Diagnostic Ultrasound: General Adult
4th Edition
Description
Diagnostic Ultrasound: General Adult Ultrasound, edited by radiologists Carol M. Rumack, Stephanie R. Wilson, J. William Charboneau, and Deborah Levine, presents a greater wealth of authoritative, up-to-the-minute guidance on the ever-expanding applications of this versatile modality than you'll find in any other single source! In this eBook derived from the classic two-volume Diagnostic Ultrasound reference, preeminent diagnostic ultrasound experts help you reap the fullest benefit from the latest techniques for recognizing sonographic changes and variations in adults throughout disease states for abdominal, pelvic, thyroid, musculoskeletal imaging, and much more, including interventional procedures and organ transplantation.
Key Features
- Consult this title on your favorite e-reader , conduct rapid searches, and adjust font sizes for optimal readability. Compatible with Kindle®, nook®, and other popular devices.
- Gain valuable diagnostic tips and insights from the most respected ultrasound experts.
- See the sonographic presentation of various conditions in real time, thanks to video clips on rapidly perfusing hemangioma; fat-containing indirect inguinal hernia during compression maneuver; supraspinatus tendon anisotropy; injection of calcific tendinosis; color Doppler showing aliasing in proximal superficial femoral artery; and more.
- Stay current with the latest developments in ultrasound contrast agents, 3D and 4D ultrasound, and physics and biologic effects of ultrasound.
- Master all of the latest ultrasound applications, including the newest developments in 3D and 4D imaging.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 12th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455759828
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323374880
About the Author
Carol Rumack
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Pediatrics, Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education, University of Colorado Medical School
Stephanie Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Imaging and Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Toronto; Head, Section of Ultrasound, Toronto General Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
J. William Charboneau
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Mayo Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Deborah Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Obstetric & Gynecologic Ultrasound, Vice Chair of Academic Affairs, Department of Radiology, BIDMC, Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts