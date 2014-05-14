Diagnostic Ultrasound: Head and Neck was expertly designed as a compilation of the head and neck sections of three previous books, namely Diagnostic Imaging: Ultrasound, Diagnostic and Surgical Imaging Anatomy: Ultrasound, and Expertddx: Ultrasound. Ideally suited for surgeons, sonographers, radiologists, technologists, oncologists, and endocrinologists, this brand new resource offers comprehensive coverage of sonographic anatomy for the head and neck region and presents the reader with well over 1,000 images for quick, clear reference.