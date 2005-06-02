Dictionary of Physiotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750688338, 9780702039713

Dictionary of Physiotherapy

1st Edition

Authors: Stuart Porter
eBook ISBN: 9780702039713
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688338
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd June 2005
Page Count: 414
Description

Much more than a traditional dictionary, this extensively illustrated collection of terms, concepts, and definitions is the first resource of its kind specific to physiotherapy. Expanding on key definitions, it discusses important themes and topics, further clarifying the information with illustrations, diagrams, notes, and web links. Detailed, physiotherapy-specific information equips readers with essential terminology for the classroom and for clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Many themes and topics related to physiotherapy are addressed, making the scope of this book much broader than a traditional dictionary.
  • In-depth entries are provided for musculoskeletal and spinal terms, respiratory terms, neurological terms, psychosocial terms, electrotherapy terms, research terms, and general medical and surgical terms, as well as academic terms.
  • A helpful appendix describes how to write academic essays and assignments.
  • Common medical abbreviations, prefixes, and suffixes are listed for convenient reference.
  • Vibrant illustrations clarify complex concepts and techniques.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgements

Contributors

Prefixes

Suffixes

Abbreviations

Dictionary of terms

Appendix: Essay writing by Sally French and John Swain

References

About the Author

Stuart Porter

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, University of Salford; Visiting Lecturer, Cambridge University; External Examiner, University of Liverpool, UK

