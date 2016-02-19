Dictionary of Physical Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444995278, 9781483291833

Dictionary of Physical Metallurgy

1st Edition

In Five Languages: English, German, French, Russian and Spanish

Authors: R. Freiwillig K. Macek K. Procházka I. Saxl V. Sklenicka M. Šlesár
eBook ISBN: 9781483291833
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st February 1987
Description

This dictionary reflects developments in physical metallurgy, namely the growth of strong ties to the physics of metals. Thus the terms relating to lattice defects and their properties and to laboratory tests revealing their effects on macroscopic behaviour of metallic materials, are extensively covered. Theory of dislocations and work hardening, high temperature deformation, fatigue and fracture, metallography and phase changes are all broadly covered, whilst terms related to technical operations such as heat and mechanical treatment as well as the corresponding equipment have been incorporated to a lesser extent.

The work is based on the Dictionary of Scientific Terms from Physical Metallurgy published in parts during the years 1968-1976 in the Czechoslovak journal Metallic Materials and on its revised and extended version published in 1981 by Veda, the publishing house of the Slovak Academy of Sciences. The Czech and Slovak languages of the two preceding versions have been omitted, and Spanish has been included; the Russian part has been substantially complemented by synonyms.

The dictionary provides university students, research workers and engineers with the vocabulary of basic terms used in this branch of science. It is also a useful tool for translators.

Table of Contents


Preface — How to Use the Dictionary

Vorwort — Hinweise zur Benutzung des Wörterbuchs

Préface — Comment Utiliser le Dictionnaire

Пpeдиcлoвиe — Кaк пoлъзoвaтъcя cлoвapeм

Prefacio — Cómo usar este Diccionario

Basic Tables

English Register

German Register (Deutsches Wörterverzeichnis)

French Register (Index Français)

Russian Register (Pyccкий yкaзaтeлъ)

Spanish Register (Índice Español)

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483291833

About the Author

R. Freiwillig

K. Macek

K. Procházka

I. Saxl

V. Sklenicka

M. Šlesár

