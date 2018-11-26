Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Anatomy
Upper Limb
Sternoclavicular and Acromioclavicular Joints
Shoulder
Axilla
Arm
Arm Vessels
Elbow
Forearm
Forearm Vessels
Wrist
Hand
Hand Vessels
Thumb
Fingers
Radial Nerve
Median Nerve
Ulnar Nerve
Lower Limb
Hip
Thigh Muscles
Femoral Vessels and Nerves
Knee
Leg Muscles
Leg Vessels
Leg Nerves
Ankle
Tarsus
Foot Vessels
Metatarsals and Toes
Trunk
Brachial Plexus
Ribs and Intercostal Space
Abdominal Wall
Abdominal Wall and Paraspinal Structures
Groin
Gluteal Muscles
Technique
Approach to Musculoskeletal Ultrasound
Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Artifacts
Shoulder Ultrasound
Elbow Ultrasound
Wrist and Hand Ultrasound
Groin Hernia Ultrasound
Hip Ultrasound
Knee Ultrasound
Ankle and Foot Ultrasound
Writing an Ultrasound Report
Diagnoses
Tendon Disorders
Rotator Cuff/Biceps Tendinosis
Rotator Cuff/Biceps Tendon Tear
Nonrotator Cuff Tendinosis
Nonrotator Cuff Tendon Tears
Tenosynovitis
Elbow Epicondylitis
Soft Tissue, Bone, and Joint Injury
Fat Injury
Muscle Infarction
Muscle Injury
Hematoma/Seroma
Ligament Injury
Bone Fracture
Arthropathies
Osteoarthritis
Inflammatory Arthritis
Gout and Pseudogout
Developmental Hip Dysplasia
Neurovascular Abnormalities
Nerve Injury
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
Vascular Dilatation or Inflammation
Infection
Soft Tissue Infection
Bone Infection
Joint Infection
Postoperative Infection
Articular and Paraarticular Masses
Hemarthrosis and Lipohemarthrosis
Baker Cyst
Bursitis
Ganglion Cyst
Parameniscal Cyst
Synovial Tumor
Soft Tissue and Bone Tumors
Plantar Fasciitis and Fibromatosis
Lipoma
Epidermoid Cyst
Pilomatricoma
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans
Vascular Leiomyoma
Superficial Metastases, Lymphoma, and Melanoma
Vascular Anomaly
Foreign Body and Injection Granuloma
Lymph Node Abnormality
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Bone Tumor
Local Tumor Recurrence
Hernia
Abdominal Wall Hernia
Groin Hernia
Differential Diagnoses
General Lumps and Bumps
Hypoechoic Subcutaneous Mass
Hyperechoic Subcutaneous Mass
Hypoechoic Muscle Mass
Hyperechoic Muscle Mass
Cystic Soft Tissue Mass
Calcified Soft Tissue Mass
Hypervascular Soft Tissue Mass
Tendon Abnormalities
Peritendinous Mass
Tendon Hypoechogenicity
Tendon Hyperechogenicity
Tendon Swelling
Nerve, Fascia, and Bone
Swollen Nerve
Fascial Lesion
Bone Surface Lesion
Joint Abnormalities
Paraarticular Cystic Mass
Synovial Swelling
Joint Effusion
Chest and Abdominal Wall
Chest Wall Lesion
Abdominal Wall Mass
Interventional Procedures
Biopsy
Soft Tissue Tumor Biopsy
Bone Tumor Biopsy
Joint Procedures
Joint Injection: Upper Limb
Joint Injection: Lower Limb
Shoulder Procedures
Elbow Procedures
Hand and Wrist Procedures
Hip and Pelvis Procedures
Knee Procedures
Ankle and Foot Procedures
Description
Gain a solid understanding of musculoskeletal ultrasound anatomy, pathology, and technique with the second edition of this award-winning reference. Written by Dr. James F. Griffith and other leading experts in the field, Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal offers more than 100 detailed, clinically-oriented chapters of ultrasound anatomy, technique, diagnosis, differential diagnosis, reporting, and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures for the entire musculoskeletal system. This wealth of updated information helps you achieve an accurate musculoskeletal ultrasound diagnosis for every patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1076
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323570138
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323612524
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323612531
About the Authors
James Griffith Author
Professor James F. Griffith is an academic clinical radiologist working at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has 25 years of experience working with musculoskeletal ultrasound in a clinical setting from the initial inception of high-resolution ultrasound into clinical practice. He is a Head of a busy Musculoskeletal Imaging Unit covering all aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, including ultrasound, CT, MR, PET/CT and intervention. This imaging cross integration allows him to fully appreciate the benefits of ultrasound in the work-up and treatment of different musculoskeletal conditions. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers on various aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, as well as conducting and participating in at least 40 musculoskeletal ultrasound workshops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Imaging and interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR), China