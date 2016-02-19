Dictionary of Automotive Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750602877, 9781483104966

Dictionary of Automotive Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Don Goodsell
eBook ISBN: 9781483104966
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th August 1991
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dictionary of Automotive Engineering provides a definition of terms used in automotive engineering. The coverage of the dictionary includes words, terms, and slangs that have an automotive connotation. The book also provides illustrations to help clarify some meaning. The text will be of great use to both novice and experienced automotive engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

Y

Z

Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms


Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483104966

About the Author

Don Goodsell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.