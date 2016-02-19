Diamond Films and Coatings
1st Edition
Development, Properties and Applications
Description
This excellent, in-depth review of diamond films and coatings covers their properties, growth, deposition, characterization, and applications. The eight chapters are written by experts in their field. Early studies on synthetic diamonds were done in the 1950s and 1960s, however, their use and importance were not recognized until the late 1970s and early 1980s. These coatings are now being used in high temperature and tribological applications, optics and electro-optics applications, and certainly biological applications.
Readership
High temperature and tribological applications, optics and electro-optics applications, and certainly biological applications.
Table of Contents
- Diamond Properties and Applications 1.0 The Crystalline Structure of Diamond 2.0 Mechanical and Elastic Properties of Diamond 3.0 Optical Properties of Diamond 4.0 Electrical Properties of Diamond 5.0 High Temperature and Tribological Applications of Diamond 6.0 Optical Applications of Diamond 7.0 Electro-Optic and Related Applications 8.0 Biological Applications References
- Synthesis of Bulk Diamond: History and Present Status 1.0 Introduction 2.0 The Early History of Diamond Synthesis 3.0 The High Pressure Growth of Diamond 4.0 Other Bulk Diamond Synthesis Processes 5.0 The Present Status of High Pressure Diamond Growth References
- Chemical Mechanismus of Diamond CVD 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Nucleation 3.0 Growth References
- Technology of Vapor Phase Growth of Diamond Films 1.0 Introduction 2.0 General Conditions for Diamond Film Deposition 3.0 Pyrolysis Methods 4.0 Heated Filament Method 5.0 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition 6.0 Other Methods of Diamond Deposition 7.0 Comparison of Deposition Technologies 8.0 Recommendations and Predictions References
- Diamond as a Wear-Resistant Coating 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Deposition and Applications of Wear-Resistant Materials 3.0 Potential Products and Industrial Applications 4.0 Problems Related to the Fabrication and Adhesion of Low-Pressure Diamond Products 5.0 Technical and Economical Problems Linked with Synthesis Methods, Industrial Production Units and Fabrication 6.0 Market Potentials and Future Prospects 7.0 Conclusions and Outlook References
- Characterization of Diamond Films 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Vibrational Spectroscopies 3.0 Electron Spectroscopies 4.0 Electron Microscopies 5.0 Diffraction Techniques 6.0 Other Analytical Techniques 7.0 Summary References
- Non-Electronic Applications of Diamond Films 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Goals of Applied CVD Diamond Research 3.0 Research Approaches for Diamond Property Enhancement 4.0 Future Non-Electronic Diamond Applications References
- Electronic Applications of Diamond Films and Coatings 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Doping 3.0 Contacts 4.0 Etching of Diamond 5.0 Diamond SiO2 Interface 6.0 Device Structures 7.0 Conclusions References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 437
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1993
- Published:
- 31st December 1993
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516880
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513230
About the Editor
Robert F. Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University, USA
About the Author
Robert F. Davis
Reviews
"an excellent review of diamond films and coatingsàWell illustrated, containing many useful references." - IEEE