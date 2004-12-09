Diagnostic Radiology and Ultrasonography of the Dog and Cat

1. THE RADIOGRAPH

Density And Opacity

Contrast

Radiologic Changes

Standard Views

Contrast Media

Viewing the Radiograph

Ultrasound

2. THE ABDOMEN

The Abdominal Cavity

The Abdominal Wall

The Retroperitoneal Space

The Liver

The Gallbladder

The Spleen

The Pancreas

THE ALIMENTARY TRACT

Esophagus

The Stomach

The Small Intestine

The Large Intestine

The Adrenal Glands

THE URINARY SYSTEM

The Kidneys

The Ureters

The Bladder

The Urethra

THE MALE GENITAL TRACT

The Penis

The Testes

The Prostate Gland

THE FEMALE GENITAL TRACT

The Uterus

The Ovaries

The Vagina

The Mammary Gland

3. THE THORAX

The Thoracic Cavity

The Pharynx, Larynx, and Hyoid Apparatus

The Trachea

The Bronchi

The Lungs

The Diaphragm

The Pleurae

The Mediastinum

The Thoracic Wall

The Spine

The Ribs

The Sternum

The Skin

The Cardiovascular System

4. BONES AND JOINTS

Bones

Joints

5. THE SKULL AND VERTEBRAL COLUMN

The Skull

The Nasal Chambers

The Paranasal Sinuses

The Auditory System

The Eye

The Teeth

The Salivary Glands

The Nasolacrimal Ducts

The Brain

The Vertebral Column

The Intervertebral Discs

6. SOFT TISSUES

Calcification (Mineralization)

Arteriovenous Fistula

Fascial Planes

Soft Tissue Pathology

Cervical Soft Tissues

Thyroid Gland

The Parathyroid Glands

Muscles

Lymph Nodes