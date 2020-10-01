COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Diamond for Quantum Applications Part 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323850247

Diamond for Quantum Applications Part 2, Volume 104

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Series Volume Editors: Christoph Nebel Norikazu Mizuochi Mutsuko Hatano
Serial Volume Editor: Igor Aharonovich
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323850247
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 422
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
393.59
245.00
175.00
169.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Colour centre formation by deterministic single ion implantation
Jan Meijer
2. Diamond and Its Investigation by Advanced TEM
Wolfgang Jaeger
3. Fundaments of photo-electric readout of spin states in diamond
Milos Nesladek
4. Integrated quantum photonic circuits with polycrystalline diamond
Wolfram Pernice
5. Diamond Membranes
Igor Aharonovich
6. Diamond nanophotonics and optomechanics
Marko Loncar

Description

Diamond for Quantum Applications Part Two, Volume 104, the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of timely topics including Color center formation by deterministic single ion implantation, Diamond and Its Investigation by Advanced TEM, Fundaments of photo-electric readout of spin states in diamond, Integrated quantum photonic circuits with polycrystalline diamond, Diamond Membranes, and Diamond nanophotonic and opt mechanics.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the use of diamonds for quantum applications

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of  diamond and quantum applications

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323850247

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Christoph Nebel

Christoph Nebel

Christoph Nebel is at Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany

Norikazu Mizuochi

Norikazu Mizuochi, Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan

Mutsuko Hatano

Mutsuko Hatano, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

About the Serial Volume Editor

Igor Aharonovich

Igor Aharonovich is Senior Lecturer and DECRA Fellow at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Technology, Sydney, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.