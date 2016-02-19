Die Casting Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408107174, 9781483163390

Die Casting Metallurgy

1st Edition

Butterworths Monographs in Materials

Authors: Alan Kaye Arthur Street
eBook ISBN: 9781483163390
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th September 1982
Page Count: 318
Description

Die Casting Metallurgy focuses on developments in the metallurgy of die casting. Ore distribution, smelting methods, and energy requirements for the major non-ferrous metals that are die cast are considered. This text has 29 chapters; the first of which provides an overview of early developments in die casting. After explaining how metals and alloys are die cast, the book turns to the production of aluminum and its alloys, aluminum alloy die castings, and melting equipment for aluminum alloys. The chapters that follow explore the metallurgy of zinc and magnesium alloys; brass and ferrous die casting; automatic metal transfer systems; metal melting treatments; and the metallurgy of die casting machines. Developments in lubrication, die casting, and finishing processes are also considered. This book also describes pressure die casting dies, thermal fatigue of die casting dies, heat treatment of die steels, and surface treatment of steels. Some comparative alloy specifications are summarized and an attempt is made to correlate units of hardness, strength, and other properties. This book will be of interest to materials scientists and industrial materials engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Early Developments in Die Casting

2 Die Casting Metals and Alloys

3 The Production of Aluminum and Its Alloys

4 Aluminum Alloy Die Castings

5 Aluminum as a Substitute for Cast Iron

6 Silicon

1 Melting Equipment for Aluminum Alloys

8 Inclusions and Hard Spots in Aluminum Alloys

9 Zinc and Zinc Alloys

10 The Metallurgy of Zinc Alloys

11 Zinc Alloy Die Castings

12 Melting Processes for Zinc Alloys

13 Cryogenic Trimming for Zinc Alloy Die Castings

14 Low Melting Point Alloys

15 Magnesium and Its Alloys

16 Brass Die Casting

17 Ferrous Die Casting

18 Automatic Metal Transfer Systems

19 Metal Melting Treatments

20 The Measurement of Metal Losses

21 The Metallurgy of Die Casting Machines

22 Instrumentation

23 Lubrication Developments

24 New Developments in Die Casting

25 Pressure Die Casting Dies

26 Thermal Fatigue of Die Casting Dies

27 Heat Treatments for Die Steels

28 Surface Treatment of Steels

29 Developments in Finishing Processes

Appendix. Units of Measurement

Index

