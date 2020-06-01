Diamond for Quantum Applications Part 1, Volume 103
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Contributions from Adam Gali, Tokuyuki Teraji, Jan Meijer, Norio Tokuda, Christoph E. Nebel, Toshiharu Makino, Wolfgang Jaeger, Evgeny Ekimov, Igor Aharonovich, Jonas Becker, Takayuki Iwasaki, Milos Nesladek, Wolfram Pernice, Marko Loncar, Oliver Benson, Jan Jeske, Boris Naydenov, Jean-francois Roch
Description
Diamond for Quantum Applications, Volume 103, the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of timely topics. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the use of diamonds for quantum applications
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of diamond and quantum applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128202401
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Christoph Nebel
Christoph Nebel is at Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany
Affiliations and Expertise
Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics, Freiburg, Germany
Igor Aharonovich
Igor Aharonovich is Senior Lecturer and DECRA Fellow at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Technology, Sydney, Australia
Norikazu Mizuochi
Norikazu Mizuochi, Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University Gokasho, Japan
Mutsuko Hatano
Mutsuko Hatano, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.