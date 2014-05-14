Diagnostic Ultrasound: Head and Neck - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781937242169, 9780323375412

Diagnostic Ultrasound: Head and Neck

1st Edition

Authors: Anil Ahuja
Hardcover ISBN: 9781937242169
eBook ISBN: 9780323375412
eBook ISBN: 9780323595513
Imprint: AMIRSYS
Published Date: 14th May 2014
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

PART 1: ANATOMY

SECTION I: HEAD AND NECK

Neck

Sublingual/Submental Region

Submandibular Region

Parotid Region

Upper Cervical Level

Midcervical Level

Lower Cervical Level and Supraclavicular Fossa

Posterior Triangle

Thyroid Gland

Parathyroid Gland

Larynx and Hypopharynx

Cervical Trachea and Esophagus

Brachial Plexus

Vagus Nerve

Cervical Carotid Arteries

Vertebral Arteries

Neck Veins

Cervical Lymph Nodes

PART 2: DIAGNOSES

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW

Approach to Head and Neck Sonography

SECTION II: THYROID AND PARATHYROID

Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma

Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma

Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma

Thyroid Metastases

Thyroid Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Multinodular Goiter

Thyroid Adenoma

Colloid Cyst of Thyroid

Hemorrhagic Thyroid Cyst

Post-Aspiration Thyroid Nodule

Hashimoto Thyroiditis

Graves Disease

de Quervain Thyroiditis

Acute Suppurative Thyroiditis

Ectopic Thyroid

Parathyroid Adenoma in Visceral Space

Parathyroid Carcinoma

SECTION III: LYMPH NODES

Reactive Adenopathy

Suppurative Adenopathy

Tuberculous Adenopathy

Histiocytic Necrotizing Lymphadenitis (Kikuchi-Fujimoto Disease)

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Nodes

Nodal Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma

Systemic Metastases in Neck Nodes II-3-26

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Nodes

Castleman Disease

SECTION IV: SALIVARY GLANDS

Parotid Space

Parotid Benign Mixed Tumor

Parotid Warthin Tumor

Parotid Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma

Parotid Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Parotid Acinic Cell Carcinoma

Parotid Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Metastatic Disease of Parotid Nodes

Parotid Lipoma

Parotid Schwannoma

Parotid Lymphatic Malformation

Parotid Venous Vascular Malformation

Parotid Infantile Hemangioma

Benign Lymphoepithelial Lesions-HIV

Acute Parotitis

Submandibular Space

Submandibular Gland Benign Mixed Tumor

Submandibular Gland Carcinoma

Submandibular Metastasis

Salivary Gland Lymphoepithelioma-Like Carcinoma

Submandibular Sialadenitis

General Lesions

Salivary Gland Tuberculosis

Sjögren Syndrome

IgG4-Related Disease in Head & Neck

Salivary Gland MALToma

Salivary Gland Amyloidosis

Kimura Disease

SECTION V: LUMPS AND BUMPS

Cystic

Ranula

Dermoid and Epidermoid

Lymphatic Malformation

1st Branchial Cleft Cyst

2nd Branchial Cleft Cyst

Thyroglossal Duct Cyst

Cervical Thymic Cyst

Solid

Carotid Body Paraganglioma

Infrahyoid Carotid Space Vagus Schwannoma

Sympathetic Schwannoma

Brachial Plexus Schwannoma

Lipoma

Pilomatrixoma

Miscellaneous

Sinus Histiocytosis (Rosai-Dorfman)

Benign Masseter Muscle Hypertrophy

Masseter Muscle Masses

Fibromatosis Colli

Esophagopharyngeal Diverticulum (Zenker)

Laryngocele

Cervical Esophageal Carcinoma

Vocal Cord Paralysis

SECTION VI: VASCULAR

Parotid Vascular Lesion

Venous Vascular Malformation

Jugular Vein Thrombosis

Carotid Artery Dissection in Neck

Carotid Stenosis/Occlusion

Vertebral Stenosis/Occlusion

SECTION VII: POST-TREATMENT CHANGE

Expected Changes in the Neck After Radiation Therapy

Postsurgical Changes in the Neck

SECTION VIII: INTERVENTION

Ultrasound-Guided Intervention

PART 3: DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSES

SECTION I: HEAD AND NECK

Midline Neck Mass

Cystic Neck Mass I

Non-Nodal Solid Neck Mass

Solid Neck Lymph Node

Necrotic Neck Lymph Node

Diffuse Salivary Gland Enlargement

Focal Salivary Gland Mass

SECTION II: THYROID AND PARATHYROID

Diffuse Thyroid Enlargement

Iso-/Hyperechoic Thyroid Nodule

Hypoechoic Thyroid Nodule

Cystic Thyroid Nodule

Calcified Thyroid Nodule

Enlarged Parathyroid Gland

Description

Diagnostic Ultrasound: Head and Neck was expertly designed as a compilation of the head and neck sections of three previous books, namely Diagnostic Imaging: Ultrasound, Diagnostic and Surgical Imaging Anatomy: Ultrasound, and Expertddx: Ultrasound. Ideally suited for surgeons, sonographers, radiologists, technologists, oncologists, and endocrinologists, this brand new resource offers comprehensive coverage of sonographic anatomy for the head and neck region and presents the reader with well over 1,000 images for quick, clear reference.

Key Features

  • Diagnosis section offers 41 brand-new chapters on specific diagnoses in the head and neck region, from common to rare. Over 1,000 images — including shear wave elastography and strain images are complete with comprehensive annotations, and a "Key Facts" box is ideal for rapid review.
  • Lists expert differential diagnoses on various pathological disease patterns.
  • Expertddx section includes over 250 images, many of which are brand new, and key references.
  • Comes with Amirsys eBook Advantage™, an online eBook featuring expanded content, additional images, and fully searchable text.

About the Authors

Anil Ahuja Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Diagnostic Radiology & Organ Imaging, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong (SAR), China

