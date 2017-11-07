Dictionary of Optometry and Vision Science
8th Edition
Description
Completely revised, updated, and redesigned, this classic dictionary by Dr. Michel Millodot continues to be an essential resource for all optometrists in training and in practice, as well as residents in ophthalmology. It is also a crucial source of information for anyone involved in vision science and in the optical industry. It now includes many new entries on pathology, pharmacology, investigative techniques, visual perception, optics and contact lenses. This edition presents all of the features that have made it so successful in the past, such as succinct, understandable definitions, comprehensive tables and illustrations, clinical advice, and extensive cross-references.
Key Features
Uniquely blending the best features of a textbook, a dictionary, and a practical handbook, Dictionary of Optometry and Vision Science remains a cornerstone for all those providing eye care, engaged in vision science, or entering the optical industry.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface to the eighth edition
About the dictionary
Abbreviations, acronyms and symbols
Common prefixes and suffixes
Linguistic origin of common terms
Greek alphabet
Acknowledgements
Figure credits
List of tables
A–Z
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702072222
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702072239
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702072246
About the Author
Michel Millodot
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor, School of Optometry and Vision Sciences, Cardiff University, UK; Professor Emeritus, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong