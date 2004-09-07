Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging: Inside Out
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Echo Ranging of the Body<BR id=""CRLF"">Ultrasound Portrait Photographers<BR id=""CRLF"">Ultrasound Cinematographers<BR id=""CRLF"">Modern Ultrasound Imaging Developments<BR id=""CRLF"">Enabling Technologies for Ultrasounds Imaging<BR id=""CRLF"">Ultrasound Imaging Safety<BR id=""CRLF"">Ultrasound and Other Diagnostic Imaging Modalities<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusion<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Fourier Transform<BR id=""CRLF"">Building Blocks<BR id=""CRLF"">Central Diagram<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Acoustic Wave Propagation<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction to Waves<BR id=""CRLF"">Plane Waves in Liquids and Solids<BR id=""CRLF"">Elastic Waves in Solids<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusion<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Attenuation<BR id=""CRLF"">Losses in Tissues<BR id=""CRLF"">Losses in Both Frequency and Time Domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Tissue Models<BR id=""CRLF"">Pulses in Lossy Media<BR id=""CRLF"">Penetration and Time Gain Compensation<BR id=""CRLF"">Hooke’s Law for Viscoelastic Media<BR id=""CRLF"">Wave Equations for Tissues<BR id=""CRLF"">Referenes<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Transducers<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction to Transducers<BR id=""CRLF"">Resonant Modes of Transducers<BR id=""CRLF"">Equivalent Circuit Transducer Model<BR id=""CRLF"">Transducer Design Considerations<BR id=""CRLF"">Transducer Pulses<BR id=""CRLF"">Equations for Piezoelectric Media<BR id=""CRLF"">Piezoelectric Materials<BR id=""CRLF"">Comparison of Piezoelectric Materials<BR id=""CRLF"">Transducer Advanced Topics<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Beamforming<BR id=""CRLF"">What is Diffraction?<BR id=""CRLF"">Fresnel Approximation of Spatial Diffraction Integral<BR id=""CRLF"">Rectangular Aperture<BR id=""CRLF"">Apodization<BR id=""CRLF"">Circular Apertures<BR id=""CRLF"">Focusing<BR id=""CRLF"">Angular Spectrum of Waves<BR id=""CRLF"">Diffraction Loss<BR id=""CRLF"">Limited Diffraction Beam<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">7. Array Beamforming<BR id=""CRLF"">Why Arrays?<BR id=""CRLF"">Diffraction in the Time Domain<BR id=""CRLF"">Circular Radiators in the Time Domain<BR id=""CRLF"">Arrays<BR id=""CRLF"">Pulse-Echo Beamforming<BR id=""CRLF"">Two-Dimensional Arrays<BR id=""CRLF"">Baffled<BR id=""CRLF"">General Approaches<BR id=""CRLF"">Nonideal Array Performance<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography <BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">8. Wave Scattering and Imaging<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Scattering of Objects<BR id=""CRLF"">Role of Transducer Diffraction and Focusing<BR id=""CRLF"">Role of Imaging<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">9. Scattering From Tissue and Tissue Characterization<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Scattering from Tissues<BR id=""CRLF"">Properties of and Propagation in Heterogeneous Tissue<BR id=""CRLF"">Array Processing of Scattered Pulse-Echo Signals<BR id=""CRLF"">Tissue Characterization Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">Applications of Tissue Characterization<BR id=""CRLF"">Elastography<BR id=""CRLF"">Aberration Correction<BR id=""CRLF"">Wave Equations for Tissue<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">10. Imaging Systems and Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Trends in Imaging Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Major Controls<BR id=""CRLF"">Block Diagram<BR id=""CRLF"">Major Modes<BR id=""CRLF"">Clinical Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">Transducers and Image Formats<BR id=""CRLF"">Front End<BR id=""CRLF"">Scanner<BR id=""CRLF"">Back End<BR id=""CRLF"">Advanced Signal Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">Alternate Imaging System Architectures<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">11. Doppler Models<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">The Doppler Effect<BR id=""CRLF"">Scattering from Flowing Blood in Vessels<BR id=""CRLF"">Continuous Wave Doppler<BR id=""CRLF"">Pulsed Wave Doppler<BR id=""CRLF"">Comparison of Pulsed and Continuous Wave Doppler<BR id=""CRLF"">Ultrasound Color Flow Imaging<BR id=""CRLF"">Non-Doppler Visualization of Blood Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusion<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">12. Nonlinear Acoustics and Imaging<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">What is Nonlinear Propagation?<BR id=""CRLF"">Propagation in a Nonlinear Medium with Losses<BR id=""CRLF"">Propagation of Beams in Nonlinear Media<BR id=""CRLF"">Harmonic Imaging<BR id=""CRLF"">Harmonic Signal Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">Other Nonlinear Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">Nonlinear Wave Equations and Simulation Models<BR id=""CRLF"">Summary<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">13. Ultrasonic Exposimetry and Acoustic Measurements<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction to Measurements<BR id=""CRLF"">Materials Characterization<BR id=""CRLF"">Transducers<BR id=""CRLF"">Acoustic Output Measurements<BR id=""CRLF"">Performance Measurements<BR id=""CRLF"">Thought Experiments<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">14. Ultrasound Contrast Agents<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Microbubble as Linear Resonator<BR id=""CRLF"">Microbubble as Nonlinear Resonator<BR id=""CRLF"">Cavitation and Bubble Destruction<BR id=""CRLF"">Ultrasound Contrast Agents<BR id=""CRLF"">Imaging with Ultrasound Contrast Agents<BR id=""CRLF"">Therapeutic Ultrasound Contrast Agents: Smart Bubbles<BR id=""CRLF"">Equations of Motion for Contrast Agents<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">15. Ultrasound-Induced Bioeffects<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Ultrasound-Induced Bioeffects: Observation to Regulation<BR id=""CRLF"">Thermal Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanical Effects<BR id=""CRLF"">The Output Display Standard<BR id=""CRLF"">Comparison of Medical Ultrasound Modalities<BR id=""CRLF"">Primary and Secondary Ultrasound-Induced Bioeffects<BR id=""CRLF"">Equations for Predicting Temperature Rise<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix A<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix B<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix C<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix D<BR id=""CRLF"">Index
Description
Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging provides a comprehensive introduction to and a state-of-the-art review of the essential science and signal processing principles of diagnostic ultrasound. The progressive organization of the material serves beginners in medical ultrasound science and graduate students as well as design engineers, medical physicists, researchers, clinical collaborators, and the curious.
This it the most comprehensive and extensive work available on the core science and workings of advanced digital imaging systems, exploring the subject in a unified, consistent and interrelated manner. From its antecedents to the modern day use and prospects for the future, this it the most up-to-date text on the subject.
Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging provides in-depth overviews on the following major aspects of diagnostic ultrasound: absorption in tissues; acoustical and electrical measurements; beamforming, focusing, and imaging; bioeffects and ultrasound safety; digital imaging systems and terminology; Doppler and Doppler imaging; nonlinear propagation, beams and harmonic imaging; scattering and propagation through realistic tissues; and tissue characterization.
Key Features
- Based on the author's over thirty-five years of experience in developing laboratory methodology and standards and conducting research in ultrasound.
- Conveys the fundamentals of diagnostic ultrasound as well as state-of-the-art reviews of major topics from a historical perspective. Matlab MATLAB problems and examples included.
- MATLAB problems and examples included
Readership
Suitable as a graduate level text for engineering or science students or as a reference for the practicing engineer, scientist or physician engaged in ultrasound research or development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 7th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491134
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126801453
Reviews
“You might think: “Yet another book covering a well-known medical topic?” - yes, that is right but it is written from a technical insider in a way that helps to understand the essential physics and signal processing techniques behind modern imaging systems as well as the processing of the resulting echo information step-by-step. Some of the 15 chapters are dedicated to one special part or "inside" of a diagnostic imaging system: Various transducer construction and system technology or beamforming methods. These different topics are explained on a level that is suitable both for newcomers and for experienced readers. Basic equations and underlying concepts are given to understand the function of the latest commercial products used in medical applications. A reference list citing fundamental publications is added to each chapter. But how does ultrasound interact with tissue or blood and what about nonlinear aspects during propagation? The book also gives detailed and enhanced answers, explains well-known models concerning bioeffects, scattering or non-linear effects caused by contrast agents within the remaining chapters - always having modern applications and examples in mind. The author is successful to span the descriptive bridge between the technology implemented “inside” a modern ultrasonic imaging system for emitting and for processing the information that is coming back from “outside” after interacting with the human body. Theory and reality is combined in a comprehensive, illustrative and practical manner to enjoy the reading and learning of diagnostic ultrasound imaging.” — Christian Kollmann, Vienna, European Journal of Ultrasound “This book is well suited to MATLAB, a high-level programming language, including demonstrations of figures and examples with MATLAB programming lines. Accompanying program sets, solutions, and programs can be found on the Elsevier web site. In addition, a review of Fourier transforms is included with step-by-step worked out examples. This book is recommended for universities offering graduate programs in diagnostic ultrasound imaging, engineering, and medical physics. It fills the need for an advanced scientific text of diagnostic ultrasound research.” — Martha F. Earl, Reference Coordinator, University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine, Preston Medical Library
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Thomas Szabo Author
Professor Szabo has contributed to the fundamental understanding and design of surface acoustic wave signal processing devices, to novel means of transduction and measurement for nondestructive evaluation using ultrasound, to seismic signal processing applied to acoustic imaging, and to the research and development of state-of-the-art diagnostic ultrasound imaging systems. He has published over seventy papers in these areas. His current interests in ultrasound are overcoming present limitations in imaging the body and finding new ways of extracting noninvasively diagnostically useful information about tissue structure, health and function. His research includes the following methods: digital beamforming, signal processing, miniature transducer arrays, nonlinear acoustic propagation, ultrasound-induced bioeffects, broadband measurement techniques, simulation and measurement of wave propagation in inhomogeneous media and scanning acoustic microscopy. Dr. Szabo is a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America and of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, a Senior Life Member of the IEEE, a convenor and U. S. delegate to the International Electrotechnical Commission, and a winner of a best paper award in the IEEE UFFC/SU Transactions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Boston University, MA, USA
Thomas Szabo Author
Professor Szabo has contributed to the fundamental understanding and design of surface acoustic wave signal processing devices, to novel means of transduction and measurement for nondestructive evaluation using ultrasound, to seismic signal processing applied to acoustic imaging, and to the research and development of state-of-the-art diagnostic ultrasound imaging systems. He has published over seventy papers in these areas. His current interests in ultrasound are overcoming present limitations in imaging the body and finding new ways of extracting noninvasively diagnostically useful information about tissue structure, health and function. His research includes the following methods: digital beamforming, signal processing, miniature transducer arrays, nonlinear acoustic propagation, ultrasound-induced bioeffects, broadband measurement techniques, simulation and measurement of wave propagation in inhomogeneous media and scanning acoustic microscopy. Dr. Szabo is a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America and of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, a Senior Life Member of the IEEE, a convenor and U. S. delegate to the International Electrotechnical Commission, and a winner of a best paper award in the IEEE UFFC/SU Transactions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Boston University, MA, USA