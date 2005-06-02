Dictionary of Physiotherapy
1st Edition
Description
Much more than a traditional dictionary, this extensively illustrated collection of terms, concepts, and definitions is the first resource of its kind specific to physiotherapy. Expanding on key definitions, it discusses important themes and topics, further clarifying the information with illustrations, diagrams, notes, and web links. Detailed, physiotherapy-specific information equips readers with essential terminology for the classroom and for clinical practice.
Key Features
- Many themes and topics related to physiotherapy are addressed, making the scope of this book much broader than a traditional dictionary.
- In-depth entries are provided for musculoskeletal and spinal terms, respiratory terms, neurological terms, psychosocial terms, electrotherapy terms, research terms, and general medical and surgical terms, as well as academic terms.
- A helpful appendix describes how to write academic essays and assignments.
- Common medical abbreviations, prefixes, and suffixes are listed for convenient reference.
- Vibrant illustrations clarify complex concepts and techniques.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgements
Contributors
Prefixes
Suffixes
Abbreviations
Dictionary of terms
Appendix: Essay writing by Sally French and John Swain
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 2nd June 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039713
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750688338
About the Author
Stuart Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University of Salford; Visiting Lecturer, Cambridge University; External Examiner, University of Liverpool, UK