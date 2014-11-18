Diet and Nutrition in Dementia and Cognitive Decline
1st Edition
Description
Diet and Nutrition in Dementia and Cognitive Decline offers researchers and clinicians a single authoritative source which outlines the complex interrelationships between cognitive decline, dementia and the way diet can be modified to improve outcomes. In a cross-disciplinary field like dementia research and practice, clinicians and researchers need a comprehensive resource which will quickly help them identify a range of nutritional components and how they affect cognitive decline and the development of dementia.
While the focus is on clinical applications, the book also features landmark and innovative preclinical studies that have served as the foundation of rigorous trials. Chapters explore the evidence of how nutritional components, either in the diet or supplements, can either impede the development to, or progression from, the onset of dementia. Authors investigate how conditions and processes overlap between defined conditions and present studies which show that dietary components may be equally effective in a number of conditions characterized by declining cognition or dementia. This book represents essential reading for researchers and practicing clinicians in nutrition, dietetics, geriatrics, nursing, neurology, and psychology, as well as researchers, such as neuroscientists, molecular and cellular biochemists, interested in dementia.
Key Features
- Explores the complex interrelationships between cognitive decline, dementia and the way diet can be modified to improve outcomes
- Focuses on both clinical nutrition applications and the innovative preclinical studies that serve as the foundation for rigorous trials
- Covers specific conditions and mechanisms in dementias, as well as general aspects, risk factors, lifestyle and guidelines for practitioners
- Organizes chapter content in terms of the molecular, mechanistic, epidemiologic, and practical, so that correlations can be observed across conditions
Readership
Researchers and practicing clinicians in nutrition, dietetics, geriatrics, neurology, nursing, and psychology, as well as researchers, such as neuroscientists and molecular and cellular biochemists, interested in dementia
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Foreword
- Part I: Introductory Aspects, Specific Conditions, and Basic Mechanisms in Dementia and Cognitive Decline
- Chapter 1. Cognitive Impairment and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Mild Cognitive Impairment
- Pathophysiology of Cognitive Decline
- Risk Factors for Cognitive Decline
- Current Diagnostic Criteria for MCI and AD
- Treatment of Cognitive Decline
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 2. Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Clinical Symptoms
- Neuropathology
- Metabolic Disturbances
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostic Tools
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 3. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Clinical Features, Diagnosis, and Care
- Riluzole
- Multidisciplinary Care
- Nutrition
- Respiration
- Palliative Care and Hospice
- Symptomatic Treatments
- Epidemiology
- Measuring Progression
- Clinical Features that Predict Survival
- Clinical Trials
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 4. Corticobasal Degeneration and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Clinical Features
- Neuropathology
- Neuroimaging
- Diagnosis
- Causes
- Application to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 5. Creutzfeldt–Jakob Disease and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Prion Protein in Health and Disease
- Etiological Classification of Human Prion Diseases
- Neuropathological Aspects
- Molecular Basis of Phenotypic Variability
- Clinical Symptoms
- Differential Diagnosis
- Currently Available and Routinely Used Laboratory Tests
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 6. Frontotemporal Lobar Degeneration
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Diagnostic Criteria of bvFTD
- Genetics: Autosomal-Dominant Inherited Mutations and Pathogenic-Related Mechanisms
- Final Remarks
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 7. Gaucher Disease and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Neuronopathic GD
- Establishment of an In Vitro GD Model to Study Neurodegenerative Mechanisms
- Applications to Other Dementia
- Practical Applications
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Huntington’s Disease and Dementia: From Transgenic Models to Molecular Neuropathology
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Neuropathology and Dementia in HD
- HD Transgenic Models
- Molecular Etiology of HD
- Mutant HTT Misfolding and Protein Aggregation
- Energy Metabolism and Oxidative Stress
- Glutamatergic Neurotransmission and Excitotoxicity
- Dysregulated Corticostriatal Neuronal Processing as a Key Driver of HD Neuropathology
- Conclusion
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 9. Dementia with Lewy Bodies
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Clinical Features
- Neuropathology
- Neuroimaging
- Diagnosis
- Causes
- Application to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 10. Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus: Etiology, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Putative Nutritional and Lifestyle Risk Factors
- List of Abbreviations
- Hydrocephalus
- The Clinical Syndrome of NPH
- Etiology of NPH: Idiopathic and Secondary
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Diagnosis of NPH
- Surgical Management of NPH
- Diet and Nutrition in iNPH
- Summary
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 11. Cognitive Decline and Dementia in Parkinson’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Clinical Features and Diagnosis
- Cognitive Dysfunction in PD
- Behavioral Alterations in PD
- Treatment
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 12. Pick’s Disease: The Evolution of Theory and Knowledge in Neurodegenerative Tauopathies
- List of Abbreviations
- Classical Conceptualization
- Conceptual Evolution: Micropathology Guides Construct Development
- The Essentials of Tau Protein
- Tau and Pathology
- Conceptual Evolution: From “Pick’s Disease” to FTLD
- FTLD-Tau with Pick bodies
- Applications to Other Dementia
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. Posterior Cortical Atrophy and Dementia
- Introduction
- Prevalence
- Pathophysiology
- Risk Factors
- Clinical Features
- Non-Cognitive Symptoms
- Cognitive Symptoms
- Some Examples of PCA Presentations
- Practical Issues
- Differential Diagnosis
- Diagnostic Features
- Diagnostic Testing
- Neuroimaging
- Application to Other Dementias
- Treatment
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 14. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Progressive Supranuclear Palsy
- Pathology and Neurobiology
- Clinical Manifestation
- Differential Diagnosis
- Diagnostic Workup
- Therapy
- Cognitive Decline and Dementia in PSP
- Application to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 15. Cognitive Vascular Impairment: An Overview of Clinical, Diagnosis, and Treatment
- Introduction
- Definition and Diagnostic Criteria
- Mechanisms of Disease
- Mixed AD/CVD
- Treatment
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 16. Wernicke–Korsakoff Syndrome and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Historical Perspectives
- Epidemiology of WKS
- Thiamine Metabolic Functions
- Mechanisms Leading to Thiamine Deficiency in WKS
- Pathology and Neurological Damage in WKS
- Clinical Features of WKS
- Diagnosis of WKS
- Treatment of WKS
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Conclusions
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 17. Rare and Unusual Dementias
- List of Abbreviation
- Introduction
- Degenerative Causes
- Vitamin-Related Deficiencies
- Metal and Other Toxicities
- Infectious Causes
- Prion Diseases
- Endocrinal and Metabolic Causes
- Brain Trauma and Other Injuries
- Neoplastic and Paraneoplastic Disorders
- Autoimmune and Inflammatory Causes
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 18. Dementia: An Overview of Risk Factors
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Epidemiology of Dementia and Risk Factors
- Vascular Risk Factors and Dementia; Why Was it Explored?
- Application to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 19. Setting the Scene: Cognitive Decline and the Default American Lifestyle
- List of Abbreviations
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 20. Malnutrition in the Elderly
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Nutritional Status in the Elderly (Definition and Prevalence)
- Pathophysiology (Determinants and Consequences)
- Nutritional Status Evaluation
- Prevention of Malnutrition
- Nutritional Intervention
- Applications to Dementia or to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 21. Chronic Inflammation and Innate Immunity in Alzheimer’s Disease—Role of Diet
- List of Abbreviations
- Signatures of Inflammation Associated with Chronic Diseases of Midlife
- Proinflammatory Chronic Disease in Midlife and Risk of AD and Dementia in Later Life
- Signatures of Inflammation Associated with Aging, Dementia, and AD
- Applications to AD
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 22. Pathophysiological Mechanisms on How Nutritionally Related Components Can Have a Negative Impact on Cognition: The Example of Homocysteine
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Metabolism of Homocysteine
- Homocysteine and Brain Cells
- Animal Models of Hyperhomocysteinemia
- Applications to Vascular Dementia
- Practical Issues
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 23. Body Composition and Cognitive Function: A Review with Focus on Aging and Disease
- Introduction
- Causes of Weight Loss and Changes in Body Composition During Aging
- Body Composition and Cognitive Function in Healthy Subjects
- Body Composition and Cognitive Function in Subjects with Cognitive Impairment
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Part II: General Aspects, Nutritional Factors, and Specific Conditions in Dementia and Cognitive Decline
- Chapter 24. Whole of Diet Approaches: Evaluating the Evidence for Healthy Policy Guidelines, the Mediterranean, Vegetarian, Paleolithic, Okinawa, Ketogenic, and Caloric-Restrictive Diets on the Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Concluding Remarks
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 25. Mediterranean Diet and Cognitive Health
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Assessment of MeDi Adherence
- MeDi and Cognitive Health
- Applications to Other Dementia
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 26. Japanese Perspectives on Dietary Patterns and Risk of Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- The Burden of Dementia in Japan
- Epidemiological Findings of Dietary Patterns and Risk of Dementia in Japanese Communities
- Dairy Constituents and Risk of Dementia
- Soybean Products and Risk of Dementia
- Rice and Risk of Dementia
- Other Dietary Factors Associated with Dementia Risk
- Conclusion
- Application to Other Subtypes of Dementia
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 27. Western Diet and Cognitive Impairment
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Effects of Obesity and Diet in Westernized Societies on Human Cognitive Functioning
- Western Diet and Impaired Hippocampal-Dependent Learning and Memory
- Underlying Neuroendocrine Mechanisms
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 28. Dehydration in Elderly: Impact on Cognition
- Introduction
- The Physiology of Dehydration
- Dehydration and Cognitive Impairment
- Halting and Reversing Cognitive Impairment
- Preventing Dehydration in the Elderly
- Detecting and Treating Dehydration in the Elderly
- Further Research
- Summary Points
- Practical Issues
- References
- Chapter 29. Oral Health as Prerequisite of Nutrition Status in the Elderly
- Introduction
- Influential Factors on the Elderly in the Intake of Appropriate Diet
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Final Remarks
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 30. Fruit and Vegetable Consumption and Cognitive Decline
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Observed Associations Between Fruit and Vegetable Consumption and Measures of Cognitive Function
- Is Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Beneficial for Maintenance of Cognitive Function?
- Applications to Other Dementias or Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Conclusion
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 31. Medical Foods and Dietary Approaches in Cognitive Decline, Mild Cognitive Impairment, and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Effects of Dietary Supplementation on Cognitive Function— Biological Plausibility
- Evaluating the Evidence
- Diet and Cognitive Function
- Specific Dietary Supplements
- Medical Foods
- Conclusions
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 32. Polymorphism and Cognition: The Example of Folate and MTHFR C677T
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Chemistry, Source, and Metabolism
- The Main Function
- Folate, MTHFR C677T in Cognition
- Folate, MTHFR 677TT Polymorphism, and Cognition
- Applications to Other Areas of Dementia or Cognitive Decline
- Conclusions
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 33. Eating Behavior of Dementia Patients: A Self-Awareness Model to Understand the Puzzling Eating Behavior of Dementia Patients
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Intelligence That Has Evolved in Order to Deal with Complex Interpersonal Relations
- A Self-Awareness Model in Order to Understand the Puzzling Words and Deeds of Dementia Patients
- The Puzzling Eating Behavior of Dementia Patients Seen from the Viewpoint of the Self-Awareness Model
- “Fragile Selves” that Collapse with Loss of “Self-Awareness”
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Dementia Patients’ Nutrition
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 34. An Overview of the Association Between Obesity in Later Life and Dementia Risk
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Is Obesity Associated with Dementia Risk?
- Is Weight Loss Associated with Dementia Risk?
- Putative Mechanisms: Causality, Reverse Causality, or Residual Confounding?
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline: Caloric Restriction and Cognition
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 35. Cognitive Decline and Diabetes: A Focus on Linking Mechanisms
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Pathophysiology of Cognitive Decline Among Diabetic Subjects
- Practical Issues
- Conclusions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 36. Dementia and Insulin Resistance: Implications for Diet and Nutrition
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Insulin and IGF-1 in the Brain
- Glucose Metabolism and AD
- Insulin and IGF-1 Signaling in AD
- Insulin and Oxidative Stress Mechanisms in AD
- Applications to Other Dementia
- Insulin, IGF-1 Signaling, and Amyloid in AD
- Insulin, Inflammation, and AD
- Role of Diet and Insulin Resistance in AD
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 37. Diabetes, Cognitive Decline, and Genome-Wide Associations
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 38. MRI of White Matter in Dementia in Relation to Cardiovascular Risks: Implications for Diet and Nutrition
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- WMH in AD and VaD
- WMH and LBD
- Implications for Medical Preventive Treatment, Lifestyle Factors, Specially Focused on Diet and Nutrition
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 39. Relationship Between Nutritional and Psycho-Functional Status in Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Eligibility Criteria and Search Strategy
- General Characteristics of Selected Articles
- Nutritional and Psycho-Functional Association in AD
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 40. Ketosis in Mild Cognitive Impairment and Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Brain Energy Metabolism and Aging
- Hypometabolism and APP Processing
- Environmental Factors in Hypometabolism
- Ketogenic Diets
- Ketosis and AD
- Ketosis and MCI
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- Disclosure and Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 41. Leptin and Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Leptin
- Conclusions
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 42. Circulating Oxidative Damage and Antioxidant Defense System Biomarkers in Early Stage Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Oxidative Stress in AD
- Genetic Susceptibility for AD
- Circulating Oxidative Stress Biomarkers in AD
- Antioxidant Defense Systems and AD
- Applications to Other Dementia
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 43. The Contribution of Raised Metabolic Rate in the Weight Loss Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Energy Intake and AD
- Energy Expenditure and AD
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 44. Nutrition and Survival in Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Practical Issues
- Summary of Points
- References
- Chapter 45. Eating Disturbance in Frontotemporal Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Alteration of Eating Behavior in FTD
- Characteristics of Eating Behavior in FTD Subtypes
- Biology of Eating Disturbance in FTD
- Implications for Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 46. Oxidative Stress, Micronutrients, and HIV Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Application to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 47. Homocysteine and Cognitive Decline in Parkinson’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Parkinson’s Disease
- CI in PD
- Hcy in PD
- Therapeutic Possibilities: Practical Issues
- Conclusion: Considerations and Limitations
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 48. Focusing on the Effect of Body Mass Index Status in the Risk of Vascular Dementia Development
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- The Reality of Vascular Dementia
- Relation of Changes in Body Mass Index to VaD
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 49. Antioxidant Status in Vascular Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- In Vitro and In Vivo Experiments
- Studies of Human Patients
- Diet, Antioxidants, and VaD
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Conclusion
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 50. Gastrointestinal Surgery and Wernicke Encephalopathy
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Pathophysiology of Brain Damage Due to Thiamine Deficiency
- Risk Factors and Clinical Findings in Nonalcoholic WE
- Life-Threatening WE Complicates Gastrointestinal Surgery for Cancer: A Retrospective Case Series Study (Table 50.3)
- Application to Other Dementias and Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Part III: Micronutrients in Dementia and Cognitive Decline
- Chapter 51. Aluminum and Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Biology of Aluminum
- Dietary Sources, Absorption, and Pharmacokinetics of Aluminum
- Aluminum Toxicity and Health Risks
- Aluminum and the Brain
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Aluminum and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Practical Issues
- Conclusions
- Applications to Other Dementia
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 52. Iron and Copper in Alzheimer’s Disease: A Review
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- The Impact of Supplementation or Depletion
- Evidence from Observational Studies
- Brain Levels of Cu and Fe in AD
- Systemic Levels of Cu and Fe in AD
- Molecular Considerations
- Applications to Other Areas of Dementia
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 53. Neuroimaging of Brain Iron Deposition in Mild Cognitive Impairment and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Imaging Techniques to Detect Brain Iron Deposition
- Histologically Documented Iron Deposition in Microhemorrhages
- Applications to Other Forms of Dementia
- Global Iron Deposition
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 54. Magnesium and Alzheimer’s Disease: Implications for Diet and Nutrition
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Magnesium Metabolism in Older Adults
- Magnesium and Cognitive Function
- Alzheimer Disease, Oxidative Stress, and Magnesium
- Neuroprotective Role of Magnesium
- Conclusions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 55. Inorganic Mercury and Alzheimer’s Disease—Results of a Review and a Molecular Mechanism
- List of Abbreviations
- Background
- IM and AD
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 56. Carotenoids in Cognitive Impairment with and without Dementia
- Introduction: Micronutrients, Oxidative Stress, and Carotenoids
- Biological Activity of Carotenoids: Implications for Cognitive Impairment-Related Oxidative Stress
- Carotenoids in the Frame of Nutrition, Aging, and Cognitive Impairment: Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- References
- Chapter 57. Homocysteine and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Homocysteine—Metabolism and Possible Mechanisms of Nervous System Injury
- Homocysteine as a Vascular Risk Factor
- Homocysteine as a Risk Factor for Neurodegeneration
- Environmental and Genetic Factors Responsible for Hyperhomocysteinemia
- Applications to Other Dementias (The Role of Hcy in Different Dementia Syndromes)
- Possible Therapeutic Options
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 58. Vitamin A and Cognitive Impairment
- Introduction
- Vitamin A and Nutritional Concerns
- Vitamin A and Cognitive Decline
- Vitamin A and AD
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues: Dietary Guidelines for Vitamin A Intake for the Elderly
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 59. Vitamin B12 and Cognitive Impairment
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- The Vitamin B12 Reference Ranges
- Malabsorption and Vitamin B12 Deficiency in Older Adults
- The Prevalence of Vitamin B12 Deficiency in the Elderly
- Proposed Mechanisms of Disease of Low Vitamin B12 Levels in Neurological Health
- Vitamin B12 and Cognition in the Elderly
- Vitamin B12 Supplementation and Cognition in Cognitively Intact Elders
- Vitamin B12 Supplementation Does Not Improve Cognition in Dementia Patients with Normal Vitamin B12 Levels
- Vitamin B12 Therapy in Patients Who Are Vitamin B12 Deficient
- Benefits of Improving Vitamin B12 Levels Through Dietary Intake
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 60. An Overview on Vitamin B12 and Dementia with Behavioral and Executive Disturbances
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Vitamin B12 and AD
- Psychiatric Disturbances, Dementia, and VB12D
- VB12D Can Cause Psychiatric Symptoms via Multiple Mechanisms
- Hyperhomocysteinemia and Brain Circuits
- Changes in Myelin and Subcortical Dysfunction
- Derangement of Methylation Reactions and Synthesis of Transmitters
- Brain Atrophy
- VB12D Can Manifest with Symptoms of FTD
- Pathophysiological Mechanisms Associated with VB12D and Frontal Dysfunction
- Patients with FTD-Like Syndrome Due to VB12D Meet Diagnostic Criteria for FTD
- Application to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 61. Potential Role of Vitamin C in the Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Practical Issues—Potential Role of VC in AD Prevention FROM Human Studies
- Potential Role of VC in AD Prevention from Animal Studies
- Applications of VC to Other Dementias
- Future Direction
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 62. Vitamin C and Glutamate Uptake: Implications for Huntington’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Vitamin C Biochemistry
- Vitamin C in the Brain
- Striatal Dysfunction in HD
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 63. Vitamin D and the Association with Cognitive Performance, Cognitive Decline, and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Vitamin D–Mediated Processes in Brain Function
- Behavioral Correlates of Vitamin D Deficiency in Rodents
- Vitamin D and Cognitive Performance in Human Population-Based Studies
- Serum 25(OH)D and Magnetic Resonance Imaging Studies in Humans
- Vitamin D and Cognitive Performance: Evidence from Human Trials
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 64. 1α,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3 and Resolvins Improve Immunity to Amyloid-β in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Targets of AD Immunotherapy: Adaptive Immunity Versus Innate Immunity
- Rationale for AD Prevention by Vitamin D and ω-3 Fatty Acids
- Immune Reactivity of AD Patients
- Supplementation of Vitamin D3
- Neuroprotective (Intracranial) and Immune (Extracranial) Effects of Vitamin D and Curcuminoids Against Dementia
- Neuroprotective and Immune Effects of DHA, Resolvins, and Neuroprotectin D1
- Effects of 1,25D3 and RvD1 on Aβ42 Phagocytosis and Inflammation in Human Macrophages Versus Mouse Models
- Clinical Trials of DHA
- Conclusions
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 65. Vitamin E Status in Niemann–Pick Type C
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Vitamin E
- Biological Activity of Vitamin E
- Antioxidant Function
- Vitamin E in the CNS
- Niemann–Pick Disease, Type C
- Vitamin E and Niemann–Pick Disease Type C
- Vitamin E as a Therapy for Niemann–Pick Disease Type C?
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Part IV: Lipids, Amino Acids, Proteins, and Alcohol in Dementia and Cognitive Decline
- Chapter 66. Olive Oil and Huntington’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Applications to Other DementiaS
- Practical Issues
- Oxidative Stress and Inflammation
- Huntington’s Disease
- Mediterranean Diet
- Mediterranean Diet, Olive Oil, and Huntington’s Disease
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 67. The Impact of High Saturated Fat and High Glycemic Index Foods on Cognitive Function and Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers: Does a Typical Western Diet Cause Alzheimer’s Disease?
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Longevity and Diet Patterns
- Components of the Western Diet Worsen Cognition and Increase Risk for AD
- Western Diet Components, Amyloid, and Tau
- Western Diet Components and Altered Brain Lipid Chemistry
- Western Diet Components and Brain Insulin Resistance
- Inflammation/Oxidation
- Western Diet, Adipocytes, and Hormones
- Western Diet Components and Cerebral Blood Flow
- Gene/Diet Interactions: Does One Diet Fit All?
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 68. Cholesterol Levels and Cognitive Impairments
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Hypercholesterolemia as an Early Risk Factor for AD
- Cholesterol Homeostasis Behind the Blood–Brain Barrier
- Role of APOE in Cerebral Aβ Clearance
- Hypercholesterolemia Affects Aβ Cerebral Metabolism
- Influence of Hypercholesterolemia on the Integrity of the BBB
- Perspectives
- Application to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 69. Statins and Reduction of Oxidative Stress in the Aged Brain
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Alzheimer’s Disease and Metabolic Dysfunction
- Effect of Statins for AD
- Simvastatin
- Atorvastatin
- Pitavastatin
- Pravastatin
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 70. Glutamine as a Potential Neuroprotectant in Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Glutamine Is Multifunctional and Conditionally Essential
- Glutamine Synthetase Is the Essential Enzyme for In Vivo Glutamine Production
- Defective Glutamine Metabolism in Aging and AD
- β-Amyloid and Glutamine Metabolism
- Glutamine Metabolism and Inflammation
- Glutamine and Autophagy
- Glutamine and Diabetes
- Glutamine and the Intestine
- Glutamine and Exercise
- Applications to Other Brain Diseases
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 71. Dietary Protein, Cognitive Decline, and Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Total Protein
- Individual Amino Acids
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 72. Ethanol and Cognition
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Direct and Indirect Effects of Ethanol on Cognition
- Alcoholic Dementia
- Ethanol as a Neuroprotectant
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Part V: Nutraceuticals and Dietary Components in Dementia and Cognitive Decline
- Chapter 73. Herbs and Dementia: A Focus on Chinese and Other Traditional Herbs
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Dietary Herbs and Neuroprotection
- Huperzine A
- Bacopa monnieri
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Conclusion
- Summary points
- References
- Chapter 74. Chinese Herbs for Cognitive Decline: Historical and Contemporary Applications
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Memory Disorders and Their Treatment in Pre-Modern China
- Plants Used for Memory Disorders in the Traditional Pharmacopoeia
- Traditional Use of Multiingredient Formulae for Memory Disorders
- Dementia and Memory Disorders in Contemporary Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Contemporary Clinical Studies on Herbal Formulae for Dementia and Memory
- Gou Teng San (GTS) (Japanese Name: Chotosan)
- Yi Gan San (YGS) (Japanese Name: Yokukansan)
- Selected Single Plants and Extracts
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 75. Multivitamin Supplementation and Cognitive Performance: An Overview of Current Evidence
- Abbreviation
- Introduction
- Multivitamins and Cognition
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Future Directions
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 76. Natural Antioxidants in Dementia: An Overview
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Characteristics of Natural Antioxidants
- Polyphenols
- Non-Phenolic Antioxidants
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 77. Nutritional Approaches to Mitigating Cognitive Decline and Maintaining Function in Alzheimer’s Disease: Transgenic Mouse Models, Combinatorial Approaches, and Dietary Supplementation with Folate and S-Adenosyl Methionine
- Introduction
- Application to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 78. The Antioxidant Effect of LMN Diet, Rich in Polyphenols and Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, in Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 79. Probiotics and Neuroprotection
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Probiotics and Neurological Disease
- Conclusion
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 80. Citrus Flavonoids and Effects in Dementia and Age-Related Cognitive Decline
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Dietary and Citrus Flavonoids
- Flavonoids, Neuroprotection, and Dementia
- Flavonoids as Pharmacological Agents
- Neuroprotective Signaling Pathways of Flavonoids
- Citrus Flavonoids, Neuroprotection, and Cognition
- Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Neuroprotection and Cognition Enhancement of Citrus Flavonoids
- Applications of Citrus Flavonoids to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues of Citrus Flavonoids as Pharmacological Agents
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 81. Caffeine Consumption and Prevention of Cognitive Decline: A Focus on Mechanisms
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Molecular Targets of Caffeine in the Brain
- Epidemiologic Studies of Chronic Caffeine Consumption and Cognitive Decline
- Experimental Studies Assessing Whether Chronic Caffeine Consumption Prevents Cognitive Decline in Rodents
- Blockade of A1Rs as a Mechanism for Attenuating Cognitive Impairment During Aging
- Blockade of A2ARs as a Mechanism for Attenuating Cognitive Impairment During Aging
- Conclusions
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 82. Coffee and the Risk of Dementia and Cognitive Impairment
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Initial Observational Studies on Coffee Intake and Cognition—Cross-Sectional and Case–Control Studies in which Coffee Consumption was Retrospectively Reported
- Initial Observational Studies on Coffee Intake and Cognition with Prospectively Collected Information on Coffee Consumption
- Possible Neuroprotective Mechanisms of Coffee
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Limitations of Studies on Coffee Intake/Practical Issues
- Future Directions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 83. Tea and Cognitive Health: A Focus on Community-Based Studies
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Cross-Sectional Studies
- Longitudinal Studies
- Future Research
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 84. Green Tea Effects on Age-Related Neurodegeneration: A Focus on Neuronal Plasticity
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Green Tea as Nutraceutical
- The Bioavailability of Catechins
- Direct and Indirect Neuroprotective Actions of Catechins
- Green Tea and Age-Related Neurodegeneration
- Conclusions
- Application to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 85. The Role of Grape Powder in Emotional Well-Being and Memory Improvement
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Oxidative Stress and Memory Impairment
- Antioxidant Properties of Grapes
- Applications to Other Forms of Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 86. Red Grape Juice and Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Rat Model of AD
- GJ and Antioxidative Effects
- GJ and Lipid Profile
- GJ and Cognition
- Applications to other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 87. Red Wine, Resveratrol, and Vascular Aging: Implications for Dementia and Cognitive Decline
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Vascular Aging and Brain Function
- Aging and the Brain
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 88. Role of α-Lipoid Acid and Acetyl-L-Carnitine in Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- α-Lipoic Acid
- Acetyl-L-Carnitine
- Applications of LA and ALCAR to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 89. Effects of 3-n-Butylphthalide from Celery on Vascular Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Current Understanding of the Pathological Basis and Treatment of Vascular Dementia
- NBP: A Chemical Constituent in Celery
- Overview of Pathogenic Events Underlying VaD Pertaining to the Research on NBP
- NBP May Interfere with the Aβ Metabolic Pathway to Suppress Neurofibrillogenesis
- NBP Protects Against Oxidative Damage to the Brain
- NBP Elicits Neuroprotection by Inhibiting Apoptotic Cell Death
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 90. Carnosine and Cognitive Deficits
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Brain Homeostasis of Carnosine
- Carnosine in Neurodegeneration
- Limits of Carnosine Applications
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 91. Coenzyme Q10 and Behavior in Huntington’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Metabolic Impairment in HD
- CoQ10 Treatment in Patients Suffering from HD
- CoQ10 Treatment in Genetic Animal Models of HD
- Conclusion
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 92. Ferulic Acid and Angelica archangelica Extract in Dementia: Effects on Cognitive Functions and Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Suppressing the Progression of Cognitive Disturbance
- Control of BPSD
- Problems that Confront Us
- Applications to Other Dementias or Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 93. Neuroprotection of Genistein in Alzheimer’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Pharmaceutical and Molecular Effects of Genistein
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 94. S-Equol, a Metabolite of Soy Daidzein, and Cognitive Function
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Hormones and Cognitive Function
- Brain Mitochondria as a Target for Early Intervention for Cognitive Function
- S-equol, a Soy-Derived Phytoestrogen
- Dietary Isoflavone Supplementation and Cognitive Aging
- Potential Mechanisms for S-equol and Cognitive Function
- Genomic Imprinting and Cognitive Function
- Conclusions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 95. Ginkgo biloba and Usage in Dementia: From Eastern Tradition to Western Science
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- GLEs as Herbal Medicinal Products in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 96. Krill Oil Supplementation and Cognitive Function
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Preclinical Studies on Cognitive Function and Depression with Supplemental n-3 PLs from Krill
- Effects on Brain Activity After Krill Oil Supplementation in Humans
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 97. Murraya koenigii Leaves and Their Use in Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Murraya koenigii
- Effect of M. koenigii on Memory
- Effect of M. koenigii on Brain Cholinergic System
- M. koenigii as an Antioxidant
- Effect of M. koenigii on Neuroinflammation
- Effect of M. koenigii on Cholesterol Level and Aβ Deposition
- Effect of M. koenigii on Blood Glucose Level
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 98. Ocimum sanctum Linn. (Holy Basil) to Improve Cognition
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Ocimum sanctum
- Experimental and Clinical Studies on OS
- Antioxidant Activity
- Antiinflammatory Activity
- Immunomodulatory Activity
- Adaptogenic Activity/Antistress Activity
- Lipid-Lowering Activity
- Cholinesterase Inhibitory Activity
- Application to Other Areas of Dementia
- Experimental Models
- Practical Issues
- Biochemical Evidence
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 99. Polydatin Use in Vascular Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- PD and VaD
- PD and AD
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 100. A Naturally Occurring β-Secretase Modulator, Tannic Acid, Improves Behavioral Impairment and Mitigates Alzheimer-Like Pathology
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Properties of TA
- Improvement in Alzheimer-Like Behavioral Impairment After TA Treatment
- TA Mitigates Cerebral Amyloidosis and Reduces Aβ Production
- Modulation of Amyloidogenic APP Metabolism by TA
- Amelioration of Glial Inflammation Following TA Treatment
- Practical Issues
- Application to Other Dementias
- Conclusion
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Part VI: Practical Issues and Nutritional Health in Dementia and Cognitive Decline
- Chapter 101. The Importance of Nutritional Assessment in Institutionalized Elderly with Dementia: Malnutrition, Early Detection
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Nutritional Screening (NS)
- Comprehensive Nutritional Assessment (CNA)
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 102. Obesity and Neurodegeneration: A Focus on Dietary Influence
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Nutritional Factors and the Risk of Neurodegenerative Disorders
- Role of Diet in the Development of Neurodegeneration
- Obesity–Neurodegeneration Relationship
- Applications of Dietary Manipulation to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 103. Eating Abnormalities in Neurodegenerative Dementias
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Phenomenology of Eating Abnormalities
- Eating Abnormalities in AD
- Eating Abnormalities in FTD
- Eating Abnormalities in DLB
- Conclusions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 104. Nutrition and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Nutrition and Etiology of Disease
- Nutritional Evaluation
- Nutritional Support
- Enteral Nutrition
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 105. Oral Health Care in People with Huntington’s Disease
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- HD and Oral Health
- A Guideline for Care
- Applications to Other Areas of Dementia and Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 106. Swallowing in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Implications for Nutrition
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction and Application to Other Dementias
- Swallowing and Nutrition
- Nature of Swallowing Impairment
- Therapy of Swallowing Impairment and Implications for Nutrition
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 107. Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy in Dementia
- Abbreviation
- Introduction
- Indications and Contraindications for PEG in Dementia
- Procedure for PEG in Dementia
- Complications for PEG in Dementia
- Functional Status and Quality of Life for PEG in Dementia
- Ethical Issues for PEG in Dementia
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 108. Mealtime Challenges and Swallowing Difficulties in Elderly Dementia Patients
- Introduction
- Mealtime Challenges in Dementia
- Swallowing Difficulties: Applications to Different Types of Dementias
- Presentation of Mealtime Challenges and Swallowing Difficulties
- Evaluation of Mealtime Challenges and Swallowing Difficulties
- Practical Issues: Management of Mealtime Challenges and Swallowing Difficulties
- Alternate Routes of Feeding and Comfort Care Considerations in Dementia
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 109. The Mini-Mental State Examination and Other Neuropsychological Assessment Tools for Detecting Cognitive Decline
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Cognitive Tests
- Comprehensive Batteries for Detecting Cognitive Impairment
- Applications to Other Dementias
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 110. The Mini-Nutritional Assessment and Cognitive Impairment in Older People
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- MNA Procedure
- MNA and Dementia
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline: MNA and Preclinical Phase of Dementia
- MNA and Prognostic Evaluation
- Practical Issue: Guide of MNA Procedure
- MNA Limitations
- Conclusions
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 111. Ethics and Decision Making in Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Why Do We Need to Consider Ethics?
- Factors to Consider
- Frameworks
- Conclusion
- Applications to Other Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Chapter 112. Palliative Care in Dementia
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Advanced Dementia
- How to Address Comorbidity in Advanced Dementia
- Control of Symptoms
- Planning of Care and Care for the Family
- Applications to Other DementiaS or Areas of Cognitive Decline
- Practical Issues
- Summary Points
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 18th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124079397
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124078246
About the Editor
Colin Martin
Colin R. Martin RN BSc MSc MBA PhD YCAP FHEA CPsychol CSci AFBPsS is Professor of Perinatal Mental Health within the Institute of Clinical and Applied Health Research (ICAHR) at the University of Hull, UK. He has published or has in press well over 250 research papers and book chapters. He has an enduring interest in the relationship between brain and behaviour in the context of health and disease. He is a keen book author and editor having written and/or edited several books all of which reflect his diverse academic and clinical interests that examine in-depth, the interface between the brain, mental health and physical wellbeing. These outputs include the Handbook of Behavior, Food and Nutrition (2011), Scientific Basis of Healthcare: AIDS and Pregnancy (2012), Perinatal Mental Health: A Clinical Guide (2012), Nanomedicine and the Nervous System (2012), and the major reference works Comprehensive Guide to Autism (2014), Diet and Nutrition in Dementia and Cognitive Decline (2015), Comprehensive Guide to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (2016), Metabolism and Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery: Nutrition, Procedures, Outcomes and Adverse Effects (2017) and Probiotics in Mental Health (2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Buckinghamshire New University, Middlesex, UK
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Reviews
"This comprehensive resource on dementia and cognitive health can be a useful tool for specialists who focus on this area of medicine. 3 Stars - Score: 71" --Doody's