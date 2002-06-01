Dictionary of Textile Finishing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691264, 9781782420071

Dictionary of Textile Finishing

1st Edition

Deutsch/Englisch, English/German

Authors: H.-K. Rouette
eBook ISBN: 9781782420071
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691264
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2002
Page Count: 396
Table of Contents

Terminology and definitions; Line of sight guidance; Pure pursuit; Parallel navigation; Proportional navigation; Mechanisation of proportional navigation; Guidance laws related to proportional navigation; Modern guidance laws; Appendices: A - Equations of motion; B - Angular transformations; C - Concepts from aerodynamics; D - Derivations of several equations.

Description

In the Dictionary of textile finishing the textile engineer will find the correct technical terms for 16,000 keywords within their field of activity in the German language and vice versa. The dictionary is the link between the Encyclopedia of Textile Finishing and the Lexikon der Textilveredelung from the same author. It is supplemented by a comprehensive collection of acronyms in the textile field (approx. 500 acronyms and their meanings). This book is essential for all textile engineers in the textile industry and textile machine producing industry, researchers, students, translators and journalists in textile science.

Readership

All textile engineers in the textile industry and textile machine producing industry, researchers, students, translators, and journalists in textile science

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782420071
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845691264

