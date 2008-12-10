Diagnostic Problems in Breast Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416026129

Diagnostic Problems in Breast Pathology

1st Edition

Authors: Frederick Koerner
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416026129
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2008
Page Count: 384
Description

This new text examines common as well as more difficult diagnostic problems encountered in today’s field of breast pathology. The first part of each major section consists of a presentation of general concepts and a detailed description of the pathologic characteristics of specific lesions. Then it focuses on the differences between commonly confused entities and emphasizes pathologic findings to help you obtain the most accurate diagnosis. More than 1,000 illustrations—most in full color—present the key aspects of various diseases in real-life detail.

Key Features

  • Depicts the key aspects of various diseases in real-life detail through more than 1,000 full-color illustrations.
  • Focuses on the distinction between benign and malignant lesions, the most crucial challenge faced by the surgical pathologist.
  • Places a special emphasis on diagnostic pitfalls and differential diagnosis, to equip you with practical guidance and solutions in reporting difficult or problematic specimens.
  • Integrates clinical, gross, microscopic, immunohistochemical, and molecular genetic features of breast tumors and related lesions.
  • Emphasizes clinicopathologic and radiologic features and correlations, to enable you to diagnose surgical specimens in light of relevant clinical data.

About the Author

Frederick Koerner

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

