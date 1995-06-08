Dictionary of Immunology 4E
4th Edition
Description
This is the fourth edition of a well-established dictionary of Immunology which has been completely revised and updatedto include key terms arising from new discoveries in the fast-developing fields of molecular and cellular immunology. It also contains brief descriptions of the most commonly used immunological techniques, as well as definitions, useful in clinical immunology, of immunodeficiency states, autoimmune diseases etc. Clear illustrations and tables have been added to illustrate the text where appropriate. The book should be readily understandable by anyone with a background in biology and many of the definitions should be understandable to the general reader, especially as terms are extensively cross-referenced.It should be useful to those attending immunological meeting or reading immunological journals, especially as scientists communicating to specialized audiences rarely define their terms.It will also be invaluable to undergraduate and postgraduate students in biological and medical sciences, since immunological methods, such as use of monoclonal antibodies, are in wide use throughout biology and medicine.
Key Features
- Radical revision, including addition of 30% new terms.
Readership
All researchers in the life sciences, cell and molecular biologists, microbiologists, and virologists in addition to clinicians and medical researchers. Should be a large market amongst students, and those in support roels, as well as a library market.
Details
- 192
- English
- © Academic Press 1995
- 8th June 1995
- Academic Press
- 9780127520254
About the Editor
W. Herbert
University of Glasgow, U.K.
Peter Wilkinson
University of Glasgow, U.K.
David Stott
University of Glasgow, U.K.
Reviews
"A very useful publication with excellent cross-referencing...It is the best of its kind currently available." --AUSTRALIAN JOURNAL OF MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE "Unquestionably, the editors have succeeded in providing accurate explanations which should be comprehensible to anyone with a minimum of biological knowledge." --BRITISH MEDICAL BULLETIN "Remarkably up-to-date. The definitions are succinct and accurate." --THE TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION SUPPLEMENT "Contains a vast wealth of information, making it a veritable pocket encyclopedia. Especially laudable is the admirable presentation. Highly recommended to all with an interest in immunology, from the elementary biology student to the specialist." --NEW SCIENTIST "This book is certain to be a standard reference work for many years to come." --MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE