Diagnóstico por imagen en dermatología
1st Edition
- Diagnóstico por imagen en dermatología cubre las más importantes técnicas de imagen diagnóstica empleadas en la especialidad, tanto desde un punto de vista clínico como por lo que respecta a las implicaciones de su uso en investigación.
- Se abordan no solo las aplicaciones actuales sino también las tendencias futuras de este campo en constante y rápida evolución, proporcionando a clínicos e investigadores una comprensión clara y precisa de las ventajas y retos del empleo actual de las diversas técnicas de imagen en dermatología, incluyendo sus efectos a nivel celular y molecular.
- Proporciona información sobre un extenso repertorio de técnicas, desde las más convencionales hasta las más novedosas, desde un punto de vista clínico y de investigación.
- Aborda el diagnóstico por imagen de enfermedades como la queratosis actínica, el melanoma cutáneo, el carcinoma de células de Merkel, la hidradenitis supurativa, etc.
- Es de fácil consulta gracias a la estructura clara y sistemática de la información, ilustrada con numerosas fotografías e imágenes en color.
- Se dirige a dermatólogos clínicos y a investigadores en las áreas de dermatología, radiología, farmacéutica, biología molecular, diagnóstico y tratamiento del cáncer, y biotecnología.
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- Spanish
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788491131915
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788491131762
Michael Hamblin
Michael R Hamblin Ph.D. is a Principal Investigator at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and is a member of the affiliated faculty of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Science and Technology. He was trained as a synthetic organic chemist and received his PhD from Trent University in England. His research interests lie in the areas of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for infections, cancer, and heart disease and in low-level light therapy (LLLT) for wound healing, arthritis, traumatic brain injury and hair-regrowth. He directs a laboratory of around a sixteen post-doctoral fellows, visiting scientists and graduate students. His research program is supported by NIH, CDMRP, USAFOSR and CIMIT among other funding agencies. He has published 252 peer-reviewed articles, over 150 conference proceedings, book chapters and International abstracts and holds 8 patents. He is Associate Editor for 7 journals, on the editorial board of a further 12 journals and serves on NIH Study Sections. For the past 9 years Dr Hamblin has chaired an annual conference at SPIE Photonics West entitled "Mechanisms for low level light therapy" and he has edited the 9 proceedings volumes together with four other major textbooks on PDT and photomedicine. He has several other book projects in progress at various stages of completion. In 2011 Dr Hamblin was honored by election as a Fellow of SPIE.
Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Pinar Avci
Pinar Avci, MD is a Research Fellow in Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School Department of Dermatology, Boston USA. She received her MD degree in General Medicine from Semmelweis University, and is currently pursuing her PhD in Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Dermato-oncology, Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. She is currently conducting research in the area of Photodynamic therapy (PDT) – a localized approach for treatment of cancer and infections and its effects in developing anti-tumor immunity.
Research Fellow, Department of Dermatology, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Gaurav Gupta
Gaurav Gupta did both his MBBS and MD at J.N. Medical College, Aligarh, India, and subsequently received PhD training at the Creighton University, Omaha, NE, USA and postdoctoral fellowship training at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Currently he is pursuing Residency training at Tufts Medical Center and a visiting postdoctoral fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
Resident, Department of Pathology, Tufts University Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA