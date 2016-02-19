Die Casting Metallurgy
1st Edition
Butterworths Monographs in Materials
Description
Die Casting Metallurgy focuses on developments in the metallurgy of die casting. Ore distribution, smelting methods, and energy requirements for the major non-ferrous metals that are die cast are considered. This text has 29 chapters; the first of which provides an overview of early developments in die casting. After explaining how metals and alloys are die cast, the book turns to the production of aluminum and its alloys, aluminum alloy die castings, and melting equipment for aluminum alloys. The chapters that follow explore the metallurgy of zinc and magnesium alloys; brass and ferrous die casting; automatic metal transfer systems; metal melting treatments; and the metallurgy of die casting machines. Developments in lubrication, die casting, and finishing processes are also considered. This book also describes pressure die casting dies, thermal fatigue of die casting dies, heat treatment of die steels, and surface treatment of steels. Some comparative alloy specifications are summarized and an attempt is made to correlate units of hardness, strength, and other properties. This book will be of interest to materials scientists and industrial materials engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Early Developments in Die Casting
2 Die Casting Metals and Alloys
3 The Production of Aluminum and Its Alloys
4 Aluminum Alloy Die Castings
5 Aluminum as a Substitute for Cast Iron
6 Silicon
1 Melting Equipment for Aluminum Alloys
8 Inclusions and Hard Spots in Aluminum Alloys
9 Zinc and Zinc Alloys
10 The Metallurgy of Zinc Alloys
11 Zinc Alloy Die Castings
12 Melting Processes for Zinc Alloys
13 Cryogenic Trimming for Zinc Alloy Die Castings
14 Low Melting Point Alloys
15 Magnesium and Its Alloys
16 Brass Die Casting
17 Ferrous Die Casting
18 Automatic Metal Transfer Systems
19 Metal Melting Treatments
20 The Measurement of Metal Losses
21 The Metallurgy of Die Casting Machines
22 Instrumentation
23 Lubrication Developments
24 New Developments in Die Casting
25 Pressure Die Casting Dies
26 Thermal Fatigue of Die Casting Dies
27 Heat Treatments for Die Steels
28 Surface Treatment of Steels
29 Developments in Finishing Processes
Appendix. Units of Measurement
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 15th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163390