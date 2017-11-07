Dictionary of Optometry and Vision Science - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702072222, 9780702072239

Dictionary of Optometry and Vision Science

8th Edition

Authors: Michel Millodot
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072222
eBook ISBN: 9780702072239
eBook ISBN: 9780702072246
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th November 2017
Page Count: 422
Description

Completely revised, updated, and redesigned, this classic dictionary by Dr. Michel Millodot continues to be an essential resource for all optometrists in training and in practice, as well as residents in ophthalmology. It is also a crucial source of information for anyone involved in vision science and in the optical industry. It now includes many new entries on pathology, pharmacology, investigative techniques, visual perception, optics and contact lenses. This edition presents all of the features that have made it so successful in the past, such as succinct, understandable definitions, comprehensive tables and illustrations, clinical advice, and extensive cross-references.

Key Features

Uniquely blending the best features of a textbook, a dictionary, and a practical handbook, Dictionary of Optometry and Vision Science remains a cornerstone for all those providing eye care, engaged in vision science, or entering the optical industry.

Table of Contents

Contents

Preface to the eighth edition

About the dictionary

Abbreviations, acronyms and symbols

Common prefixes and suffixes

Linguistic origin of common terms

Greek alphabet

Acknowledgements

Figure credits

List of tables

A–Z

Index

About the Author

Michel Millodot

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Professor, School of Optometry and Vision Sciences, Cardiff University, UK; Professor Emeritus, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

