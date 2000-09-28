Dietary Anticarcinogens and Antimutagens - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737778, 9781845698188

Dietary Anticarcinogens and Antimutagens

1st Edition

Chemical and Biological Aspects

Authors: I T Johnson G R Fenwick
eBook ISBN: 9781845698188
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737778
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th September 2000
Page Count: 438
Description

Comprehensive and international in content, Dietary anticarcinogens and antimutagens: Chemical and biological aspects includes topics as diverse as the health benefits of tea, wine and beer, through the prevention of various cancers, to the development of effective communication for healthy eating. The book is organised in to sections covering: epidemiology of diet and cancer; mechanisms of DNA damage and repair; the body’s various protective mechanisms; and experimental approaches to the study of diet and cancer, with particular emphasis on humans as subjects.

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, and nutritionists

Table of Contents

Anticarcinogens and mutagens in the human diet: Epidemiology; Bioavailability of dietary anticarcinogens and mutagens; DNA damage and repair; Defence systems: Enzyme induction; Defence systems: Antioxidant mechanisms; Defence systems: Cellular differentiation and apoptosis; Anticarcinogen effects of human diets: Animal models; Anticarcinogenic effects of human diets: Studies in man.

Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698188
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737778

About the Author

I T Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Food Research, UK

G R Fenwick

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Food Research, UK

