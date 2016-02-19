Dictionary of Automotive Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408007832, 9781483102061

Dictionary of Automotive Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Don Goodsell
eBook ISBN: 9781483102061
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 1988
Page Count: 192
Description

Dictionary of Automotive Engineering is a dictionary of different terms employed in the field of automotive engineering. The book contains over two-thousand entries, each of which features the definition of both frequently used and newly coined terms and their etymologies. The book is in American English, making it more easily understandable by different nationalities.
Engineers, mechanics, laymen who work in the automotive industry, and automotive enthusiasts, especially those new to the field will find the guide helpful and convenient.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter A

Chapter B

Chapter C

Chapter D

Chapter E

Chapter F

Chapter G

Chapter H

Chapter I

Chapter J

Chapter K

Chapter L

Chapter M

Chapter N

Chapter O

Chapter P

Chapter Q

Chapter R

Chapter S

Chapter T

Chapter U

Chapter V

Chapter W

Chapter X

Chapter Y

Chapter Z

Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms


About the Author

Don Goodsell

