Diazo Compounds: Properties and Synthesis focuses on the properties and syntheses of aliphatic diazo compounds. This monograph explores the application of diazo compounds in organic synthesis. Organized into two parts encompassing 16 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the structurally inherent effects of diazoalkenes. This monograph then examines the most important contribution of diazo compounds to the chemistry of carbenes and cycloadditions. Other chapters deal with structure, thermal behavior, acidic decomposition, spectroscopic properties, photochemistry of diazoalkenes, and synthetic methods. This book further discusses the qualitative and quantitative studies of the thermal stabilities of alkyl and aryl diazomethanes. The final chapter deals with the isotope-labeled diazo compounds that are of great importance for investigations of organic reaction mechanisms. This book is intended for chemists with an interest in the synthetic application of diazo compounds. Students and researchers engaged in the study of the physical properties of diazo compounds will find this book extremely useful.