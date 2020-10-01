Diamond for Quantum Applications Part 2, Volume 104
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Colour centre formation by deterministic single ion implantation
Jan Meijer
2. Diamond and Its Investigation by Advanced TEM
Wolfgang Jaeger
3. Fundaments of photo-electric readout of spin states in diamond
Milos Nesladek
4. Integrated quantum photonic circuits with polycrystalline diamond
Wolfram Pernice
5. Diamond Membranes
Igor Aharonovich
6. Diamond nanophotonics and optomechanics
Marko Loncar
Description
Diamond for Quantum Applications Part Two, Volume 104, the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of timely topics including Color center formation by deterministic single ion implantation, Diamond and Its Investigation by Advanced TEM, Fundaments of photo-electric readout of spin states in diamond, Integrated quantum photonic circuits with polycrystalline diamond, Diamond Membranes, and Diamond nanophotonic and opt mechanics.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the use of diamonds for quantum applications
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of diamond and quantum applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323850247
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Christoph Nebel
Christoph Nebel is at Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany
Affiliations and Expertise
Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany
Norikazu Mizuochi
Norikazu Mizuochi, Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan
Mutsuko Hatano
Mutsuko Hatano, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
About the Serial Volume Editor
Igor Aharonovich
Igor Aharonovich is Senior Lecturer and DECRA Fellow at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Technology, Sydney, Australia
