Dietary Anticarcinogens and Antimutagens
1st Edition
Chemical and Biological Aspects
Description
Comprehensive and international in content, Dietary anticarcinogens and antimutagens: Chemical and biological aspects includes topics as diverse as the health benefits of tea, wine and beer, through the prevention of various cancers, to the development of effective communication for healthy eating. The book is organised in to sections covering: epidemiology of diet and cancer; mechanisms of DNA damage and repair; the body’s various protective mechanisms; and experimental approaches to the study of diet and cancer, with particular emphasis on humans as subjects.
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, and nutritionists
Table of Contents
Anticarcinogens and mutagens in the human diet: Epidemiology; Bioavailability of dietary anticarcinogens and mutagens; DNA damage and repair; Defence systems: Enzyme induction; Defence systems: Antioxidant mechanisms; Defence systems: Cellular differentiation and apoptosis; Anticarcinogen effects of human diets: Animal models; Anticarcinogenic effects of human diets: Studies in man.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 28th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698188
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737778
About the Author
I T Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Food Research, UK
G R Fenwick
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Food Research, UK