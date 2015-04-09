Dielectric Properties of Agricultural Materials and their Applications
1st Edition
Description
Dielectric Properties of Agricultural Materials and Their Applications provides an understanding of the fundamental principles governing dielectric properties of materials, describes methods for measuring such properties, and discusses many applications explored for solving industry problems. The information in this reference stimulates new research for solving problems associated with production, handling, and processing of agricultural and food products. Anyone seeking a better understanding of dielectric properties of materials and application of radio-frequency and microwave electromagnetic energy for solution of problems in agriculture and related fields will find this an essential resource.
Key Features
- Presents applications of dielectric properties for sensing moisture in grain and seed and the use of such properties in radio-frequency and microwave dielectric heating of agricultural materials
- Offers information for finding correlations between dielectric properties and quality attributes such as sweetness in melons, or other desired characteristics of agricultural products
- Identifies conditions for selective dielectric heating of materials such as insects in grain or biological organisms in soils
- Provides a solid understanding of dielectric properties and the variables that influence these properties
Readership
Research engineers and scientists in university, government, and private industry sectors, graduate students and undergraduate students interested in new applications for the solution of agricultural and related problems. Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Theory and Fundamental Principles
- 1.1 Dielectric Properties of Materials
- 1.2 Variation of Dielectric Properties
- References
- Chapter 2. Measurement of Dielectric Properties
- 2.1 General Principles
- References
- Chapter 3. General Agricultural Applications
- 3.1 Dielectric Heating
- 3.2 Microwave Heating
- 3.3 Basic Differences
- 3.4 Product Quality Sensing
- 3.5 Treating Seed-Borne Pathogens
- References
- Chapter 4. Insect Control Applications
- 4.1 Stored-Grain Insects
- 4.2 Pecan Insects
- 4.3 Summary
- References
- Chapter 5. Seed Treatment Applications
- 5.1 Background Information
- 5.2 Alfalfa Seed Studies
- 5.3 Sweetclover Seed
- 5.4 Other Small-Seeded Legumes and Some Cereals
- 5.5 Vegetable Seed
- 5.6 Tree Seed
- 5.7 Summary
- References
- Chapter 6. Product Conditioning Applications
- 6.1 Background Information
- 6.2 Drying of Chopped Alfalfa
- 6.3 Improving Nutritional Value of Soybeans
- 6.4 Quality Maintenance in Pecans
- References
- Chapter 7. Grain and Seed Moisture Sensing Applications
- 7.1 Background Information
- 7.2 Early History
- 7.3 Dielectric Properties
- 7.4 Moisture Content Sensing
- 7.5 Summary of Grain Moisture Sensing Development
- 7.6 Single Kernel or Seed Moisture Sensing
- References
- Chapter 8. Assessment of Soil Treatment for Pest Control
- 8.1 Soil Microorganisms and Nematodes
- 8.2 Soil Treatment for Weed Control
- 8.3 Initial Assessment
- 8.4 Basic Principles
- 8.5 Further Assessment
- 8.6 Discussion
- 8.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Quality Sensing in Fruits and Vegetables
- 9.1 Background Information
- 9.2 Studies on the Use of Dielectric Properties
- References
- Chapter 10. Mining Applications
- 10.1 Background Information—Coal
- 10.2 Dielectric Properties Measurements on Coal
- 10.3 Dielectric Heating of Coal–Pyrite Mixtures
- 10.4 Background Information—Minerals
- 10.5 Measurements of the Dielectric Properties of Minerals
- 10.6 Coal and Limestone Measurements
- 10.7 Sensing Pulverized Material Mixture Proportions
- References
- Chapter 11. Dielectric Properties of Selected Food Materials
- 11.1 Measurement of the Dielectric Properties of Some Food Materials
- 11.2 Measurements on Hydrocolloid Food Ingredients
- 11.3 Dielectric Properties of Chicken Meat for Quality Sensing
- References
- Chapter 12. Sensing Moisture and Density of Solid Biofuels
- 12.1 Pine Pellets (Pelleted Sawdust)
- 12.2 Peanut-Hull Pellets
- References
- Chapter 13. Dielectric Properties Models for Grain and Seed
- 13.1 Model Development for Wheat
- 13.2 Models for Corn
- 13.3 Models for Soybeans
- 13.4 Models for Barley
- 13.5 Models for Rice
- 13.6 Composite Model for Cereal Grain
- 13.7 Models at Microwave Frequencies
- References
- Chapter 14. Development of Microwave Moisture-Sensing Instrumentation
- 14.1 Peanut Kernel Moisture Meter
- 14.2 Peanut Drier Control by Monitoring Kernel Moisture Content
- References
- Chapter 15. Dielectric Properties Data
- 15.1 Earlier Tabulations
- 15.2 Grain and Seed Data
- 15.3 Insect data
- References
- Chapter 16. Closely Related Physical Properties Data for Grain and Seed
- 16.1 Moisture Dependence of Kernel and Bulk Densities for Wheat and Corn
- 16.2 Grain Kernel and Seed Dimensions and Densities for Agricultural Crops
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 9th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025451
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023051
About the Author
Stuart Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
ARS-USDA, Athens, GA, USA