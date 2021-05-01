COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Dielectric Metamaterials in Transformation Optics and Photonics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128205969

Dielectric Metamaterials in Transformation Optics and Photonics

1st Edition

Author: Elena Semouchkina
Paperback ISBN: 9780128205969
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

  1. Dielectric metamaterials (MMs) versus photonic crystals– common and different features
    2. Negative refraction and resonance effects in dielectric MMs and photonic crystals
    3. Transforming the dispersion diagrams of dielectric arrays at varying the dielectric permittivity
    4. Implementing transformation media from dielectric MMs and photonic crystals
    5. Interference phenomena and directional scattering from dielectric particles in photonic arrays

Description

Dielectric Metamaterials in Transformation Optics and Photonics addresses the complexity of electromagnetic responses from arrays of dielectric resonators, which is often omitted from consideration at using simplified metamaterials concepts. In particular, the dual nature of resonator array responses are investigated. The authors present a thorough consideration of dielectric resonances in different environments which is needed to design optical and photonic devices. Dielectric metamaterials and photonic crystals are compared and their effects analyzed. Design approaches and examples of designs for invisibility cloaks based on artificial media are presented. Dielectric Metamaterials in Transformation Optics and Photonics considers the current challenge of incorporating artificial materials into transformation optics-based and photonics devices.

Key Features

  • Presents advanced concepts of utilizing artificial materials for optical and photonic device applications
  • Includes design approaches of materials for transformation optics, cloaking, applications and examples of these designs
  • Compares photonic crystals and metamaterials, their effects, properties, and characteristics

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128205969

About the Author

Elena Semouchkina

Elena Semouchkina is a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Michigan Technological University. She received a PhD in Physics and Mathematics from Tomsk State University, in Russia, and a second PhD in Materials from the Pennsylvania State University. She was a recipient of the best PhD thesis award from the Penn State’s Materials Research Institute, and of the NSF Fellows Award from the ADVANCE Program: Increasing the Participation and Advancement of Women in Academic Science and Engineering Careers. Before joining Michigan Tech, she has been a Senior Research Associate/ Associate Professor at the Materials Research Institute/ Department of Engineering Science & Mechanics of Penn State.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Michigan Technological University, USA

