Diagnostic Pathology: Placenta
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Overview of Gross and Microscopic Changes
Umbilical Cord
Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Umbilical Cord
Knots
Umbilical Cord Edema and Thinning
Histopathologic Changes of Umbilical Cord
Extraplacental Membranes
Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Membranes
Histopathologic Changes of Membranes
Chorionic Plate
Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Chorionic Plate
Histopathologic Changes of Chorionic Plate
Stem Villi
Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Stem Villi
Histopathologic Changes of Stem Villi
Chorionic Villi
Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Chorionic Villi
Histopathologic Changes of Chorionic Villi
Septae, Intervillous Space, and Basal Plate
Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Septae, Intervillous Space, and Basal Plate
Histopathologic Changes of Septae, Intervillous Space, and Basal Plate
Decidua
Gross Evaluation and Normal Histology of Decidua
Histopathologic Changes of Decidua
Placental Diagnoses
Meconium
Meconium-Stained Placenta
Amniotic Fluid Infection Sequence
Amniotic Fluid Infection Sequence (Maternal and Fetal Inflammatory Response)
Group B Streptococcus
Other Bacterial and Mycobacterial Species
Candida
Placental Infections With Villitis and Other Findings
Cytomegalovirus
Parvovirus B19
Herpes Simplex Virus
Other Viruses
Syphilis
Coccidioidomycosis
Parasites
Chronic Inflammatory Lesions
Cellular Composition of Chronic Inflammatory Lesions
Chronic Villitis and Intervillositis
Basal Chronic Villitis and Chronic Deciduitis
Chronic Chorioamnionitis
Eosinophilic/T-Cell Chorionic Vasculitis
Massive Perivillous Fibrin Deposition and Maternal Floor Infarction
Fetal Vasculopathy
Large Vessel Fetal Vascular Occlusion
Distal Villous Lesions Associated With Fetal Vascular Occlusion
Placental Abruption
Acute Abruption and Retroplacental Hematoma
Chronic Abruption
Villous Hypervascular Lesions
Chorangiosis
Chorangiomatosis
Chorangioma
Gestational Trophoblastic Disease and Metastatic Tumors
Hydropic Degeneration Mole
Partial Hydatidiform Mole
Complete Hydatidiform Mole
Choriocarcinoma
Placental Site Nodule and Exaggerated Placental Site
Placental Site Trophoblastic Tumor and Epithelioid Trophoblastic Tumor
Metastatic Tumors
Placental Mesenchymal Dysplasia
Placental Mesenchymal Dysplasia
Placental Evaluation in Special Circumstances
Gestational Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Placentomegaly
Distal Villous Immaturity
Preeclampsia and Uteroplacental Malperfusion
Preeclampsia and Related Hypertensive Disorders
Small for Gestational Age Placenta
Distal Villous Hypoplasia
Maternal Decidual Vasculopathy
Infarcts
Extravillous Cytotrophoblast Cysts
Laminar Decidual Necrosis
Fetal-Maternal Hemorrhage
Fetal-Maternal Hemorrhage
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Placental Causes of Poor Fetal Growth
Prematurity
Placental Findings in Premature Birth
Abnormal Placental Implantation
Placenta Accreta
Intrauterine Fetal Demise
1st-Trimester Pregnancy Loss
2nd-Trimester Fetal Demise
3rd-Trimester Fetal Demise
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
In Utero Demise to Delivery Interval Changes
Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy
Multiple Gestations
Complications of Monochorionic Monoamniotic Twin Gestations
Twin Growth Discrepancy
Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome
Twin Anemia-Polycythemia Sequence
After In Utero Intervention for Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome
Triplet and Higher Order Placenta
Maternal Complications of Pregnancy
Maternal Mortality
Evaluation of Postpartum Hysterectomy
Postpartum Hemorrhage
Appendix
Reference Charts for Placental Evaluation
Weights for Singleton Placentas
Weights for Twin Placentas
Weights for Triplet Placentas
Reference Values for Fetal and Placental Growth in Early Pregnancy
Sample Templates for Placental Evaluation
Singleton Placenta Gross Evaluation
Twin Placenta Gross Evaluation
Placenta Microscopic Evaluation
Placenta Triage
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume covers all aspects of placental pathology and the critical role the placenta plays in the unique interface between mother and fetus. Concise, focused chapters, supported by tables, diagrams, and photographs, keep you up-to-date with evolving changes in the questions and issues concerning both the fetus/infant and the mother. This revised edition is ideal for pathologists at all levels of experience and training for use as a quick reference and as an efficient review to improve knowledge and skills.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © AMIRSYS 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- AMIRSYS
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323609715
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323609739
About the Authors
Amy Heerema-McKenney Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Perinatal Pathologist, Cleveland Clinic Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio
Edwina Popek Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital Pavilion for Women, Houston, Texas
Monique De Paepe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Women and Infants Hospital, Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island