Dictionary of Video and Television Technology
1st Edition
Description
This up-to-date reference is the most complete dictionary covering this fast-paced field. It contains virtually all the terminology commonly used in modern global video and television technology, with thorough definitions aimed at the engineering level. It covers all international video standards, digital and analog video signals, data compression, video conferencing, encoding/decoding--indeed, every term associated with video/television technology. Compiled by two internationally recognized video/television experts, this dictionary promises to become a standard reference.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive and up-to-date information, including coverage of test and measurement procedures
- Electronic version of the book accompanies text
- Authors are both heavily experienced engineers and authors whose previous works are respected world wide
Readership
Electronics engineers and designers in the video, television and telecommunications industries - including broadcast and web hardware engineers. Students in all of the above fields
Table of Contents
Contains thousands of terms and their definitions in alphabetical order.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 25th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545837
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781878707994
About the Author
Keith Jack
Keith Jack is Director of Product Marketing at Sigma Designs. Sigma Designs develops and markets high-performance, highly-integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) semiconductors for IPTV Set-top Boxes, Blu-ray and HD DVD Players/Recorders, HDTVs, Digital Media Adapters, and Portable Media Players. Prior to joining Sigma Designs, Mr. Jack held various marketing and chip design positions at Harris Semiconductor, Brooktree, and Rockwell International. He has been involved in over 40 multimedia chips for the consumer market.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Product Marketing, Sigma Designs, Fremont, CA, USA
Vladimir Tsatsoulin
Reviews
"It gives concise but thorough explanations of essential concepts and terms in video and television and is the most complete dictionary covering this fast-paces field. It contains virtually all the terminology commonly used in modern global video and television technology." --Electronic Engineering Times