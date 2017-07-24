Diagnóstico por imagen en dermatología - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788491131762, 9788491131915

Diagnóstico por imagen en dermatología

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Hamblin Pinar Avci Gaurav Gupta
eBook ISBN: 9788491131915
Paperback ISBN: 9788491131762
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th July 2017
Page Count: 560
Description

  • Diagnóstico por imagen en dermatología cubre las más importantes técnicas de imagen diagnóstica empleadas en la especialidad, tanto desde un punto de vista clínico como por lo que respecta a las implicaciones de su uso en investigación.
  • Se abordan no solo las aplicaciones actuales sino también las tendencias futuras de este campo en constante y rápida evolución, proporcionando a clínicos e investigadores una comprensión clara y precisa de las ventajas y retos del empleo actual de las diversas técnicas de imagen en dermatología, incluyendo sus efectos a nivel celular y molecular.
  • Proporciona información sobre un extenso repertorio de técnicas, desde las más convencionales hasta las más novedosas, desde un punto de vista clínico y de investigación.
  • Aborda el diagnóstico por imagen de enfermedades como la queratosis actínica, el melanoma cutáneo, el carcinoma de células de Merkel, la hidradenitis supurativa, etc.
  • Es de fácil consulta gracias a la estructura clara y sistemática de la información, ilustrada con numerosas fotografías e imágenes en color.
  • Se dirige a dermatólogos clínicos y a investigadores en las áreas de dermatología, radiología, farmacéutica, biología molecular, diagnóstico y tratamiento del cáncer, y biotecnología.

Key Features

Obra que contiene toda la información esencial para el empleo de las técnicas de imagen en el diagnóstico, tratamiento, monitorización y análisis de las enfermedades cutáneas, de la mano de un prestigioso equipo de expertos.

Cubre las más importantes técnicas de imagen diagnóstica empleadas en la especialidad, tanto desde un punto de vista clínico como por lo que respecta a las implicaciones de su uso en investigación.

Obra de fácil consulta gracias a la estructura clara y sistemática de la información, profusamente ilustrada. Aborda el diagnóstico por imagen de enfermedades como la queratosis actínica, el melanoma cutáneo, el carcinoma de células de Merkel, la hisdradenitis supurativa, etc.

Se dirige a dermatólogos clínicos y a investigadores en las áreas de dermatología, radiología, farmacéutica, biología molecular, diagnóstico y tratamiento del cáncer y biotecnología.

Table of Contents

  • Capítulo 1 Introducción a los estudios de imagen en dermatología
  • Capítulo 2 El papel de la fotografía clínica en dermatología
  • Capítulo 3 Dermatoscopia
  • Capítulo 4 Tricoscopia: el tercer ojo del dermatólogo
  • Capítulo 5 Correlación dermatoscópica de las enfermedades del aparato ungueal
  • Capítulo 6 Tomografía de coherencia óptica para el cáncer de piel y la queratosis actínica
  • Capítulo 7 Tomografía de coherencia óptica de las cicatrices y la fibrosis cutánea
  • Capítulo 8 Centelleo de polarización y aplicaciones para la piel
  • Capítulo 9 Nuevos avances en el diagnóstico mediante fluorescencia
  • Capítulo 10 Microscopia de fluorescencia ex vivo: aplicaciones clínicas en dermatología y patología quirúrgica
  • Capítulo 11 Microscopia por dispersión Raman coherente en la obtención de imágenes en dermatología
  • Capítulo 12 Espectroscopia Raman rápida en tiempo real y espectroscopia Raman confocal guiada por imagen en la evaluación y diagnóstico de la piel in vivo
  • Capítulo 13 Espectroscopia Raman amplificada por superficie para determinaciones intradérmicas
  • Capítulo 14 Dispersión Raman anti-Stokes coherente de banda ancha
  • Capítulo 15 Microscopia confocal de reflectancia in vivo en dermatología
  • Capítulo 16 Técnicas de imagen hiperespectral y multiespectral en dermatología
  • Capítulo 17 Espectroscopia y obtención de imágenes de reflectancia difusa
  • Capítulo 18 Imagen espectral en dermatología
  • Capítulo 19 Aplicaciones de la microscopia multifotónica en dermatología
  • Capítulo 20 Microscopia no lineal en dermatología clínica
  • Capítulo 21 Obtención tópica y no invasiva de imágenes de la piel in vivo: microscopia confocal de reflectancia y obtención de imágenes por luz polarizada
  • Capítulo 22 Obtención de imágenes por polarización óptica de la patología y el envejecimiento de la piel
  • Capítulo 23 Caracterización mecánica de la piel mediante ondas acústicas de superficie
  • Capítulo 24 Tomografía fotoacústica en el diagnóstico del melanoma
  • Capítulo 25 Técnicas de diagnóstico por imagen ecográfica en dermatología
  • Capítulo 26 Técnicas optoacústicas de diagnóstico por imagen de la piel
  • Capítulo 27 Uso de la fotografía corporal total y de la dermatoscopia digital seriada en dermatología
  • Capítulo 28 Avances de la RM funcional para revelar las redes ocultas detrás del procesamiento cerebral del prurito
  • Capítulo 29 Microscopia por resonancia magnética de la piel
  • Capítulo 30 El papel de la resonancia magnética en el tratamiento de la hidradenitis supurativa anogenital
  • Capítulo 31 Técnicas de imagen térmica en dermatología
  • Capítulo 32 Papel de la tomografía por emisión de positrones/tomografía computarizada en el melanoma cutáneo
  • Capítulo 33 Técnicas de imagen molecular en el carcinoma de células de Merkel
  • Capítulo 34 Técnicas de imagen en el carcinoma de células de Merkel
  • Capítulo 35 Evaluación del linfoma cutáneo mediante técnicas de imagen funcional y estructural
  • Capítulo 36 Técnicas de imagen en el carcinoma epidermoide de cabeza y cuello
  • Capítulo 37 Patrones de imagen del melanoma metastásico
  • Capítulo 38 De la imagen a la información: procesamiento de la imagen en dermatología y biología cutánea

    About the Author

    Michael Hamblin

    Michael R Hamblin Ph.D. is a Principal Investigator at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and is a member of the affiliated faculty of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Science and Technology. He was trained as a synthetic organic chemist and received his PhD from Trent University in England. His research interests lie in the areas of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for infections, cancer, and heart disease and in low-level light therapy (LLLT) for wound healing, arthritis, traumatic brain injury and hair-regrowth. He directs a laboratory of around a sixteen post-doctoral fellows, visiting scientists and graduate students. His research program is supported by NIH, CDMRP, USAFOSR and CIMIT among other funding agencies. He has published 252 peer-reviewed articles, over 150 conference proceedings, book chapters and International abstracts and holds 8 patents. He is Associate Editor for 7 journals, on the editorial board of a further 12 journals and serves on NIH Study Sections. For the past 9 years Dr Hamblin has chaired an annual conference at SPIE Photonics West entitled "Mechanisms for low level light therapy" and he has edited the 9 proceedings volumes together with four other major textbooks on PDT and photomedicine. He has several other book projects in progress at various stages of completion. In 2011 Dr Hamblin was honored by election as a Fellow of SPIE.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Pinar Avci

    Pinar Avci, MD is a Research Fellow in Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School Department of Dermatology, Boston USA. She received her MD degree in General Medicine from Semmelweis University, and is currently pursuing her PhD in Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Dermato-oncology, Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. She is currently conducting research in the area of Photodynamic therapy (PDT) – a localized approach for treatment of cancer and infections and its effects in developing anti-tumor immunity.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Research Fellow, Department of Dermatology, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Gaurav Gupta

    Gaurav Gupta did both his MBBS and MD at J.N. Medical College, Aligarh, India, and subsequently received PhD training at the Creighton University, Omaha, NE, USA and postdoctoral fellowship training at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Currently he is pursuing Residency training at Tufts Medical Center and a visiting postdoctoral fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Resident, Department of Pathology, Tufts University Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA

