Dielectric Metamaterials in Transformation Optics and Photonics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dielectric metamaterials (MMs) versus photonic crystals– common and different features
2. Negative refraction and resonance effects in dielectric MMs and photonic crystals
3. Transforming the dispersion diagrams of dielectric arrays at varying the dielectric permittivity
4. Implementing transformation media from dielectric MMs and photonic crystals
5. Interference phenomena and directional scattering from dielectric particles in photonic arrays
Description
Dielectric Metamaterials in Transformation Optics and Photonics addresses the complexity of electromagnetic responses from arrays of dielectric resonators, which is often omitted from consideration at using simplified metamaterials concepts. In particular, the dual nature of resonator array responses are investigated. The authors present a thorough consideration of dielectric resonances in different environments which is needed to design optical and photonic devices. Dielectric metamaterials and photonic crystals are compared and their effects analyzed. Design approaches and examples of designs for invisibility cloaks based on artificial media are presented. Dielectric Metamaterials in Transformation Optics and Photonics considers the current challenge of incorporating artificial materials into transformation optics-based and photonics devices.
Key Features
- Presents advanced concepts of utilizing artificial materials for optical and photonic device applications
- Includes design approaches of materials for transformation optics, cloaking, applications and examples of these designs
- Compares photonic crystals and metamaterials, their effects, properties, and characteristics
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205969
About the Author
Elena Semouchkina
Elena Semouchkina is a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Michigan Technological University. She received a PhD in Physics and Mathematics from Tomsk State University, in Russia, and a second PhD in Materials from the Pennsylvania State University. She was a recipient of the best PhD thesis award from the Penn State’s Materials Research Institute, and of the NSF Fellows Award from the ADVANCE Program: Increasing the Participation and Advancement of Women in Academic Science and Engineering Careers. Before joining Michigan Tech, she has been a Senior Research Associate/ Associate Professor at the Materials Research Institute/ Department of Engineering Science & Mechanics of Penn State.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Michigan Technological University, USA
