Diagnostic Pathology: Soft Tissue Tumors
3rd Edition
Description
Covering all aspects of soft tissue pathology, this highly regarded volume in the Diagnostic Pathology series is an excellent point-of-care resource for pathologists at all levels of experience and training—both as a quick reference and as an efficient review to improve knowledge and skills. Specifically designed as a point-of-care resource, the updated third edition uses a templated, highly formatted design; concise, bulleted text; and superior color images throughout that demonstrate the variety of differentiating factors in soft tissue tumors.
Table of Contents
Soft Tissue Introduction
Introduction and Overview
Gross Examination
Grading and Staging
Ancillary Techniques
Soft Tissue Immunohistochemistry
Molecular Features of Soft Tissue Tumors
Diagnostic Approach to Soft Tissue Tumors
Overview
Biopsy and Resection of Soft Tissue Tumors
Clinical Approach
Age- and Location-Based Approach to Diagnosis
Histologic Approach
Pattern-Based Approach to Diagnosis
Feature-Based Approach to Diagnosis
Tumors of Adipose Tissue
Benign
Lipoma
Lipomatosis of Nerve
Synovial Lipomatosis
Angiolipoma
Spindle Cell/Pleomorphic Lipoma
Chondroid Lipoma
Myolipoma
Hibernoma
Myelolipoma
Lipoblastoma
Intermediate, Locally Aggressive
Atypical Lipomatous Tumor/Well-Differentiated Liposarcoma
Atypical Spindle Cell Lipomatous Tumor
Malignant
Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma
Myxoid Liposarcoma
Pleomorphic Liposarcoma
Fibroblastic/Myofibroblastic Lesions
Benign
Nodular Fasciitis
Proliferative Fasciitis/Myositis
Ischemic Fasciitis
Myositis Ossificans
Fibroosseous Pseudotumor of the Digit
Fibroma of Tendon Sheath
Desmoplastic Fibroblastoma
Elastofibroma
Angiofibroma of Soft Tissue
Mammary-Type Myofibroblastoma
Intranodal Palisaded Myofibroblastoma
Superficial CD34(+) Fibroblastic Tumor
Pleomorphic Fibroma
Dermatomyofibroma
Storiform Collagenoma
Keloid
Nuchal-Type Fibroma
Intermediate (Locally Aggressive)
Palmar/Plantar Fibromatosis
Desmoid-Type Fibromatosis
Intermediate (Rarely Metastasizing)
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans
Solitary Fibrous Tumor
Low-Grade Myofibroblastic Sarcoma
Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor
Myxoinflammatory Fibroblastic Sarcoma
Malignant
Adult-Type Fibrosarcoma
Myxofibrosarcoma
Low-Grade Fibromyxoid Sarcoma
Sclerosing Epithelioid Fibrosarcoma
Pediatric Fibroblastic/Myofibroblastic Tumors
Benign
Fibrous Hamartoma of Infancy
Calcifying Aponeurotic Fibroma
Calcifying Fibrous Tumor
Inclusion Body Fibromatosis
Hyaline Fibromatosis Syndrome
Fibromatosis Colli
Gardner Fibroma
Intermediate (Locally Aggressive)
Lipofibromatosis
Giant Cell Fibroblastoma
Intermediate (Rarely Metastasizing)
Infantile Fibrosarcoma
Fibrohistiocytic, Histiocytic, and Dendritic Cell Tumors
Benign
Dermatofibroma and Fibrous Histiocytoma
Deep Benign Fibrous Histiocytoma
Localized-Type Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor
Diffuse-Type Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor
Cellular Neurothekeoma
Xanthomas
Solitary (Juvenile) Xanthogranuloma
Reticulohistiocytoma
Deep Granuloma Annulare
Rheumatoid Nodule
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Extranodal Rosai-Dorfman Disease
Crystal-Storing Histiocytosis
Intermediate (Rarely Metastasizing)
Plexiform Fibrohistiocytic Tumor
Giant Cell Tumor of Soft Tissue
Malignant
Histiocytic Sarcoma
Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma
Interdigitating Dendritic Cell Sarcoma
Smooth Muscle Tumors
Benign
Smooth Muscle Hamartoma
Superficial Leiomyoma
Deep Leiomyoma
Intermediate
Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Smooth Muscle Tumor
Malignant
Leiomyosarcoma
Pericytic (Perivascular) Tumors
Benign
Glomus Tumors (and Variants)
Myopericytoma
Myofibroma and Myofibromatosis
Angioleiomyoma
Tumors of Skeletal Muscle
Benign
Focal Myositis
Adult Rhabdomyoma
Fetal Rhabdomyoma
Genital Rhabdomyoma
Cardiac Rhabdomyoma
Malignant
Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma
Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma
Spindle Cell Rhabdomyosarcoma
Sclerosing Rhabdomyosarcoma
Pleomorphic Rhabdomyosarcoma
Epithelioid Rhabdomyosarcoma
Vascular Tumors (Including Lymphatics)
Benign
Papillary Endothelial Hyperplasia
Bacillary Angiomatosis
Congenital Hemangioma
Infantile Hemangioma
Lobular Capillary Hemangioma
Epithelioid Hemangioma
Spindle Cell Hemangioma
Intramuscular Hemangioma
Hobnail Hemangioma
Acquired Tufted Angioma
Microvenular Hemangioma
Sinusoidal Hemangioma
Glomeruloid Hemangioma
Angiomatosis
Lymphangioma
Massive Localized Lymphedema
Intermediate (Locally Aggressive)
Kaposiform Hemangioendothelioma
Intermediate (Rarely Metastasizing)
Papillary Intralymphatic Angioendothelioma
Retiform Hemangioendothelioma
Composite Hemangioendothelioma
Pseudomyogenic Hemangioendothelioma
Atypical Vascular Lesion
Malignant
Epithelioid Hemangioendothelioma
Angiosarcoma
Kaposi Sarcoma
Chondro-Osseous Tumors
Benign
Soft Tissue Chondroma
Synovial Chondromatosis
Malignant
Extraskeletal Osteosarcoma
Extraskeletal Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma
Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors
Benign
Solitary Circumscribed Neuroma
Schwannoma
Neurofibroma
Perineurioma
Hybrid Nerve Sheath Tumor
Granular Cell Tumor
Dermal Nerve Sheath Myxoma
Ganglioneuroma
Neuromuscular Choristoma
Intermediate
Melanotic Schwannoma
Malignant
Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor
Epithelioid Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor
Ectomesenchymoma
Genital Stromal Tumors
Fibroepithelial Stromal Polyp
Angiomyofibroblastoma
Cellular Angiofibroma
Deep (Aggressive) Angiomyxoma
Tumors of Mesothelial Cells
Benign
Adenomatoid Tumor
Multicystic Peritoneal Mesothelioma
Well-Differentiated Papillary Mesothelioma
Malignant
Malignant Mesothelioma
Hematopoietic Tumors in Soft Tissue
Solitary Extramedullary Plasmacytoma
Myeloid Sarcoma
Lymphoma of Soft Tissue
Tumors of Uncertain Differentiation
Benign
Intramuscular Myxoma
Juxtaarticular Myxoma
Superficial Angiomyxoma
Acral Fibromyxoma
Pleomorphic Hyalinizing Angiectatic Tumor
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst of Soft Tissue
Ectopic Hamartomatous Thymoma
Intermediate (Locally Aggressive)
Hemosiderotic Fibrolipomatous Tumor
Intermediate (Rarely Metastasizing)
Atypical Fibroxanthoma
Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma
Ossifying Fibromyxoid Tumor
Myoepithelioma of Soft Tissue
Phosphaturic Mesenchymal Tumor
Malignant
Synovial Sarcoma
Epithelioid Sarcoma
Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma
Clear Cell Sarcoma
Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumor (PEComa)
Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor
Extraskeletal Ewing Sarcoma
Extraskeletal Myxoid Chondrosarcoma
Extrarenal Rhabdoid Tumor
Intimal Sarcoma
Undifferentiated/Unclassified Sarcomas
Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma
Undifferentiated Round Cell Sarcoma With CIC-DUX4 Translocation
BCOR-CCNB3 (Ewing-Like) Sarcoma
Mesenchymal Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Benign Neural Gastrointestinal Polyps
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor
Gastrointestinal Schwannoma
Gastrointestinal Smooth Muscle Neoplasms
Inflammatory Fibroid Polyp
Gangliocytic Paraganglioma
Plexiform Fibromyxoma
Malignant Gastrointestinal Neuroectodermal Tumor
Other Entities
Benign
Amyloidoma
Ganglion Cyst
Tumoral Calcinosis
Idiopathic Tumefactive Fibroinflammatory Lesions
Cardiac Myxoma
Cardiac Fibroma
Congenital Granular Cell Epulis
Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma
Sinonasal Glomangiopericytoma
Ectopic Meningioma
Glial Heterotopia
Intermediate
Paraganglioma
Peripheral Hemangioblastoma
Melanotic Neuroectodermal Tumor of Infancy
Ependymoma of Soft Tissue
Malignant
Metastatic Tumors to Soft Tissue Sites
Neuroblastoma and Ganglioneuroblastoma
Extraaxial Soft Tissue Chordoma
Undifferentiated Embryonal Sarcoma of the Liver
Primary Pulmonary Myxoid Sarcoma
Biphenotypic Sinonasal Sarcoma
Spindle Epithelial Tumor With Thymus-Like Differentiation
Low-Grade Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © AMIRSYS 2019
- Published:
- 21st May 2019
- Imprint:
- AMIRSYS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323711494
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323661102
About the Author
Matthew R. Lindberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas