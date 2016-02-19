Dictionary of Chemistry and Chemical Technology presents approximately 12,000 terminologies wherein these terms and their corresponding equivalents have been checked in literature in each of the six languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, Polish, and Russian. Each separately numbered English term in this book refers to a distinct concept as determined from the existing literature of the subject. The entries in this book are arranged in alphabetical order of the English terms and are numbered consecutively. This book provides as well an index of English synonyms for chemical compounds, to which the reader should refer in case a wanted term cannot be found in the main text. This book is a valuable resource for chemists. Readers of foreign literature seeking the exact corresponding equivalent of a scientific expression will also find this book extremely useful.