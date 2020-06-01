Diamond for Quantum Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128202401

Diamond for Quantum Applications, Volume 103

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Christoph Nebel Igor Aharonovich Norikazu Mizuochi Mutsuko Hatano
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128202401
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 422
Table of Contents

Contributions:
Adam Gali
Tokuyuki Teraji
Jan Meijer
Norio Tokuda
Christoph E. Nebel
Toshiharu Makino
Wolfgang Jaeger
Evgeny Ekimov
Igor Aharonovich
Jonas Becker
Takayuki Iwasaki
Milos Nesladek
Wolfram Pernice
Marko Loncar
Oliver Benson
Jan Jeske
Boris Naydenov
Jean-francois Roch

Description

Diamond for Quantum Applications, Volume 103 in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on diamonds for quantum applications

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of diamond and quantum applications

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128202401

About the Serial Volume Editors

Christoph Nebel Serial Volume Editor

Christoph Nebel is at Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany

Igor Aharonovich Serial Volume Editor

Igor Aharonovich is Senior Lecturer and DECRA Fellow at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Technology, Sydney, Australia

Norikazu Mizuochi Serial Volume Editor

Norikazu Mizuochi, Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan

Mutsuko Hatano Serial Volume Editor

Mutsuko Hatano, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

