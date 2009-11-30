Diagnostic Pediatric Surgical Pathology

There are many tomes available detailing the histopathological features of both general surgical pathology entities and organ specific pathologies. In addition, several texts present aspects of developmental, fetal and placental pathology. However, for the specialist paediatric pathologist with a significant paediatric surgical specimen workload, and for the practising general surgical pathologist faced with reporting paediatric surgical specimens, although information regarding many of the specific entities affecting childhood is available in the former texts, such information requires searching of many disjointed books. Therefore, the aim of this publication is to present a comprehensive and detailed account, which brings together and covers all, or at least most, paediatric surgical pathological entities in a single volume, to allow rapid access for day-to-day use by practising histopathologists.