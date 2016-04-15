Diagnostic Radiology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-3
1st Edition
Authors: Angela Marolf
eBook ISBN: 9780323444897
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444880
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2016
Description
This issue, guest edited by Angela Marolf, focuses on small animal Veterinary Diagnositc Radiology. Articles include: Ultrasound Imaging of the Musculoskeletal System, CT Imaging of the Musculoskeletal System, MRI Imaging of the Musculoskeletal System, Ultrasound of the Hepatobiliary System and Pancreas , CT and MRI Imaging of the Hepatobiliary System and Pancreas, CT Imaging in Oncology, PET/CT Imaging, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444897
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323444880
About the Authors
Angela Marolf Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.