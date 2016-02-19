Dictionary of Automotive Engineering
1st Edition
Authors: Don Goodsell
eBook ISBN: 9781483102061
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 1988
Page Count: 192
Description
Dictionary of Automotive Engineering is a dictionary of different terms employed in the field of automotive engineering.
The book contains over two-thousand entries, each of which features the definition of both frequently used and newly coined terms and their etymologies. The book is in American English, making it more easily understandable by different nationalities.
Engineers, mechanics, laymen who work in the automotive industry, and automotive enthusiasts, especially those new to the field will find the guide helpful and convenient.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter A
Chapter B
Chapter C
Chapter D
Chapter E
Chapter F
Chapter G
Chapter H
Chapter I
Chapter J
Chapter K
Chapter L
Chapter M
Chapter N
Chapter O
Chapter P
Chapter Q
Chapter R
Chapter S
Chapter T
Chapter U
Chapter V
Chapter W
Chapter X
Chapter Y
Chapter Z
Appendix
Abbreviations and Acronyms
