Dictionary of Energy
1st Edition
Expanded Edition
Description
Written by the editor of The Encyclopedia of Energy, Cutler Cleveland, Dictionary of Energy gives professionals across the multi-disciplinary field of energy a tool to better communicate on energy matters and understand energy issues and opportunities. This paperback edition, priced at less than half the price of the hardcover edition and expanded with over 500 new terms, makes this valuable reference available to an even wider audience beyond energy scientists, including new professionals, students, and corporate oil and gas companies.
Key Features
- Over 10,000 entries covering some 40 scientific disciplines and topics
- Essays by scientists, biographical entries on key individuals, and historical comments
- Historical quotes on energy matters
- Illustrated with 100 photos and illustrations
- Now expanded with over 500 new terms and available in paperback at half the price of the first edition
Readership
Energy scientists, researchers from economics, engineering, and environmental science, non-energy researchers, policy advisors, new professionals, students, the general public, libraries, non-government organizations, and corporations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 24th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080965178
About the Editor
Cutler J. Cleveland
Cutler J. Cleveland is the Director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Studies at Boston University, where he also holds the position of Professor in the Department of Geography and Environment. Dr. Cleveland is Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Energy (Elsevier Science, 2004), winner of an American Library Association award, Editor-in-Chief of the Dictionary of Energy (Elsevier Science, in press) and Editor-in-Chief of the journal Ecological Economics. Dr. Cleveland is a member of the American Statistical Association’s Committee on Energy Statistics, an advisory group to the Department of Energy, and a participant in the Stanford Energy Modeling Forum. He has been a consultant to numerous private and public organizations, including the Asian Development Bank, Charles River Associates, the Technical Research Centre of Finland, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The National Science Foundation, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the MacArthur Foundation have supported his research. Dr. Cleveland’s research focuses on the ecological-economic analysis of how energy and materials are used to meet human needs. His research employs the use of econometric models of oil supply, natural resource scarcity, and the relation between the use of energy and natural resources and economic systems. Dr. Cleveland publishes in journals such as Nature, Science, Ecological Modeling, Energy, The Energy Journal, The Annual Review of Energy, Resource and Energy Economics, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists Bulletin, the Canadian Journal of Forest Research, and Ecological Economics. He has won publication awards from the International Association of Energy Economics and the National Wildlife Federation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Energy and Environmental Studies, Boston University, MA, USA
Christopher Morris
Christopher Morris is owner of Morris Books and a professional lexicographer who has edited more than 20 different dictionaries on a wide variety of subjects. He is editor in chief of the award-winning Academic Press Dictionary of Science and Technology, which provides the largest vocabulary of science yet compiled and features special essays by 120 eminent scientists, including nine Nobel laureates. He served as chief editor of the Macmillan school dictionary series, which includes several of the largest-selling educational dictionaries in U.S. history. He has also been an author of school and college textbooks and has compiled many different scientific glossaries, for fields such as ecology, endocrinology, microbiology, oncology, reproductive biology, and toxicology. He and Cutler Cleveland previously collaborated on the Encyclopedia of Energy, winner of an American Library Association award, for which Dr. Cleveland was editor in chief and he served as chief development editor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lexicographer, Morris Books, Escondido, CA, USA
Reviews
"[T]his useful, compact reference work deals with a timely and diverse topic… The 100 ‘Special Essays’ on key energy terms are a unique feature. Written by ‘eminent scientists’ these essays provide greater detail than is possible in the regular entries… Although the book deals with some highly technical terms, the writing is sufficiently clear for both academic and public libraries to find this work of value." --CHOICE