Diamond Chemical Vapor Deposition
1st Edition
Nucleation and Early Growth Stages
Authors: Huimin Liu David S. Dandy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513803
eBook ISBN: 9780815516873
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1996
Page Count: 206
Description
This book presents an updated, systematic review of the latest developments in diamond CVD processes, with emphasis on the nucleation and early growth of diamond CVD. The objective is to familiarize the reader with the scientific and engineering aspects of diamond CVD, and to provide experiences researchers, scientists, and engineers in academia and industry with the latest developments in this growing field.
Readership
Electronics and materials engineers in the automotive, medical, semiconductors, space, plastics, and military industries.
Table of Contents
- General Introduction
- Atomic and Crystal Structures of Diamond
- Diamond CVD Techniques 1.0 Hot-Filament CVD 2.0 Plasma-Assisted CVD 3.0 Flame CVD 4.0 General Characteristics of Diamond CVD Processes 5.0 Summary
- Diamond Nucleation Mechanisms
1.0 Homogeneous Nucleation-Gas-Phase Nucleation
2.0 Heterogeneous Nucleation-Surface Nucleation
3.0 Summary
- Diamond Epitaxy, Oriented Growth, and Morphology Evolution 1.0 Epitaxy 2.0 Oriented and Textured Growth 3.0 Morphology Evolution 4.0 Summary
- Effects of Surface Conditions on Diamond Nucleation 1.0 Substrate Materials 2.0 Surface Pretreatment Methods and Nucleation Enhancement Mechanisms 3.0 Summary
- Effects of Deposition Conditions on Diamond Nucleation 1.0 Substrate Temperature 2.0 Gas-Phase Activation 3.0 Gas Pressure and Flow Rate 4.0 Gas Composition 5.0 Oxygen Addition 6.0 Summary
- Theoretical and Modeling Studies on Diamond Nucleation 1.0 Identification of Nucleation and Growth Mode 2.0 Theoretical Studies on Nucleation Thermodynamics 3.0 Theoretical Modeling Of Nucleation Kinetics 4.0 Clues of Structure, Chemistry, and Size of Diamond Nuclei 5.0 Summary References Index
About the Author
Huimin Liu
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Irvine, USA
David S. Dandy
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, CO, USA
