Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging: Inside Out

“You might think: “Yet another book covering a well-known medical topic?” - yes, that is right but it is written from a technical insider in a way that helps to understand the essential physics and signal processing techniques behind modern imaging systems as well as the processing of the resulting echo information step-by-step. Some of the 15 chapters are dedicated to one special part or "inside" of a diagnostic imaging system: Various transducer construction and system technology or beamforming methods. These different topics are explained on a level that is suitable both for newcomers and for experienced readers. Basic equations and underlying concepts are given to understand the function of the latest commercial products used in medical applications. A reference list citing fundamental publications is added to each chapter. But how does ultrasound interact with tissue or blood and what about nonlinear aspects during propagation? The book also gives detailed and enhanced answers, explains well-known models concerning bioeffects, scattering or non-linear effects caused by contrast agents within the remaining chapters - always having modern applications and examples in mind. The author is successful to span the descriptive bridge between the technology implemented “inside” a modern ultrasonic imaging system for emitting and for processing the information that is coming back from “outside” after interacting with the human body. Theory and reality is combined in a comprehensive, illustrative and practical manner to enjoy the reading and learning of diagnostic ultrasound imaging.” — Christian Kollmann, Vienna, European Journal of Ultrasound “This book is well suited to MATLAB, a high-level programming language, including demonstrations of figures and examples with MATLAB programming lines. Accompanying program sets, solutions, and programs can be found on the Elsevier web site. In addition, a review of Fourier transforms is included with step-by-step worked out examples. This book is recommended for universities offering graduate programs in diagnostic ultrasound imaging, engineering, and medical physics. It fills the need for an advanced scientific text of diagnostic ultrasound research.” — Martha F. Earl, Reference Coordinator, University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine, Preston Medical Library