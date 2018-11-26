Diagnostic Pathology: Placenta

Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume covers all aspects of placental pathology and the critical role the placenta plays in the unique interface between mother and fetus. Concise, focused chapters, supported by tables, diagrams, and photographs, keep you up-to-date with evolving changes in the questions and issues concerning both the fetus/infant and the mother. This revised edition is ideal for pathologists at all levels of experience and training for use as a quick reference and as an efficient review to improve knowledge and skills.