Diamond-Based Materials for Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857093400, 9780857093516

Diamond-Based Materials for Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Roger Narayan
eBook ISBN: 9780857093516
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857093400
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th March 2013
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Part I: Introduction to diamond-based materials for medical applications

Chapter 1: Introduction to medical applications of diamond particles and surfaces

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Growth of synthetic diamond

1.3 Diamond-based medical devices

1.4 Functionalization of nanodiamond and nanocrystalline diamond

1.5 Drug delivery using nanodiamond

1.6 Imaging with nanodiamond

1.7 Conclusion

1.8 Acknowledgments

Chapter 2: Functionalization of diamond surfaces for medical applications

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Electrochemical reduction of aryldiazonium salts

2.3 Photochemical modification

2.4 Preparation of amine-terminated diamond surfaces

2.5 Preparation of oxygen-terminated diamond surfaces

2.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 3: Biotribology and biological behaviour of nanocrystalline diamond (NCD) coatings for medical applications

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction to nanocrystalline diamond (NCD)

3.2 NCD-coated silicon nitride ceramics as new materials for joint replacement

3.3 Growth and characterization of NCD films deposited on Si3N4 substrates

3.4 Biotribology of NCD coatings

3.5 Biological behaviour of NCD-coated Si3N4 ceramics

Chapter 4: Blood compatibility of diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Diamond-like carbon (DLC) structure, properties and applications

4.3 Deposition techniques for DLC films

4.4 DLC blood compatibility

4.5 Modified DLC films

4.6 Biomedical applications of DLC coatings

4.7 Conclusion and future trends

Part II: Biomedical applications of diamond-based materials

Chapter 5: Nanostructured diamond coatings for orthopaedic applications

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ultra-hard carbon coatings

5.3 Wear measurements for ceramic-based orthopaedic implants

5.4 Mesenchymal stem cells derived from bone marrow and their interactions with nanostructured diamond surfaces

5.5 Macrophage cell interactions to diamond wear debris

5.6 In vivo evaluation of nanostructured diamond surfaces

5.7 Future trends

5.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 6: Ultrananocrystalline diamond (UNCD) films for ophthalmological applications

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The use of ultrananocrystalline diamond (UNCD) films as coatings in the restoration of sight in people blinded by degenerated photoreceptors

6.3 The use of UNCD films in the treatment of glaucoma

6.4 Integrated magnet/superparamagnetic nanoparticles interacting system for new treatment of retina detachment

6.5 Conclusions

6.6 Acknowledgments

Chapter 7: Ultrananocrystalline diamond (UNCD) for neural applications

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mechanism aspects of ultrananocrystalline diamond (UNCD)/neural cell interactions

7.3 Methods of guiding neurons

7.4 Neural and retinal prostheses

Chapter 8: Nanodiamonds for drug delivery systems

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surface modification of diamond nanoparticles for drug delivery and targeting

8.3 Development of nanodiamond-based drug delivery for proteins

8.4 Development of nanodiamond-based drug delivery for genes

8.5 Development of nanodiamond-based drug delivery for low molecular weight therapeutic agents

8.6 Biocompatibility, biodistribution and biological fate of nanodiamonds

8.7 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Diamond nucleation and seeding techniques for tissue regeneration

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diamond nucleation

9.3 Methods for diamond nucleation and seeding

9.4 Bias enhanced nucleation in hot filament chemical vapour deposition

9.5 Ultrasonic seeding

9.6 Seeding using a polymer composite

9.7 Spontaneous nucleation

9.8 Biological and tissue engineering applications

Chapter 10: Diamond materials for microfluidic devices

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Materials for the manufacture of microfluidic devices

10.3 Diamond microfluidic devices

10.4 Conclusions and future trends

10.5 Acknowledgments

Index

Description

Carbon is light-weight, strong, conductive and able to mimic natural materials within the body, making it ideal for many uses within biomedicine. Consequently a great deal of research and funding is being put into this interesting material with a view to increasing the variety of medical applications for which it is suitable. Diamond-based materials for biomedical applications presents readers with the fundamental principles and novel applications of this versatile material.

Part one provides a clear introduction to diamond based materials for medical applications. Functionalization of diamond particles and surfaces is discussed, followed by biotribology and biological behaviour of nanocrystalline diamond coatings, and blood compatibility of diamond-like carbon coatings. Part two then goes on to review biomedical applications of diamond based materials, beginning with nanostructured diamond coatings for orthopaedic applications. Topics explored include ultrananocrystalline diamond for neural and ophthalmological applications, nanodiamonds for drug delivery systems, and diamond nucleation and seeding techniques for tissue regeneration. Finally, the book concludes with a discussion of diamond materials for microfluidic devices.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Diamond-based materials for biomedical applications is an authoritative guide for all materials scientists, researchers, medical practitioners and academics investigating the properties and uses of diamond based materials in the biomedical environment.

Key Features

  • Presents the fundamental principles and novel applications of this versatile material
  • Discusses the functionalization of diamond particles and surfaces, biotribology and biological behaviour of nanocrystalinediamond coatings and blood compatibility of diamond-like carbon coatings
  • Reviews nanostructured diamond coatings for orthopaedic coatings

Readership

Materials scientists and researchers concerned with the properties and uses of carbon

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093516
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857093400

About the Editors

Roger Narayan Editor

Roger Narayan, M.D. Ph.D is a Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University, USA. He has authored over 100 articles on biomaterials, including on rapid prototyping of biomaterials, and is Fellow of ASM International, AAAS, and AIMBE.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, USA

