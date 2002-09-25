Dictionary of Video and Television Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781878707994, 9780080545837

Dictionary of Video and Television Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Jack Vladimir Tsatsoulin
eBook ISBN: 9780080545837
Paperback ISBN: 9781878707994
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 25th September 2002
Page Count: 322
Description

This up-to-date reference is the most complete dictionary covering this fast-paced field. It contains virtually all the terminology commonly used in modern global video and television technology, with thorough definitions aimed at the engineering level. It covers all international video standards, digital and analog video signals, data compression, video conferencing, encoding/decoding--indeed, every term associated with video/television technology. Compiled by two internationally recognized video/television experts, this dictionary promises to become a standard reference.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive and up-to-date information, including coverage of test and measurement procedures
  • Electronic version of the book accompanies text
  • Authors are both heavily experienced engineers and authors whose previous works are respected world wide

Readership

Electronics engineers and designers in the video, television and telecommunications industries - including broadcast and web hardware engineers. Students in all of the above fields

Table of Contents

Contains thousands of terms and their definitions in alphabetical order.

Details

About the Author

Keith Jack

Keith Jack is Director of Product Marketing at Sigma Designs. Sigma Designs develops and markets high-performance, highly-integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) semiconductors for IPTV Set-top Boxes, Blu-ray and HD DVD Players/Recorders, HDTVs, Digital Media Adapters, and Portable Media Players. Prior to joining Sigma Designs, Mr. Jack held various marketing and chip design positions at Harris Semiconductor, Brooktree, and Rockwell International. He has been involved in over 40 multimedia chips for the consumer market.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Product Marketing, Sigma Designs, Fremont, CA, USA

Vladimir Tsatsoulin

Reviews

"It gives concise but thorough explanations of essential concepts and terms in video and television and is the most complete dictionary covering this fast-paces field. It contains virtually all the terminology commonly used in modern global video and television technology." --Electronic Engineering Times

Ratings and Reviews

