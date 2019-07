Dielectric Properties of Binary Solutions focuses on the investigation of the dielectric properties of solutions, as well as the molecular interactions and mechanisms of molecular processes that occur in liquids. The book first discusses the fundamental formulas describing the dielectric properties of liquids and dielectric data for binary systems of non-aqueous solutions. Topics include permittivity and dielectric dispersion parameters of non-aqueous solutions of organic and inorganic compounds. The text also tackles dielectric data for binary systems of aqueous solutions, including permittivity of aqueous solutions of organic and inorganic compounds and dielectric dispersion parameters of aqueous solutions of organic and inorganic compounds. The tables that show the measurements of static permittivity, limiting high-frequency permittivity, permittivity and dielectric loss, relaxation time, and coefficient of distribution of relaxation times are presented. The manuscript also presents dielectric data in graphical form. The book is a vital reference for readers interested in the dielectric properties of binary solutions.