Resistance And Its Link To The Met-abolic Syndrome In Hispanics And African-Americans
16. The benefit of Indian Jaggery over sugar on human health.
17. Linking Fasting Blood Glucose (FBG) Quartiles of Non-Diabetic Volunteers Ages 21-84 Years to Metabolic Syndrome Components
C. Overindulgence Of Dietary Salt
18. Salt-Induced Inappropriate Augmentation of Intrarenal RAAS System: Chronic Renal Diseases
19. Table Salt (Sodium Chloride): Vital Aspects Of Metabolism And Blood Pressure Regulation In Health And Disease
20. Nutraceuticals and functional foods in the prevention of Hypertension induced by excessive intake of dietary salt
D. Dietary Fat and Cholesterol
21. Physiological Role of Cholesterol in Human Body
22. Interplay between dietary sugars and fats and insulin resistance
23. Erythrocyte membranes in metabolic and neurological diseases – supplementation with fatty acids and membranes remodeling
E. Dietary Fiber, Ketogenic Diets & Benefits
24. Dietary Fiber: A Functional Food Ingredient with Physiological Benefits
25. Ketogenic and low carbohydrate diets in health and disease
26. Perspective On The Health Effects Following Overindulgence Of Dietary Sugar, Salt And Fat In Humans
27. Commentary from the Editors' Desk
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169186
About the Editor
Harry Preuss
Harry G. Preuss, MD, MACN, CNS, received his BA and MD from Cornell University, trained for three years in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center under Dr. David E. Rogers, studied as a fellow in renal physiology at Cornell University Medical Center under Dr. Robert F. Pitts, and spent two years in clinical and research training in nephrology at Georgetown University Medical Center under Dr. George E. Schreiner. During his training years, he was a special research fellow of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Following give years as an assistant and associate (tenured) professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center where he became an established investigator of the American Heart Association, he returned to Georgetown Medical Center. He subsequently performed a 6-month sabbatical in molecular biology at the NIH in the laboratories of Dr. Maurice Burg. Dr. Preuss is now a tenured Professor in 4 departments at Georgetown University Medical Center – Biochemistry, Physiology, Medicine, and Pathology. His bibliography includes over 250 peer-reviewed, original medical research papers, 215 general medical contributions (chapters, review articles, etc.), 7 patents, and more than 260 abstracts. Dr. Preuss has written, edited or co-edited 12 books and 3 symposia published in well-established journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University Medical Center
Debasis Bagchi
Debasis Bagchi, PhD, MACN, CNS, MAIChE, received his Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry in 1982. He is a Professor in the Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Houston, TX, and Chief Scientific Officer at Cepham Research Center, Piscataway, NJ, Adjunct Faculty in Texas Southern University, Houston, TX. He served as the Senior Vice President of Research & Development of InterHealth Nutraceuticals Inc, Benicia, CA, from 1998 until Feb 2011, and then as Director of Innovation and Clinical Affairs, of Iovate Health Sciences, Oakville, ON, until June 2013. Dr. Bagchi received the Master of American College of Nutrition Award in October 2010. He is the Past Chairman of International Society of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods (ISNFF), Past President of American College of Nutrition, Clearwater, FL, and Past Chair of the Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Division of Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Chicago, IL. He is serving as a Distinguished Advisor on the Japanese Institute for Health Food Standards (JIHFS), Tokyo, Japan. Dr. Bagchi is a Member of the Study Section and Peer Review Committee of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD. He has published 321 papers in peer reviewed journals, 30 books, and 18 patents. Dr. Bagchi is also a Member of the Society of Toxicology, Member of the New York Academy of Sciences, Fellow of the Nutrition Research Academy, and Member of the TCE stakeholder Committee of the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH. He is also Associate Editor for the Journal of Functional Foods, Journal of the American College of Nutrition, and the Archives of Medical and Biomedical Research, and is also serving as Editorial Board Member of numerous peer reviewed journals, including Antioxidants & Redox Signaling, Cancer Letters, Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods, and The Original Internist, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston College of Pharmacy, TX, USA