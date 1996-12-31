Diamond Chemical Vapor Deposition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513803, 9780815516873

Diamond Chemical Vapor Deposition

1st Edition

Nucleation and Early Growth Stages

Authors: Huimin Liu David S. Dandy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513803
eBook ISBN: 9780815516873
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1996
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
94.50
94.50
94.50
108.00
94.50
94.50
108.00
180.00
126.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
195.00
136.50
136.50
136.50
156.00
136.50
136.50
156.00
149.00
104.30
104.30
104.30
119.20
104.30
104.30
119.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
120.00
84.00
84.00
84.00
96.00
84.00
84.00
96.00
149.00
104.30
104.30
104.30
119.20
104.30
104.30
119.20
190.00
133.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
180.00
126.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book presents an updated, systematic review of the latest developments in diamond CVD processes, with emphasis on the nucleation and early growth of diamond CVD. The objective is to familiarize the reader with the scientific and engineering aspects of diamond CVD, and to provide experiences researchers, scientists, and engineers in academia and industry with the latest developments in this growing field.

Readership

Electronics and materials engineers in the automotive, medical, semiconductors, space, plastics, and military industries.

Table of Contents

  1. General Introduction
  2. Atomic and Crystal Structures of Diamond
  3. Diamond CVD Techniques 1.0 Hot-Filament CVD 2.0 Plasma-Assisted CVD 3.0 Flame CVD 4.0 General Characteristics of Diamond CVD Processes 5.0 Summary
  4. Diamond Nucleation Mechanisms 1.0 Homogeneous Nucleation-Gas-Phase Nucleation 2.0 Heterogeneous Nucleation-Surface Nucleation 3.0 Summary
    1. Diamond Epitaxy, Oriented Growth, and Morphology Evolution 1.0 Epitaxy 2.0 Oriented and Textured Growth 3.0 Morphology Evolution 4.0 Summary
  5. Effects of Surface Conditions on Diamond Nucleation 1.0 Substrate Materials 2.0 Surface Pretreatment Methods and Nucleation Enhancement Mechanisms 3.0 Summary
  6. Effects of Deposition Conditions on Diamond Nucleation 1.0 Substrate Temperature 2.0 Gas-Phase Activation 3.0 Gas Pressure and Flow Rate 4.0 Gas Composition 5.0 Oxygen Addition 6.0 Summary
  7. Theoretical and Modeling Studies on Diamond Nucleation 1.0 Identification of Nucleation and Growth Mode 2.0 Theoretical Studies on Nucleation Thermodynamics 3.0 Theoretical Modeling Of Nucleation Kinetics 4.0 Clues of Structure, Chemistry, and Size of Diamond Nuclei 5.0 Summary References Index

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1996
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513803
eBook ISBN:
9780815516873

About the Author

Huimin Liu

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Irvine, USA

David S. Dandy

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University, CO, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.