Diagnostic Ultrasound: General Adult Ultrasound, edited by radiologists Carol M. Rumack, Stephanie R. Wilson, J. William Charboneau, and Deborah Levine, presents a greater wealth of authoritative, up-to-the-minute guidance on the ever-expanding applications of this versatile modality than you'll find in any other single source! In this eBook derived from the classic two-volume Diagnostic Ultrasound reference, preeminent diagnostic ultrasound experts help you reap the fullest benefit from the latest techniques for recognizing sonographic changes and variations in adults throughout disease states for abdominal, pelvic, thyroid, musculoskeletal imaging, and much more, including interventional procedures and organ transplantation.