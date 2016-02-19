Dictionary of the Pulp and Paper Industry
1st Edition
In English, German, French, Spanish and Russian
Description
Contained in this dictionary is a selection of the most frequently used terms in pulp and papermaking. It is intended to provide scientists, R & D workers, students, technologists and international trade experts with a vocabulary of terms relating to pulping and papermaking technologies, cellulose and paper chemistry, properties of pulp and paper mills. It also includes terms related to pulpwood and other raw materials for pulping and to operations for converting paper and board.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 4th December 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080934617
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444987891
About the Author
M. Svaton
Affiliations and Expertise
Prague, Czechoslovakia
Reviews
@qu:This excellent book ... a useful addition to the library of any company involved in the European pulp and paper industry whether in production or marketing. @source:The Year in Reference