Diagnostic Pathology: Placenta - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323609715, 9780323609739

Diagnostic Pathology: Placenta

2nd Edition

Authors: Amy Heerema-McKenney Edwina Popek Monique De Paepe
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323609715
eBook ISBN: 9780323609739
Imprint: AMIRSYS
Published Date: 26th November 2018
Page Count: 456
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Overview of Gross and Microscopic Changes

Umbilical Cord

Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Umbilical Cord

Knots

Umbilical Cord Edema and Thinning

Histopathologic Changes of Umbilical Cord

Extraplacental Membranes

Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Membranes

Histopathologic Changes of Membranes

Chorionic Plate

Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Chorionic Plate

Histopathologic Changes of Chorionic Plate

Stem Villi

Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Stem Villi

Histopathologic Changes of Stem Villi

Chorionic Villi

Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Chorionic Villi

Histopathologic Changes of Chorionic Villi

Septae, Intervillous Space, and Basal Plate

Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Septae, Intervillous Space, and Basal Plate

Histopathologic Changes of Septae, Intervillous Space, and Basal Plate

Decidua

Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Decidua

Histopathologic Changes of Decidua

Placental Diagnoses

Meconium

Meconium-Stained Placenta

Amniotic Fluid Infection Sequence

Amniotic Fluid Infection Sequence (Maternal and Fetal Inflammatory Response)

Group B Streptococcus

Other Bacterial and Mycobacterial Species

Candida

Placental Infections With Villitis and Other Findings

Cytomegalovirus

Parvovirus B19

Herpes Simplex Virus

Other Viruses

Syphilis

Coccidioidomycosis

Parasites

Chronic Inflammatory Lesions

Cellular Composition of Chronic Inflammatory Lesions

Chronic Villitis and Intervillositis

Basal Chronic Villitis and Chronic Deciduitis

Chronic Chorioamnionitis

Eosinophilic/T-Cell Chorionic Vasculitis

Massive Perivillous Fibrin Deposition and Maternal Floor Infarction

Massive Perivillous Fibrin Deposition and Maternal Floor Infarction

Fetal Vasculopathy

Large Vessel Fetal Vascular Occlusion

Distal Villous Lesions Associated With Fetal Vascular Occlusion

Placental Abruption

Acute Abruption and Retroplacental Hematoma

Chronic Abruption

Villous Hypervascular Lesions

Chorangiosis

Chorangiomatosis

Chorangioma

Gestational Trophoblastic Disease and Metastatic Tumors

Hydropic Degeneration Mole

Partial Hydatidiform Mole

Complete Hydatidiform Mole

Choriocarcinoma

Placental Site Nodule and Exaggerated Placental Site

Placental Site Trophoblastic Tumor and Epithelioid Trophoblastic Tumor

Metastatic Tumors

Placental Mesenchymal Dysplasia

Placental Mesenchymal Dysplasia

Placental Evaluation in Special Circumstances

Gestational Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Placentomegaly

Distal Villous Immaturity

Preeclampsia and Uteroplacental Malperfusion

Preeclampsia and Related Hypertensive Disorders

Small for Gestational Age Placenta

Distal Villous Hypoplasia

Maternal Decidual Vasculopathy

Infarcts

Extravillous Cytotrophoblast Cysts

Laminar Decidual Necrosis

Fetal-Maternal Hemorrhage

Fetal-Maternal Hemorrhage

Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Placental Causes of Poor Fetal Growth

Prematurity

Placental Findings in Premature Birth

Abnormal Placental Implantation

Placenta Accreta

Intrauterine Fetal Demise

1st-Trimester Pregnancy Loss

2nd-Trimester Fetal Demise

3rd-Trimester Fetal Demise

Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

In Utero Demise to Delivery Interval Changes

Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy

Multiple Gestations

Complications of Monochorionic Monoamniotic Twin Gestations

Twin Growth Discrepancy

Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome

Twin Anemia-Polycythemia Sequence

After In Utero Intervention for Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome

Triplet and Higher Order Placenta

Maternal Complications of Pregnancy

Maternal Mortality

Evaluation of Postpartum Hysterectomy

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Appendix

Reference Charts for Placental Evaluation

Weights for Singleton Placentas

Weights for Twin Placentas

Weights for Triplet Placentas

Reference Values for Fetal and Placental Growth in Early Pregnancy

Sample Templates for Placental Evaluation

Singleton Placenta Gross Evaluation

Twin Placenta Gross Evaluation

Placenta Microscopic Evaluation

Placenta Triage

Description

Part of the highly regarded　Diagnostic Pathology　series, this updated volume covers all aspects of placental pathology and the critical role the placenta plays in the unique interface between mother and fetus. Concise, focused chapters, supported by tables, diagrams, and photographs, keep you up-to-date with evolving changes in the questions and issues concerning both the fetus/infant and the mother. This revised edition is ideal for pathologists at all levels of experience and training for use as a quick reference and as an efficient review to improve knowledge and skills.

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© AMIRSYS 2019
Published:
Imprint:
AMIRSYS
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323609715
eBook ISBN:
9780323609739

About the Authors

Amy Heerema-McKenney Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Perinatal Pathologist, Cleveland Clinic Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

Edwina Popek Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital Pavilion for Women, Houston, Texas

Monique De Paepe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Women and Infants Hospital, Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.