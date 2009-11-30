Diagnostic Pediatric Surgical Pathology
1st Edition
Description
There are many tomes available detailing the histopathological features of both general surgical pathology entities and organ specific pathologies. In addition, several texts present aspects of developmental, fetal and placental pathology. However, for the specialist paediatric pathologist with a significant paediatric surgical specimen workload, and for the practising general surgical pathologist faced with reporting paediatric surgical specimens, although information regarding many of the specific entities affecting childhood is available in the former texts, such information requires searching of many disjointed books. Therefore, the aim of this publication is to present a comprehensive and detailed account, which brings together and covers all, or at least most, paediatric surgical pathological entities in a single volume, to allow rapid access for day-to-day use by practising histopathologists.
Key Features
- The focus is on practical diagnostic issues throughout.
- Concentrates on the diagnostic and management issues that are relevant to the surgical pathologist when signing out a report: ie variant histopathological appearances, what the surgeon needs to know about grading.
- Comprehensive coverage of all entities that occur in children and adolescents.Provides the general surgical pathologist more used to interpreting adult specimens with a complete guide to all of the histopathologic differences in appearance compared to similar diseases in adults.
- Superb, high quality full color illustrations of key aspects of various diseases (histopathologic, molecular and clinical features) throughout.Provides a complete visual guide to paediatric neoplastic and non-neoplastic lesions will allow rapid identification of tumor or tumor-like lesions.
- Includes the latest techniques in immunohistochemistry and molecular genetics in an integrated manner.Provides comprehensive information on all of the investigative contexts relevant to formulating an accurate. diagnosis.
- Information organized simply and consistently throughout in bullet point format.Helps the users find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.
- Extensive use of tables to list all of the possible differential diagnosis of each tumor and tumor-like entity. User-friendly summary of key points to be considered in problem areas presented in a way that makes it ideal for a busy surgical pathologist.
Table of Contents
1 Pediatric Renal Pathology
2 Pediatric Genitourinary Pathology
3 Pediatric Head and Neck Pathology
4 Pediatric Endocrine Pathology
5 Pediatric Breast and Female Genital Tract Pathology
6 Pediatric Tumour Pathology
7 Pediatric Bone Pathology
8 Pediatric Haematolymphoid Pathology
9 Pediatric Splenic Pathology
10 Pediatric Liver Pathology
11 Pediatric Skin Pathology
12 Pediatric Respiratory Pathology
13 Pediatric Cardiovascular Pathology
14 Pediatric Gastrointestinal Pathology
15 Pediatric Metabolic Disease Pathology
16 Pediatric Neuropathology
17 Pediatric Muscle Pathology
18 Pediatric Ocular Pathology
19 Pediatric Miscellaneous Surgical Pathology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 30th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048371
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062704
About the Author
Neil Sebire
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pathologist, Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, London, UK
Marian Malone
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pediatric Pathologist, Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, London, UK
Michael Ashworth
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pediatric Pathologist, Department of Histopathology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Trust, London, UK
Thomas Jacques
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinician Scientist/Honorary Consultant, Neural Development Unit and Department of Histopathology, Institute of Child Health and Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, UK
Reviews
"A valuable addition to the bookshelf of every pediatric surgical pathologist and every general surgical pathologist who signs out pediatric material. Trainees in both general pathology and pediatric pathology will find it a very worthwhile resource. It is comprehensive, beautifully illustrated, eminently practical, and highly recommended."
J Neuropathol Exp Neurol, Nov 2010