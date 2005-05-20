Diamond Electrochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Diamond Electrochemistry has developed rapidly in recent years and is maturing with the development of many practical applications of diamond electrodes, which impact almost every aspect of electrochemistry from electroanalysis to electrolysis. Some of these are being commercialised, such as the diamond electrochemical detector for liquid chromatography and the large-scale diamond electrode for industrial wastewater treatment. Diamond Electrochemistry provides an overview of current research in Diamond Electrochemistry, as well as practical applications of diamond electrodes. With chapters written by experts in their respective fields, this book is an indispensable source of information for electrochemists working in physical or analytical chemistry.
Key Features
- Contains state-of-the-art information, and detailed descriptions of new technologies
- Provides examples of practical applications of Diamond Electrodes
- Contributing authors are international leading scientists in their respective research fields
Readership
Electrochemists working in physical or analytical chemistry
Table of Contents
- Historical Survey of Diamond Electrodes.
- Preparation and Characterization of Polycrystalline Chemical Vapor Deposited Boron-Doped Diamond Electrodes.
- Electrochemical Effects on Diamond Surfaces: Wide Potential Window, Reactivity, Spectroscopy, Doping Levels and Surface Conductivity.
- Electrochemistry of Diamond: Semiconductor and Structural Aspect.
- Semiconducting and Metallic Boron-Doped Diamond Electrodes.
- Electrochemical Properties and Applications of Diamond Electrodes in Non-Aqueous Electrolytes.
- Electrochemical Hydrogen and Oxygen Evolution Mechanisms at B-doped Diamond Electrodes Investigated by TOF-ESD Methods.
- Single-Crystal Homoepitaxial Diamond Electrodes.
- Chemical, Photochemical and Electrochemical Modification of Diamond.
- Characterization of Oxygenated Diamond Electrodes.
- Diamond Electrodes with Functional Structures or Functional Surfaces.
- Electroanalytical Applications for Boron-Doped Diamond Electrodes.
- Anodic Voltammetry at Conductive Diamond Electrodes and Its Analytical Applications.
- Diamond Electrochemical Detector in Capillary Electrophoresis.
- Determination and Electrooxidation of Sulfur-Containing Compounds at Boron-Doped Diamond Electrodes.
- Boron-Doped Diamond Electrodes for the Analysis of Trace Metals.
- Industrial Applications of Boron-Doped Diamond Electrodes: Detection of Sodium Thiosulfate, Naproxen and Nickel Ions and Electrocatalysis of Oxygen Reduction.
- Diamond Microelectrodes.
- Electrochemistry at Nanostructured Diamond: Characterization and Applications.
- Application of Synthetic Boron-Doped Diamond Electrodes in Electrooxidation Processes.
- Oxidant Production on BDD Anodes and Advanced Oxidation Processes.
- Ozone Generation with Boron-Doped Diamond Electrodes and Its Applications.
- Application of Diamond Electrodes for Water Disinfection.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 20th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931050
About the Editor
Akira Fujishima
Affiliations and Expertise
Kanagawa Academy of Science and Technology, Kawasaki 213-0012, Japan
Yasuaki Einaga
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Keio University, Yokohama, Japan
Tate Narasinga Rao
Affiliations and Expertise
International Advanced Research, Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, Balapur, Hyderabad, India
Donald A. Tryk
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Puerto Rico, Sn Juan, Puerto Rico