Dialect and Language Variation

Dialect Theory: G. Bottiglioni, Linguistic Geography: Achievements, Methods, and Orientations. U. Weinreich, Is Structural Dialectology Possible? K.M. Petyt, Other Recent Approaches. Regional Dialects: E.B. Atwood, The Methods of American Dialectology. H. Kurath, The Sociocultural Background of Dialect Areas in American English. R.I. McDavid, Jr., Linguistic Geography. W.R. Van Riper, General American: An Ambiguity. A.R. Duckert, The Speech of Rural New England. T.C. Frazer, South Midland Pronunciation in the North Central States. H.B. Allen, The Primary Dialect Areas of the Upper Midwest. L. Pederson, Grassroots Grammar in the Gulf States. B.L. Van Riper, The Speech of the American Heartland: Oklahoma. C.E. Reed and D.W. Reed, Problems of English Speech Mixture in California and Nevada. R.R. Butters, Unstressed Vowels in Appalachian English. F.G. Cassidy, Language Variation--Some Realities. W.S. Avis, The Contemporary Context of Canadian English. I. Pringle, The Concept of Dialect and the Study of Canadian English. Social Dialects and Language Variation: V. McDavid, The Social Distribution of Selected Verb Forms in the Linguistic Atlas of the North Central States. H.B. Allen, The Linguistic Atlas of the Upper Midwest as a Source of Sociolinguistic Information. C. Feagin, Southern White in the English Language Community. R. Ohmann, Reflections on Class and Language. W. Labov, The Social Stratification of (r) in New York City Department Stores. S. Ash, The Vocalization of Intervocalic /l/ in Philadelphia. A.S. Kroch, Toward a Theory of Social Dialect Variation. L. Milroy, Social Network and Linguistic Focusing. R. Shuy, Aspects of Language Variability and Two Areas of Applications. P. Trudgill, Social Identity and Linguistic Sex Differentiation. R. Lakoff, You Say What You Are: Acceptability and Gender-Related Language. W. Viereck, Social Dialectology: A Plea for More Data. Ethnicity and Dialects: M. Laferriere, Ethnicity in Phonological Variation and Change. R.W. Fasold, The Relation between Black and White Speech in the South. J. Baugh, A Reexamination of the Black English Copula. R.M. Thompson, Mexican-American English: Social Correlates of Regional Pronunciation. Historical Development and Language Change: G.J. Forgue, American English at the Time of the Revolution. W. Labov, The Social Origins of Sound Change. W. Washabaugh, On the Sociality of Creole Languages. Dialects and Education: R.B. Smith and D.M. Lance, Standard and Disparate Varieties of English in the United States: Educational Sociopolitical Implications. M.D. Linn and G. Pichi, Black and White Adolescent and Preadolescent Attitudes toward Black English. W.L. Leap, American Indian English and its Implications for Bilingual Education. Index.