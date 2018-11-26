Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323570138, 9780323612524

Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal

2nd Edition

Authors: James Griffith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323570138
eBook ISBN: 9780323612524
eBook ISBN: 9780323612531
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2018
Page Count: 1076
Table of Contents

Anatomy

Upper Limb

Sternoclavicular and Acromioclavicular Joints

Shoulder

Axilla

Arm

Arm Vessels

Elbow

Forearm

Forearm Vessels

Wrist

Hand

Hand Vessels

Thumb

Fingers

Radial Nerve

Median Nerve

Ulnar Nerve

Lower Limb

Hip

Thigh Muscles

Femoral Vessels and Nerves

Knee

Leg Muscles

Leg Vessels

Leg Nerves

Ankle

Tarsus

Foot Vessels

Metatarsals and Toes

Trunk

Brachial Plexus

Ribs and Intercostal Space

Abdominal Wall

Abdominal Wall and Paraspinal Structures

Groin

Gluteal Muscles

Technique

Approach to Musculoskeletal Ultrasound

Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Artifacts

Shoulder Ultrasound

Elbow Ultrasound

Wrist and Hand Ultrasound

Groin Hernia Ultrasound

Hip Ultrasound

Knee Ultrasound

Ankle and Foot Ultrasound

Writing an Ultrasound Report

Diagnoses

Tendon Disorders

Rotator Cuff/Biceps Tendinosis

Rotator Cuff/Biceps Tendon Tear

Nonrotator Cuff Tendinosis

Nonrotator Cuff Tendon Tears

Tenosynovitis

Elbow Epicondylitis

Soft Tissue, Bone, and Joint Injury

Fat Injury

Muscle Infarction

Muscle Injury

Hematoma/Seroma

Ligament Injury

Bone Fracture

Arthropathies

Osteoarthritis

Inflammatory Arthritis

Gout and Pseudogout

Developmental Hip Dysplasia

Neurovascular Abnormalities

Nerve Injury

Nerve Sheath Tumors

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome

Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

Vascular Dilatation or Inflammation

Infection

Soft Tissue Infection

Bone Infection

Joint Infection

Postoperative Infection

Articular and Paraarticular Masses

Hemarthrosis and Lipohemarthrosis

Baker Cyst

Bursitis

Ganglion Cyst

Parameniscal Cyst

Synovial Tumor

Soft Tissue and Bone Tumors

Plantar Fasciitis and Fibromatosis

Lipoma

Epidermoid Cyst

Pilomatricoma

Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans

Vascular Leiomyoma

Superficial Metastases, Lymphoma, and Melanoma

Vascular Anomaly

Foreign Body and Injection Granuloma

Lymph Node Abnormality

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Bone Tumor

Local Tumor Recurrence

Hernia

Abdominal Wall Hernia

Groin Hernia

Differential Diagnoses

General Lumps and Bumps

Hypoechoic Subcutaneous Mass

Hyperechoic Subcutaneous Mass

Hypoechoic Muscle Mass

Hyperechoic Muscle Mass

Cystic Soft Tissue Mass

Calcified Soft Tissue Mass

Hypervascular Soft Tissue Mass

Tendon Abnormalities

Peritendinous Mass

Tendon Hypoechogenicity

Tendon Hyperechogenicity

Tendon Swelling

Nerve, Fascia, and Bone

Swollen Nerve

Fascial Lesion

Bone Surface Lesion

Joint Abnormalities

Paraarticular Cystic Mass

Synovial Swelling

Joint Effusion

Chest and Abdominal Wall

Chest Wall Lesion

Abdominal Wall Mass

Interventional Procedures

Biopsy

Soft Tissue Tumor Biopsy

Bone Tumor Biopsy

Joint Procedures

Joint Injection: Upper Limb

Joint Injection: Lower Limb

Shoulder Procedures

Elbow Procedures

Hand and Wrist Procedures

Hip and Pelvis Procedures

Knee Procedures

Ankle and Foot Procedures

Description

Gain a solid understanding of musculoskeletal ultrasound anatomy, pathology, and technique with the second edition of this award-winning reference. Written by Dr. James F. Griffith and other leading experts in the field, Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal offers more than 100 detailed, clinically-oriented chapters of ultrasound anatomy, technique, diagnosis, differential diagnosis, reporting, and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures for the entire musculoskeletal system. This wealth of updated information helps you achieve an accurate musculoskeletal ultrasound diagnosis for every patient.

About the Authors

James Griffith Author

Professor James F. Griffith is an academic clinical radiologist working at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has 25 years of experience working with musculoskeletal ultrasound in a clinical setting from the initial inception of high-resolution ultrasound into clinical practice. He is a Head of a busy Musculoskeletal Imaging Unit covering all aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, including ultrasound, CT, MR, PET/CT and intervention. This imaging cross integration allows him to fully appreciate the benefits of ultrasound in the work-up and treatment of different musculoskeletal conditions. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers on various aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, as well as conducting and participating in at least 40 musculoskeletal ultrasound workshops.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Imaging and interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR), China

