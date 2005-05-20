Diamond Electrochemistry has developed rapidly in recent years and is maturing with the development of many practical applications of diamond electrodes, which impact almost every aspect of electrochemistry from electroanalysis to electrolysis. Some of these are being commercialised, such as the diamond electrochemical detector for liquid chromatography and the large-scale diamond electrode for industrial wastewater treatment. Diamond Electrochemistry provides an overview of current research in Diamond Electrochemistry, as well as practical applications of diamond electrodes. With chapters written by experts in their respective fields, this book is an indispensable source of information for electrochemists working in physical or analytical chemistry.