Dictionary of Trees, Volume 2: South America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123964908, 9780123969545

Dictionary of Trees, Volume 2: South America

1st Edition

Nomenclature, Taxonomy and Ecology

Authors: M.M. Grandtner Julien Chevrette
eBook ISBN: 9780123969545
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123964908
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 2013
Page Count: 1172
Description

Dictionary of South American Trees provides a single-source reference for botanists, biologists, ecologists, and climatologists on the many native trees in South America. The index lets readers find a tree in four languages, by its common name, or abbreviation, followed by taxonomy that includes common uses for each part of the tree.

Using this information, scientists and students can identify and classify plants, their growth structure and environment, the uses of their products, and alternative options with similar characteristics.

Key Features

  • Complete coverage of all native South American trees—the only single-source reference for botanists, biologists, ecologists and climatologists working in this diverse and changing region
  • Includes taxonomy at genera, species, sub-species, and varietal levels, providing information from the most basic level up and allowing readers to identify their subjects using numerous criteria
  • Indicates Latin, English, French, and Spanish names as well as common names and abbreviations, facilitating accurate and efficient identification
  • Provides growth information, climatology, ecology and uses for the tree to provide insight into each tree as well as for comparative purposes when seeking similar tree-based resources

Readership

Scientists and advanced students in forestry, forest management and conservation, arboriculture, botanists, foresters, silviculturists, dendrologists

Table of Contents

In Memoriam

Acknowledgments

Collaborators

How to Use this Book

Abbreviations

References

Genera and species

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

Z

Synonyms of Latin Names

English Names

Noms Français

Nombres Españoles

Other Names

Trade Names

Details

No. of pages:
1172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123969545
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123964908

About the Author

M.M. Grandtner

Affiliations and Expertise

Quebec, Canada

Julien Chevrette

Affiliations and Expertise

Laval University, Quebec, Canada

Reviews

"The dictionary contains in alphabetical order of scientific name all known species, subspecies and varieties of trees of the South American continent…family relationship and English, French and Spanish names are listed."--Archive of Forest Science,July-August 2014

"The second volume in the set, this dictionary focuses on native trees in South America, presented in alphabetical order by Latin name. It excludes fossil and more recently extinct taxa, hybrids, and cultivars. Each generic entry includes the family, synonyms of the Latin name, and English, French, Spanish, trade, and other names. Infrageneric entries also include the distribution, height, type of foliage, ecological characteristics, and main uses."--ProtoView.com,February 2014

Ratings and Reviews

