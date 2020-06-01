Diamond for Quantum Applications, Volume 103
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions:
Adam Gali
Tokuyuki Teraji
Jan Meijer
Norio Tokuda
Christoph E. Nebel
Toshiharu Makino
Wolfgang Jaeger
Evgeny Ekimov
Igor Aharonovich
Jonas Becker
Takayuki Iwasaki
Milos Nesladek
Wolfram Pernice
Marko Loncar
Oliver Benson
Jan Jeske
Boris Naydenov
Jean-francois Roch
Description
Diamond for Quantum Applications, Volume 103 in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
- Updated release includes the latest information on diamonds for quantum applications
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of diamond and quantum applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128202401
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Christoph Nebel Serial Volume Editor
Christoph Nebel is at Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany
Affiliations and Expertise
Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany
Igor Aharonovich Serial Volume Editor
Igor Aharonovich is Senior Lecturer and DECRA Fellow at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Technology, Sydney, Australia
Norikazu Mizuochi Serial Volume Editor
Norikazu Mizuochi, Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan
Mutsuko Hatano Serial Volume Editor
Mutsuko Hatano, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan