Diagnostic Radiology and Ultrasonography of the Dog and Cat
4th Edition
Description
This essential guide to the interpretation of radiographs and ultrasonograms illustrates normal anatomy and frequently encountered abnormalities and anomalies. It provides easy access to the fundamentals of image interpretation with thorough discussions of the basic principles and techniques for producing high quality radiographs. Coverage includes the principles of ultrasound and its interaction with tissue, as well as how to avoid problems that can result from misinterpretation or overinterpretation of images. It provides a comprehensive review of canine and feline radiographic and ultrasonographic anatomy using a systems approach, focusing on normal features, so that abnormalities can be readily appreciated and interpreted.
Key Features
- Hundreds of high-quality radiographs and ultrasonograms, with excellent detail and contrast, clearly illustrate the principles of accurate film interpretation.
- Provides a thorough understanding of normal anatomy and appearance to assist in identifying deviations from normal.
- Covers the most common disorders associated with each body system that can be identified by radiologic means.
- Covers key radiographic principles and procedures including density, contrast, detail, and technique to help clinicians produce the highest quality films possible — requisites for accurate diagnosis.
- Discusses the benefits of a standardized approach to viewing radiographs and ultrasonograms that ensures elements of the image that may affect proper diagnosis are not overlooked.
- Provides complete coverage of the abdomen, thorax, bones, joints, skull, vertebral column, and miscellaneous soft tissues in one convenient resource.
- Discusses the useful, minimally invasive diagnostic procedure of ultrasound-guided biopsy.
Table of Contents
1. THE RADIOGRAPH
Density And Opacity
Contrast
Radiologic Changes
Standard Views
Contrast Media
Viewing the Radiograph
Ultrasound
2. THE ABDOMEN
The Abdominal Cavity
The Abdominal Wall
The Retroperitoneal Space
The Liver
The Gallbladder
The Spleen
The Pancreas
THE ALIMENTARY TRACT
Esophagus
The Stomach
The Small Intestine
The Large Intestine
The Adrenal Glands
THE URINARY SYSTEM
The Kidneys
The Ureters
The Bladder
The Urethra
THE MALE GENITAL TRACT
The Penis
The Testes
The Prostate Gland
THE FEMALE GENITAL TRACT
The Uterus
The Ovaries
The Vagina
The Mammary Gland
3. THE THORAX
The Thoracic Cavity
The Pharynx, Larynx, and Hyoid Apparatus
The Trachea
The Bronchi
The Lungs
The Diaphragm
The Pleurae
The Mediastinum
The Thoracic Wall
The Spine
The Ribs
The Sternum
The Skin
The Cardiovascular System
4. BONES AND JOINTS
Bones
Joints
5. THE SKULL AND VERTEBRAL COLUMN
The Skull
The Nasal Chambers
The Paranasal Sinuses
The Auditory System
The Eye
The Teeth
The Salivary Glands
The Nasolacrimal Ducts
The Brain
The Vertebral Column
The Intervertebral Discs
6. SOFT TISSUES
Calcification (Mineralization)
Arteriovenous Fistula
Fascial Planes
Soft Tissue Pathology
Cervical Soft Tissues
Thyroid Gland
The Parathyroid Glands
Muscles
Lymph Nodes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 9th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713336
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721689029
About the Author
J. Kevin Kealy
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ECVDI, Former Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Surgery and Companion Animal Medicine, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland, Former Head of Radiology, Iowa State University, Ames, IA
Hester McAllister
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ECVDI, Lecturer in Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging, University Veterinary Hospital, School of Veterinary Medicine, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland