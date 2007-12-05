Dictionary of Veterinary Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080452654, 9780702037689

Dictionary of Veterinary Nursing

3rd Edition

Authors: Denis Lane Sue Guthrie Sian Griffith
eBook ISBN: 9780702037689
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th December 2007
Page Count: 316
Description

The third edition of this best selling dictionary has been expanded and updated to include new definitions reflecting changes within the veterinary nursing profession, additional illustrations as well as revised appendices. Intended specifically for members of the veterinary nursing profession, all aspects of the curriculum are covered making this a comprehensive quick reference source for nurses working in a busy practice.

Key Features

  • Provides detailed explanations for nearly 4000 definitions, ensuring that all aspects of the curriculum are covered
  • Useful line diagrams aid learning and understanding
  • Focuses on terms relevant to companion and pet animals – including exotics, terms from the equine field, animal behaviour, etc
  • Appendices provide a quick reference source for frequently needed data

Table of Contents

Dictionary

Appendices:

Temperature, pulse and respiratory rates for various species

Biochemistry parameters for dogs and cats

Normal parameters for urine for dogs and cats

Haematology parameters for dogs and cats

Zoonotic diseases

Biological data of smaller pets

Information on caring for smaller animals

Obstetrical information for different species

Mathematical formulae for use in veterinary nursing

Converting body weight in kilograms and pounds into body surface area in metres squared

Infectious disease of dogs and cats

Current vaccination schedules for dogs and cats

Average weights for common breeds of dog

Anaesthetic factors for dogs and cats

Gas cylinder colour coding (UK only)

Dog breeds and coat colours

Cat breeds and coat colours

Veterinary qualifications: interpretations of letters after names

Useful addresses

About the Author

Denis Lane

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Senior Examiner in Veterinary Nursing

Sue Guthrie

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Chief Examiner RCVS Veterinary Nursing Scheme

Sian Griffith

Affiliations and Expertise

Operations Director of the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals, Royal Veterinary College, North Mymms, Hatfield, UK

