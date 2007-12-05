Dictionary of Veterinary Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of this best selling dictionary has been expanded and updated to include new definitions reflecting changes within the veterinary nursing profession, additional illustrations as well as revised appendices. Intended specifically for members of the veterinary nursing profession, all aspects of the curriculum are covered making this a comprehensive quick reference source for nurses working in a busy practice.
Key Features
- Provides detailed explanations for nearly 4000 definitions, ensuring that all aspects of the curriculum are covered
- Useful line diagrams aid learning and understanding
- Focuses on terms relevant to companion and pet animals – including exotics, terms from the equine field, animal behaviour, etc
- Appendices provide a quick reference source for frequently needed data
Table of Contents
Dictionary
Appendices:
Temperature, pulse and respiratory rates for various species
Biochemistry parameters for dogs and cats
Normal parameters for urine for dogs and cats
Haematology parameters for dogs and cats
Zoonotic diseases
Biological data of smaller pets
Information on caring for smaller animals
Obstetrical information for different species
Mathematical formulae for use in veterinary nursing
Converting body weight in kilograms and pounds into body surface area in metres squared
Infectious disease of dogs and cats
Current vaccination schedules for dogs and cats
Average weights for common breeds of dog
Anaesthetic factors for dogs and cats
Gas cylinder colour coding (UK only)
Dog breeds and coat colours
Cat breeds and coat colours
Veterinary qualifications: interpretations of letters after names
Useful addresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 5th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037689
About the Author
Denis Lane
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Senior Examiner in Veterinary Nursing
Sue Guthrie
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Chief Examiner RCVS Veterinary Nursing Scheme
Sian Griffith
Affiliations and Expertise
Operations Director of the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals, Royal Veterinary College, North Mymms, Hatfield, UK