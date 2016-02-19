Dictionary of Chemistry and Chemical Technology
1st Edition
In Six Languages: English / German / Spanish / French / Polish / Russian
Description
Dictionary of Chemistry and Chemical Technology presents approximately 12,000 terminologies wherein these terms and their corresponding equivalents have been checked in literature in each of the six languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, Polish, and Russian. Each separately numbered English term in this book refers to a distinct concept as determined from the existing literature of the subject. The entries in this book are arranged in alphabetical order of the English terms and are numbered consecutively. This book provides as well an index of English synonyms for chemical compounds, to which the reader should refer in case a wanted term cannot be found in the main text. This book is a valuable resource for chemists. Readers of foreign literature seeking the exact corresponding equivalent of a scientific expression will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Editor's Note
Abbreviations
Basic Part
Index of English Synonyms to Chemical Compounds
Deutsches Wörterverzeichnis
Indice Alfabetico Espanol
Index de Termes Franʕais
Index Terminow Polskich
YKA3ATEJIL PYCCKИX TEPMИHOB
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284439