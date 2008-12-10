Diagnostic Problems in Breast Pathology

This new text examines common as well as more difficult diagnostic problems encountered in today’s field of breast pathology. The first part of each major section consists of a presentation of general concepts and a detailed description of the pathologic characteristics of specific lesions. Then it focuses on the differences between commonly confused entities and emphasizes pathologic findings to help you obtain the most accurate diagnosis. More than 1,000 illustrations—most in full color—present the key aspects of various diseases in real-life detail.