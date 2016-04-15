Diagnostic Radiology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444880, 9780323444897

Diagnostic Radiology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-3

1st Edition

Authors: Angela Marolf
eBook ISBN: 9780323444897
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444880
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue, guest edited by Angela Marolf, focuses on small animal Veterinary Diagnositc Radiology. Articles include: Ultrasound Imaging of the Musculoskeletal System, CT Imaging of the Musculoskeletal System, MRI Imaging of the Musculoskeletal System, Ultrasound of the Hepatobiliary System and Pancreas , CT and MRI Imaging of the Hepatobiliary System and Pancreas, CT Imaging in Oncology, PET/CT Imaging, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323444897
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323444880

About the Authors

Angela Marolf Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.