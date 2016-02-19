Dictionary of Nutrition and Food Technology: Fifth Edition defines technical terms, jargons, and abbreviations used in the field of nutrition and food technology.

The guide contains over 250 new terms included, 350 terms revised, and obsolete terms retained as well. The book also contains a bibliography of 180 subjects, as well as tables for recommended intakes, dietary allowances, and energy and protein content of edible portions.

The text is recommended for those who are new to the field and are still unfamiliar with the terminologies, as well as for experts who need a quick reference.