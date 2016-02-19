Dictionary of the Pulp and Paper Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444987891, 9780080934617

Dictionary of the Pulp and Paper Industry

1st Edition

In English, German, French, Spanish and Russian

Authors: M. Svaton
eBook ISBN: 9780080934617
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444987891
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th December 1992
Description

Contained in this dictionary is a selection of the most frequently used terms in pulp and papermaking. It is intended to provide scientists, R & D workers, students, technologists and international trade experts with a vocabulary of terms relating to pulping and papermaking technologies, cellulose and paper chemistry, properties of pulp and paper mills. It also includes terms related to pulpwood and other raw materials for pulping and to operations for converting paper and board.

About the Author

M. Svaton

Affiliations and Expertise

Prague, Czechoslovakia

Reviews

@qu:This excellent book ... a useful addition to the library of any company involved in the European pulp and paper industry whether in production or marketing. @source:The Year in Reference

