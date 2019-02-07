Dictionary of Sport Psychology

Dieter Hackfort is a Full Professor for Sport Psychology in the Faculty for Human Sciences at the University FAF Munich. In 1986 he was a visiting professor at the Center for Behavioral Medicine and Health Psychology at the University of South Florida. From 1991 to 2004 he was the Head of the Institute for Sport Science at the University FAF in Munich. From 2004 to 2009 Dr. Hackfort holds the position as the founding Dean of Aspire the Academy for Sports Excellence in Doha, Qatar. From 2009 to 2010 he served as a founding Director of the Sport Science Program at Qatar University. He has served as a counselor for professional performers and athletes of various sports at the Olympic Centers in Germany. His research has been published in 28 books and edited volumes, and in more than 150 contributions in national and international journals. From 1996 to 2008 he served as an Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology. He headed projects in Quality Management and successfully managed ISO 9000 and EFQM certifications in educational and sports organizations in Germany and Qatar. From 2005 to 2009 Dr. Hackfort served as the President of the International Society of Sport Psychology (ISSP). He was awarded for his outstanding research and leadership, e.g., in 1984 from the German Sports Federation: Carl-Diem Plakette for his research, 2001 he received the Honor Award of the International Society of Sport Psychology (ISSP) in recognition of significant contributions to national and international sport psychology through leadership, research, and personal service. 1999 he was appointed Honor Professor of Wuhan Institute of Physical Education, China, in 2017 he received The ISSP International Sport Psychologist Award, and in 2018 the ISSP conferred to him the Fellow status. Dieter has consulted extensively in, e.g., Tennis, Golf, Car (Formula One, GT, Ralleigh) Racing since more than two decades.