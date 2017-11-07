Dictionary of Optometry and Vision Science

Completely revised, updated, and redesigned, this classic dictionary by Dr. Michel Millodot continues to be an essential resource for all optometrists in training and in practice, as well as residents in ophthalmology. It is also a crucial source of information for anyone involved in vision science and in the optical industry. It now includes many new entries on pathology, pharmacology, investigative techniques, visual perception, optics and contact lenses. This edition presents all of the features that have made it so successful in the past, such as succinct, understandable definitions, comprehensive tables and illustrations, clinical advice, and extensive cross-references.