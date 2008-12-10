Diagnostic Problems in Breast Pathology
1st Edition
Authors: Frederick Koerner
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416026129
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2008
Page Count: 384
Description
This new text examines common as well as more difficult diagnostic problems encountered in today’s field of breast pathology. The first part of each major section consists of a presentation of general concepts and a detailed description of the pathologic characteristics of specific lesions. Then it focuses on the differences between commonly confused entities and emphasizes pathologic findings to help you obtain the most accurate diagnosis. More than 1,000 illustrations—most in full color—present the key aspects of various diseases in real-life detail.
Key Features
- Depicts the key aspects of various diseases in real-life detail through more than 1,000 full-color illustrations.
- Focuses on the distinction between benign and malignant lesions, the most crucial challenge faced by the surgical pathologist.
- Places a special emphasis on diagnostic pitfalls and differential diagnosis, to equip you with practical guidance and solutions in reporting difficult or problematic specimens.
- Integrates clinical, gross, microscopic, immunohistochemical, and molecular genetic features of breast tumors and related lesions.
- Emphasizes clinicopathologic and radiologic features and correlations, to enable you to diagnose surgical specimens in light of relevant clinical data.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 10th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416026129
About the Author
Frederick Koerner
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.