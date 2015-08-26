Diagnostic Pathology: Soft Tissue Tumors - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323376754, 9780323395250

Diagnostic Pathology: Soft Tissue Tumors

2nd Edition

Authors: Matthew R. Lindberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323395250
eBook ISBN: 9780323400411
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376754
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th August 2015
Page Count: 800
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume by Matthew Lindberg, MD, is a visually stunning, easy-to-use reference covering all aspects of soft tissue pathology. Outstanding images  including gross pathology, a wide range of stains, and detailed medical illustrations  make this an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow. Packed with even more high-resolution images than the previous edition  more than 2,000 images in all  it clearly depicts not only the key features of each tumor, but also the wide array of histologic variants.

"I’d strongly recommend this book to both pathology residents and seasoned diagnostic pathologists alike." Reviewed by Todd Stevens, Oct 2015

Key Features

  • Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, and an extensive index.

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323395250
eBook ISBN:
9780323400411
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323376754

About the Author

Matthew R. Lindberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.