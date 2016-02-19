Dictionary of Automotive Engineering
1st Edition
Authors: Don Goodsell
eBook ISBN: 9781483104966
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th August 1991
Page Count: 192
Description
Dictionary of Automotive Engineering provides a definition of terms used in automotive engineering. The coverage of the dictionary includes words, terms, and slangs that have an automotive connotation. The book also provides illustrations to help clarify some meaning. The text will be of great use to both novice and experienced automotive engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
Y
Z
Appendix
Abbreviations and Acronyms
About the Author
Don Goodsell
