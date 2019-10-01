Diet and Fighting Bladder Cancer
1st Edition
Description
This book is partly based on research funded by Wereld Kanker Onderzoek Fonds based in the Netherlands and administered by the World Cancer Research Fund International grant program.
Every year half a million of people worldwide are diagnosed with bladder cancer. With the recent zeitgeist of the self-empowered, intelligent patient who wishes to be well-informed, many cancer patients do not solely want to rely on decisions taken by medical practitioners, but actively participate in the journey from sickness to health or disease. While no books about the relationship between diet and bladder cancer currently exist, the poor quality of the existing information about the relationship between diet and health is shocking. Much of the information is exaggerated, not evidence-based, misleading and sometimes even incorrect. Dr. Maurice Zeegers, one of the world leading bladder cancer epidemiologists, and his co-authors set the record straight with this book on Diet and Fighting Bladder Cancer. Their aim is to provide purely evidence-based information about the relationship between diet and bladder cancer. The primary audience is bladder cancer patients who wish to be well-informed, although clinicians and healthcare workers may also find the book an interesting read. The book gives an honest reflection on what scientists know, but also what they don’t yet know about how diet contributes to all stages of this important disease. Although science-based, the book is written in an easy-to-read format, illustrated with practical recipes.
Key Features
- Presents purely evidence-based information about the relationship between diet and bladder cancer
- Provides patients, clinicians and healthcare workers with trusty and up-to-date scientific information
- Written by one of the world leading bladder cancer epidemiologists
- Explained in an easy-to-read format, accessible to not only specialists but non-specialists as well
- Illustrated with tasty and practical recipes
Readership
Cancer researchers, oncologists, clinicians, nutritionists, healthcare workers
Table of Contents
1. Foreword (from urologist, researcher and education patient)
2. How what we eat affects our health
3. Who get’s bladder cancer (incl. honest probabilities)
4. A special note on smoking and other non-dietary risk factors
5. Which risk factors to avoid?
6. Fluid intake
7. Vegetable Consumption
8. Is it healthier to follow a specific diet?
9. Which food products may help delay survival or prevent relapse?
10. Nutrition during clinical treatment (incl. dehydration, chemotherapy, radiation, when the bladder is removed, palliative care, end of life and pain medication)
11. Afterword (incl. promise to update every 5 years)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146774
About the Author
Maurice Zeegers
Dr. Maurice Zeegers has dedicated his career to researching bladder cancer, during which he has directed numerous research studies and randomized clinical trials to investigate the relationship between nutrition and urinary bladder carcinogenesis. He has published over 250 peer-reviewed scientific papers in the highest-ranked academic journals and is regularly invited to speak on the topic at international scientific conferences. Dr. Zeegers currently holds a Chair in Complex Genetics and Epidemiology as full professor at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, where he also serves as its Head of School and as Director of CAPHRI, the Care and Public Health Research Institute. He acts as the vice-president of the European Epidemiology Federation and holds honorary professorships in England, Belgium and China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Complex Genetics and Epidemiology, Head of School - Care and Public Health Research Institute, Maastricht University, The Netherlands