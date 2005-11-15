Dictionary of Energy
1st Edition
Description
At a time when the topic of energy prices, resources and environmental impacts are at the forefront of news stories and political discussions, we are pleased to announce the publication of the exciting new Dictionary of Energy.
This authoritative resource, called "an essential reference for energy researchers" by Mark Jaccard, Director of the Energy and Materials Research Group at Simon Fraser University, covers all aspects of energy and its role in society.
Over 8,000 definitions spanning 40 scientific disciplines
More than 100 'window essays' written by experts, and covering topics of particular scientific, historical or social significance
Over 150 photos and illustrations
Co-edited by Cutler J. Cleveland, the Editor-in-Chief of the widely-acclaimed Encyclopedia of Energy, and Christopher Morris, the Editor of the award-winning Academic Press Dictionary of Science and Technology. In a single volume this unique work provides a comprehensive and organized body of knowledge on what is certain to become an increasingly vital area of scientific study in the 21st century.
Key Features
• Contains over 8,000 clear and concise definitions on virtually every topic in energy, organised in 40 key subject areas • Includes more than 100 mini-essays on subjects of particularly topical interest • Compiled with expert input and advice from a board of outstanding scientists and leaders in the energy field
Readership
An essential reference companion for anyone with an interest in energy, including scientists, consultants, journalists, economists, educators, students and policy-makers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 15th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457239
About the Editor
Cutler Cleveland
Cutler J. Cleveland is the Director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Studies at Boston University, where he also holds the position of Professor in the Department of Geography and Environment. Dr. Cleveland is Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Energy (Elsevier Science, 2004), winner of an American Library Association award, Editor-in-Chief of the Dictionary of Energy (Elsevier Science, in press) and Editor-in-Chief of the journal Ecological Economics. Dr. Cleveland is a member of the American Statistical Association’s Committee on Energy Statistics, an advisory group to the Department of Energy, and a participant in the Stanford Energy Modeling Forum. He has been a consultant to numerous private and public organizations, including the Asian Development Bank, Charles River Associates, the Technical Research Centre of Finland, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The National Science Foundation, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the MacArthur Foundation have supported his research. Dr. Cleveland’s research focuses on the ecological-economic analysis of how energy and materials are used to meet human needs. His research employs the use of econometric models of oil supply, natural resource scarcity, and the relation between the use of energy and natural resources and economic systems. Dr. Cleveland publishes in journals such as Nature, Science, Ecological Modeling, Energy, The Energy Journal, The Annual Review of Energy, Resource and Energy Economics, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists Bulletin, the Canadian Journal of Forest Research, and Ecological Economics. He has won publication awards from the International Association of Energy Economics and the National Wildlife Federation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Energy and Environmental Studies, Boston University, MA, USA
Cutler J. Cleveland
Christopher Morris
Christopher Morris is owner of Morris Books and a professional lexicographer who has edited more than 20 different dictionaries on a wide variety of subjects. He is editor in chief of the award-winning Academic Press Dictionary of Science and Technology, which provides the largest vocabulary of science yet compiled and features special essays by 120 eminent scientists, including nine Nobel laureates. He served as chief editor of the Macmillan school dictionary series, which includes several of the largest-selling educational dictionaries in U.S. history. He has also been an author of school and college textbooks and has compiled many different scientific glossaries, for fields such as ecology, endocrinology, microbiology, oncology, reproductive biology, and toxicology. He and Cutler Cleveland previously collaborated on the Encyclopedia of Energy, winner of an American Library Association award, for which Dr. Cleveland was editor in chief and he served as chief development editor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lexicographer, Morris Books, Escondido, CA, USA
Christopher Morris
Reviews
@qu: "The impressive new Dictionary of Energy will not only help the world communicate better on energy matters, it will also help its users understand energy issues and opportunities. A major contribution to a field of unmatched importance given the links between energy and global climate change." @source: James Gustave Speth, Dean, School of Environmental Science and Forestry, Yale University, USA @qu: "The Dictionary of Energy, produced by the same team as the remarkable Encyclopedia of Energy, promises to bring some terminological order and clarity to this fast-moving, diverse, often confusing, yet vitally important discipline." @source: Amory B. Lovins, CEO, Rocky Mountain Institute, USA @qu: "From abatement costs to zinc recycling, here is a comprehensive, authoritative guide to all theoretical, environmental and economic aspects of energy resources, production, and use. This Dictionary of Energy deserves a place on every well-stocked reference shelf." @source: Aviott John, Librarian, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, Austria @source: "The Dictionary of Energy will most certainly become an essential reference for energy researchers from economics, engineering, and sustainability perspectives, but also for non-energy researchers, policy advisors, industry, non-government organizations, the media, and the general public. Some of us have waited a long time for a publication like this." @source: Mark Jaccard, Director, Energy and Materials Research Group, Simon Fraser University @qu: "I think the Dictionary of Energy is an extremely useful document, because the future of human activities would depend critically on evolution of the energy sector, making it essential for the public to understand the vocabulary and societal relevance of energy. The essays by noted scientists would provide valuable knowledge in this field. I strongly support this initiative." @source: R.K. Pachauri, Director-General, Tata Energy and Resources Institute, New Delhi @qu: "The breadth and coverage of this Dictionary of Energy makes it an extremely valuable reference manual for those working in or researching the energy sector." @source: John Gale, Communications and Development Manager, IEA Greenhouse Gas R&D Programme, UK @qu: "I praise the coverage of energy efficiency, which is not glamorous (and often neglected) but which is the only practical way for the world to develop sustainably and to delay global warming." @source: Arthur H. Rosenfeld, Commissioner, California Energy Commission, USA @qu: The intended readership for this work is not energy specialists, but rather students, new professionals and the general public. On reviewing this volume it is reasonably safe to say that this has been successfully achieved in this very useful book. Clearly explained terms, along with readable essay entries to help illuminate and inform in a most accessible manner making this text a worthy and not overtly expensive addition to most educational libraries." @source: Reference Reviews, Volume 20, No.4, 2006, Gareth J. Johnson, Service Innovation Officer, University of Warwick Library, Coventry, UK