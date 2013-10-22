Dictionary of Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444416490, 9781483289588

Dictionary of Science and Technology

1st Edition

English-German

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9781483289588
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Description

Dorian's Dictionary of Science and Technology: English-German, Second Revised Edition focuses on the compilation of terms employed in science and technology.

The book first takes a look at abduction, aberration, abhesion, abating, ablation, abscission, coupling, covering, back iron, cross-breeding, clip, cleats, channel, circuit diagram, connection, conveyors, and supercharger. The manuscript then takes a look at dabbing, dacite, dactyl, daffodil, damp, earmark, earphone, ripening, current prospecting, facilities, gaff, gablet, galaxy, gale, gait, gall, and galipot.

The publication ponders on haddock, Hadley quadrant, H-bomb, habitation, habituation, hemoglobin, hailstorm, hail, halation, ichnography, iceboat, oblate, oblique, electrode structure, obesity, oatmeal, dyeing, and pachyderm. The text then explores wainscoting, waist, wale, waiver, ultrafilter, ultrahigh frequency, ulocarcinoma, elongation, vaccinal fever, vaccination, vaccine, vacancy, and vacuometer.

The text is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in the terms used in science and technology.

Table of Contents


Preface to the First Edition

Vorwort Zur Ersten Auflage

Preface to the Second Edition

Vorwort Zur Zweiten Auflage

Abbreviations

Chapter A

Chapter B

Chapter C

Chapter D

Chapter E

Chapter F

Chapter G

Chapter H

Chapter I

Chapter J

Chapter K

Chapter L

Chapter M

Chapter N

Chapter O

Chapter P

Chapter Q

Chapter R

Chapter S

Chapter T

Chapter U

Chapter V

Chapter W

Chapter X

Chapter Y

Chapter Z


Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1978
Published:
1st January 1981
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483289588

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

